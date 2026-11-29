Disclosure: S3 Consortium Pty Ltd and its associated entities may hold direct or indirect interests in securities referred to in this publication and may receive fees or other forms of consideration from entities mentioned. These interests and arrangements may create a potential conflict of interest in the preparation of this material.

The information contained in this communication is provided for general information purposes only and may relate to speculative investments. It does not constitute financial product advice, and has been prepared without taking into account your personal objectives, financial situation or needs. You should consider obtaining independent financial advice before making any investment decision.

Any forward-looking statements are uncertain and not a guaranteed outcome.

Below you can find short overviews of all the content we published last week, plus links to each full note.

Further down, there’s also some links to other interesting stuff we came across on our travels around the internet.

Yesterday’s Saturday note: What if robots mine the minerals needed to build more robots, soon?

Quick Takes: AUZ, MNB, VKA, BPM, WCE, TRI, HAR, PKP, TG1, ADA

Deep Dives: WAU, PNN, EMD, MNB, HAR

Other content: ION, EMD, LKY, MNE, SGQ, PNN, WAU, WCE, PAT, VKA, SPA

AUZ is fast tracking its scandium strategy at its Queensland project - resource review underway.

AUZ's main project is in NSW, on the exact same mineralisation as neighbouring $1.6BN Sunrise Energy Metals.

AUZ's "other" project in Queensland is where the company recently re-sampled some of the highest grade scandium hits of any project in the world (21m at 1,036ppm scandium).

For context, AUZ’s main NSW project is considered high grade at an average of 446ppm.

(source)

MNB completed its first mining run - stockpiled material for its plant scheduled for commissioning Q2-2027.

Here is MNB’s 23,495 tonnes of phosphate rock, mined and stockpiled, ready to be put through a processing plant.

(source)

MNB’s guidance to the market right now is:

To have its processing plant up and running by Q2 2027.

First export shipments by H1 2027.

More on MNB in the Deep Dives section further down.

VKA completed ore sorting at its US tungsten asset - assays due early December.

Ore sorting is, at a very high level, just another way for VKA to separate waste rock from tungsten - the less waste rock processed, the better (a more efficient processing circuit).

VKA is already thinking about production pre-resource, at the exploration stage.

Take a look at the conceptual processing plant design:

(source)

BPM extended its WA gold target - diamond drilling next.

This is the 6km long gold in soil anomaly that BPM started drilling for the first time in September, where the first two holes hit 4m @ 20.57 g/t gold.

Which took BPM’s share price from ~15c to almost 40c per share.

Why did BPM’s share price go down after this week’s results?

Probably because at 40c, the market was waiting for a “no doubt” monster hit where BPM is able to call the project a ‘Tier 1 discovery’ (similar to the 7.89Moz Tropicana deposit up the road).

Unfortunately, no home run discovery yet, but the Clyde "worms" are getting bigger and appear to continue at depth and there are still a bunch of assays coming from the project:

(source)

WCE hit up to 766g/t silver west of its WA resource estimate.

WCE already has the highest grade silver project on the ASX - a 3.36M ounce JORC resource estimate at 446g/t silver.

This week's high grade hits came from inside the resource model toward the west. This was the first hole of WCE's 18 hole drill program, on the western side of that resource estimate.

So this set of results will go into the next resource estimate update in March next year, with the scoping study expected to follow soon after.

(source)

TRI lodged the ethics application for its Phase 1 study - first participant Q1 2027.

TRI is trying to solve the "early detection" problem for brain cancer.

The plan is for a patient to drink deuterium enriched water (a non-radioactive form of hydrogen), so a standard MRI can spot cancer cells early and radiation-free (if it works).

An ethics committee has to sign off before any participant can be enrolled in the Phase 1 study.

The big catalyst we are looking forward to is the initial results, which TRI says will follow between April and June next year (subject to the ethics and regulatory approvals).

(source)

HAR hit more high grade gold in California - 12 holes pending.

HAR's project sits on California's Mother Lode gold belt and has a JORC resource estimate of 402k ounces at 5.1g/t gold.

This second round of drilling is aimed at improving confidence in that resource estimate, and growing it - toward the 1M ounce level where the market typically starts to pay a lot more attention.

The headline hit was 7.5m at 19.21g/t gold from 60m - which was an extension to the historic workings on the project.

(source)

More on HAR in the Deep Dives section further down.

PKP entered the medicinal cannabis market in Canada.

PKP's core business is as a THC drinks manufacturer - it is already the #1 manufacturer for THC drinks in Canada.

This week PKP signed its first direct supply agreement in the Canadian medicinal cannabis market, with Mendo Medical - one of Canada's largest independent medical cannabis platforms.

The first order was small at C$22,125, but PKP says it isn't a forecast of total contract value.

Reorders are expected around every six weeks (subject to patient demand), so we will be watching to see if this new angle to the business can also grow.

(source)

TG1 completed drilling at its WA gold project near Kalgoorlie - assays pending.

TG1's project sits in between open pit gold mines owned by $7.5BN Genesis Minerals and $157M Maritana Minerals.

Historic hits here included 2m at 17g/t gold from 36m, which were never really followed up.

TG1 has now drilled 17 holes across five prospects - assays are pending - expected early next year.

Here is a look at the drilling plan from above, with some of those historic hits:

(source)

ADA got a US government permitting timetable - drilling decision targeted for 1 March.

Adaven (ASX:ADA) is the new company name and trading code for the company formerly known as OD6 Metals (ASX: OD6).

ADA recently got FAST-41 status on its fluorspar project in Nevada, USA, which puts the permitting timeline on a US government website for all of us to see.

Now we have the timetable to approve the drill program, with the US government targeting 1 March 2027 to complete environmental review and permitting.

This is a target date, not a guarantee that the permits land on time.

The plan ADA has submitted covers up to 96 drill pads and ~17,500m of drilling across its main targets - so when ADA gets drilling, there is going to be plenty of it.

ADA is targeting site prep and drilling as soon as practicable early next year - the first drilling here since the 1950s.

(You can follow the timetable here)

WA Gold (ASX:WAU)

A merger of two WA gold small caps - to create one bigger, stronger one.

The “M&A your way” out of being a capital constrained small cap - we have seen this story a few times before and we like how they come together over time.

Our $15M capped Investment WA Gold (ASX:WAU) has agreed to merge with the $28M capped Leeuwin Metals (ASX: LM1). (source)

Coming together to form one bigger WA gold company with ~900,000 ounces across two advanced projects.

All up, a total of four projects next door to some of WA’s favourite gold stocks right now - more on that in our full writeup in the link further below.

(source)

The deal is all shares - WAU holders get 1 LM1 share for every 11.72 WAU shares.

At LM1's price of 21c (prior to the deal news), that values WAU at 1.79c per share.

A 49% premium to WAU’s last close of 1.2c.

Interestingly, LM1’s major shareholder - $652M Forrestania - has been buying shares on market - recently averaging ~21c per share.

(source)(source)(source)(source)(source)

The past performance is not and should not be taken as an indication of future performance. Caution should be exercised in assessing past performance. This product, like all other financial products, is subject to market forces and unpredictable events that may adversely affect future performance.

The combined company (post-merger) will have 896,600 ounce gold resources across two projects in WA:

WAU's Abercromby project - 518k ounces, and LM1's Marda project - 378,600 ounces

Both projects sit on granted Mining Leases.

Based on the deck that was put out by LM1 earlier in the week, it looks like the strategy is to get its Marda project into production while drilling out and defining something bigger at WAU’s Abercromby project.

(source)

More on the deal in the link below.

We think that in the current market, with so much doom and gloom around, this week’s deal makes a lot of sense.

Bringing together two micro caps - to create a bigger company with a bigger market cap that can appeal to a bigger group of investors.

(Plus our WAU gets to combine with a company that has on market buying from a bigger, well capitalised $652M Forrestania Resources)

Stronger together.

Read more: WAU: Merger offer at a 49% premium - creating a ~900k ounce WA gold company with two advanced projects

Power Minerals (ASX:PNN)

There were reports this week that $9.5BN US rare earth and advanced magnets producer, MP Materials, is looking very closely at PNN’s next door neighbour Viridis Mining and Minerals:

(source)

Less than two months after ~$13BN Lynas announced a ~$968M takeover offer for Meteoric Resources (also near PNN).

Lynas and MP are two of the world’s biggest rare earth producers outside of China.

Both are showing interest in projects right next to our Investment PNN.

(source)(source)(source)

PNN's asset sits in a part of Brazil that was plastered all over the Wall Street Journal a few months ago as a potential saviour to the US rare earths problem:

(source)

Obviously we would prefer it if MP or Lynas would come directly for PNN’s asset - but having them circling two of PNN’s neighbours speaks to the quality of the region where PNN’s asset sits.

PNN’s rare earth mineralisation is hosted in bastnäsite - the same well-understood mineral that has been processed for decades at MP Materials' Mountain Pass operation in California.

PNN re-affirmed that on Tuesday morning - great timing:

(source)(source) - if anyone knows anyone at MP, forward PNN’s announcement to them.

There was even a plug in PNN’s announcement of its Y2O3 (yttrium oxide) intercepts.

Yttrium is a rare earth element that goes into AI chips and has 9x’ed in price after China export bans:

(source)

PNN now has the two biggest rare earth producers outside of China showing an interest in assets that are very different (geologically) to the ones they have been mining for decades.

Meteoric and Viridis assets are ionic clay hosted deposits, whereas MP and Lynas mine hard rock deposits - like PNN’s.

The only hard rock rare earth asset in this part of Brazil (PNN) is untouched by producers (for now, and as far as we know).

Untouched by the world’s two major, non China rare earths producers...

Read more: PNN: USA rare earth and advanced magnets champion rumoured to be looking at PNN’s neighbour...

NASDAQ listed Compass Pathways is a leading global psychedelics company capped at $1.9BN.

A few weeks back, the company lodged a New Drug Application with the US FDA for a psychedelic drug.

IF the FDA approves the Compass drug for treatment resistant depression, it would be the first of its kind ever approved in the US.

We are Invested in the ~$28M capped EMD - one of the only companies in the world running fully authorised, legal psychedelic therapy clinics.

EMD has been an early mover here - before psychedelics goes mainstream - that’s one of Elon Musk’s inner circle’s big calls.

The WSJ reckons his inner circle is ‘pouring cash into making psychedelics mainstream’:

(source)

Unlike most $28M capped ASX small cap stocks, EMD happens to be generating revenue right now from its clinics - posting over $4M in revenue in FY26.

THIS WEEK:

Compass Pathways selected one of EMD’s WA clinics as a trial site for its psychedelic drug.

Which could result in a step change increase in revenues for EMD based on Compass’ conservative estimate of 20 patients - $1.5M revenue (~$75k per patient)...

(the agreement is for up to 32 patients - so revenues from this deal alone could be much higher)

This is the first clinical trial deal we have seen Compass sign with a listed psychedelic clinic operator.

Compass is the closest of any biotech to have a psychedelic drug FDA approved for mental health issues.

(The Economist ‘expects’ Compass’ synthetic form of psilocybin to be approved soon for treatment-resistant depression and to arrive in America in early 2027. (source))

(source)

EMD has five clinics in Australia generating ~$4.05M revenue (FY26) and is growing in Australia.

The Compass deal is estimated to bolt on ~$1.5M revenue based on a conservative recruitment target of 20 patients. (source)

EMD is targeting first patient recruitment next month.

That is ~$75k per patient, more than double the $33k that EMD has previously disclosed (source).

EMD is a very early mover in the space because when the Australian TGA was the first in the world to legalise psychedelic therapies back in 2023, EMD had been prepared and was ready.

Ever since then, EMD has been rolling out psychedelic therapy clinics across Australia.

Read more: Global Leader, the $1.9BN Compass Pathways, just selected EMD to run clinical trials for psychedelics in Australia

Minbos Resources (ASX:MNB)

Piles and piles of mined, white phosphate rock...

(source)

That’s 23,495 tonnes of phosphate rock, mined and stockpiled, ready to be put through a processing plant to be turned into fertiliser.

Our Investment MNB expects to have its plant up and running in Q2 2027.

The plan is for those rocks to be used as feedstock in upcoming plant commissioning.

(MNB also announced it has hired a full time guy in charge of finding buyers for MNB’s end product - surely with this hire the company is actually close to production this time around)

MNB has a “Ministerial site visit” scheduled in December to “inspect the completed plant structures”. (source - 29 July project update)

(read our commentary on the plant build from last week here)

Speaking of ministers, here is Tegan Elizabeth Brink, Australia’s outgoing ambassador to Angola, name dropping MNB’s project to reporters in Angola:

(source)

“Australian companies and expertise are already operating in Angola; for example, the phosphate exploration project in Cabinda, which is led by the Australian company Minbos. This project aims at the production of fertilizers, as it has to do with the development of the agricultural sector.” - Tegan Elizabeth Brink, Australia’s outgoing ambassador to Angola

MNB’s guidance to the market right now is:

To have its processing plant up and running by Q2 2027 . (source)

. (source) First export shipments by H1 2027. (source)

So by the time the market is back after the December-January period, MNB could be a lot closer to processing its stockpiles...

(hopefully the market is in a better mood by then too)

Read more: MNB: Piles of Mined Phosphate? Is this actually happening? Looks like it is...

Haranga Resources (ASX:HAR)

The companies we like the most in the current market are the ones with REAL projects, trading well below replacement value...

Like our Investment HAR.

HAR is currently capped at $23M.

HAR owns 100% of a gold project in California, USA which has:

~A$90M spent on infrastructure, built by previous owners

A 100% owned gold plant - permitted for up to 315,000tpa in processing capacity

~1,780m of underground decline and drives (those are the expensive tunnels for trucks to reach where the gold is - HAR spent ~12 months rehabbing)

Offices, workshop, and laydown yard (all up to date and being used right now)

A Conditional Use Permit that allows production of gold

that allows production of gold AND a 402k ounce gold JORC resource estimate (average grade of 5.1g/t gold), HAR put out fresh drill results this week - some of the highest grades hit to date - more on those in the link below.

(source)

HAR’s long term ambition is to expand to a production rate of 100,000 ounces annually, through growth across its entire 100% owned 6km long gold belt.

There will no doubt be costs associated with bringing it all back into production.

HAR’s latest presentation says second hand equipment needs to be replaced and that the plant couldn’t run at full capacity right now.

In any case, we should learn much more about how much it would cost to put everything into production when HAR puts out a Pre Feasibility Study.

As well as looking at a production re-start, HAR is drilling to grow its defined gold resources.

HAR had drill results out this week which could grow its resource closer to that psychologically important (for the market) level of ~1M ounces.

Including the highest grade hits by HAR to date from phase 1 and 2 drilling - an interval within one of the holes was 0.6m @ 221 g/t gold.

(source)(source)

What would that 402k ounce JORC resource cost to discover and define in today’s market?

In the USA?

With all that in mind, remember HAR’s market cap right now is ~$23M at a 5.2c share price, a fraction of the 2025 high of 25c.

HAR is trading at ~1/3rd of the average EV/ounce ratio of its peers (and most of those guys don’t have a fully permitted processing plant):

(source)

Read more: HAR: USA gold plant restart?

Mining.com - World Gold Council brings digital gold trading to life

Bloomberg - Xi Plays Long Game on US Chip Retaliation After Nvidia Whiplash

Bloomberg - Chips and Rare Earths Keep the US-China Truce Fragile

FT - The chip war’s next battleground

Bloomberg - German Industry Proposes Trading House to Secure Raw Materials

Bloomberg - EIB Signs €300 million South African Deal, in a First Outside EU

The Australian - US giant MP Materials eyes takeover of ASX-listed Viridis Mining and Minerals

Mining.com - Can price floors fund rare earth projects beyond China?

FT - DR Congo reimposes cobalt export ban to shore up prices

FT - EU weighs tighter export controls to prevent battery waste going to China

Another region that recycling supply chains will need to expand rapidly, our critical minerals recycling Investment is ION.

FT - MNB: European fertiliser suppliers shutting plants as energy prices soar

WSJ - Pentagon in Talks With General Motors and Ford to Make Military Drones

FT - Jensen Huang reinstated as Nvidia CEO after Donald Trump intervention

Bloomberg - Russian Refinery Runs Drop to Lowest in Decades, Rystad Says

Bloomberg - Xpeng Says Its Humanoid Robot Will Cost the Same as an EV

WSJ - Lundbeck, Top Antidepressant Maker, Weighs Move Into Psychedelics

Our psychedelics Investment is EMD.

ION - Recovering America's rare earths from magnet waste

LKY - Greater Tottenham Copper Gold District

MNE - Leading the next wave of exploration in the Perth Basin

SGQ - One World-Class Project Two Critical Commodities Niobium and Rare Earths

PNN - $5m backing boosts Brazilian rare earths ambitions (CEO interview)

WAU - Investor Webinar: Leeuwin Metals to Acquire WA Gold, Creating a ~900koz WA Gold Company (LM1/Acquirer investor webinar)

LKY - Non Exec Technical Director Ian Stockton | Exploration Team (Technical director explainer)

LKY - From CSA to Greater Tottenham (Technical director interview)

WCE - CEO on new high-grade assays and Elizabeth Hill growth (CEO drill results interview)

WCE - First H2 Hole Returns up to 766 g/t Silver (CEO drill results interview)

WCE - Elizabeth Hill Silver Project 3D Walkthrough (3D project walkthrough)

PAT - Portfolio Update Webinar with MD & CEO Dominic Duggan (MD webinar)

VKA - Reveals more tungsten potential at Linka Main (News explainer with MD)

SPA - Widening family safety beyond kids' smartwatches to first phones and seniors (CEO & MD interview)

Biotech - a16z Show — The One-Person Biotech | OpenAI Life Sciences (a16z Show)

Gas - Why Natural Gas Will Be AI’s Next Great Shortage (Invest Like The Best) - A few months old but still appears relevant

PNN’s Managing Director Mena Habib:

A word of caution...

While we aim to highlight developments in the small cap space, investing in early-stage and small cap companies - like those we cover - is inherently risky.

These companies often face funding challenges, regulatory hurdles, and market volatility. Announcements may reflect aspirations more than guaranteed outcomes.

Things can, and often do, change.

Just because a company has signed a deal, released drill results, or appointed a new director doesn’t mean success is assured.

Always assume delays, cost overruns, or results that don’t pan out.

We’re here to share insights, not offer personal financial advice - so please do your own research and speak with a licensed adviser before acting on anything mentioned.

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Bye for now.