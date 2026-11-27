Disclosure: S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (the Company) and Associated Entities own 6,852,143 HAR Shares at the time of publishing this article. The Company has been engaged by HAR to share our commentary on the progress of our Investment in HAR over time. This information is general in nature about a speculative investment and does not constitute personal advice. It does not consider your objectives, financial situation, or needs. Any forward-looking statements are uncertain and not a guaranteed outcome.

The companies we like the most in the current market are the ones with REAL projects, trading well below replacement value...

Like our Investment Haranga Resources (ASX:HAR).

HAR is currently capped at $23M.

HAR owns 100% of a gold project in California, USA which has:

~A$90M spent on infrastructure, built by previous owners

A 100% owned gold plant - permitted for up to 315,000tpa in processing capacity

~1,780m of underground decline and drives (those are the expensive tunnels for trucks to reach where the gold is - HAR spent ~12 months rehabbing)

Offices, workshop, and laydown yard (all up to date and being used right now)

A Conditional Use Permit that allows production of gold

that allows production of gold AND a 402k ounce gold JORC resource estimate (average grade of 5.1g/t gold), HAR put out fresh drill results yesterday - some of the highest grades hit to date - more on those below...

(source)

HAR’s long term ambition is to expand to a production rate of 100,000 ounces annually, through growth across its entire 100% owned 6km long gold belt.

There will no doubt be costs associated with bringing it all back into production.

HAR’s latest presentation says second hand equipment needs to be replaced and that the plant couldn’t run at full capacity right now.

In any case, we should learn much more about how much it would cost to put everything into production when HAR puts out a Pre Feasibility Study.

As well as looking at a production re-start, HAR is drilling to grow its defined gold resources.

HAR had drill results out yesterday which could grow its resource closer to that psychologically important (for the market) level of ~1M ounces.

Including the highest grade hits by HAR to date from phase 1 and 2 drilling - an interval within one of the holes was 0.6m @ 221 g/t Au...

... more on the drill results later.

(source)(source)

What would that 402k ounce JORC resource cost to discover and define in today’s market?

In the USA?

With all that in mind, remember HAR’s market cap right now is ~$23M at a 5.2c share price, a fraction of the 2025 high of 25c.

HAR is trading at ~1/3rd of the average EV/ounce ratio of its peers (and most of those guys don’t have a fully permitted processing plant):

(source)

In the short term the share price of any company is a reflection of:

How market participants feel (how scared or excited they are) and Whether or not they are willing to hold shares OR want the warmth and stability of cash (which doesn’t flash red or green on a minute by minute basis).

Right now people are fearful and uncertain about the future and prefer the stability of cash (the gold price going down doesn’t help HAR either here).

But eventually, when uncertainty dissipates (as it always does), market participants will start looking to rotate out of cash and back into things that can give them a return.

Usually, that happens when share prices have snapped back already and are rising again.

Even Stanley Druckenmiller - the market's equivalent of Michael Jordan - says he can't “remember a time when he had less clarity on where things will be in 12 months”. (source)

Yet he has been buying gold miners (Newmont, Barrick and Agnico Eagle). (source)

(source)

HAR isn't a gold miner (yet), but that existing processing plant and resource for us puts it above the usual group of ‘would be’ developers.

We are long term Investors and during these periods try to hold onto as much of our position as possible - and when the opportunity comes up, add to our positions.

Speaking of that - it was good to see one of HAR’s major shareholders buying on market recently and going substantial:

(source)

Because at the end of the day the fundamentals haven’t really changed when market sentiment changes this fast.

HAR still owns 100% of its project, still has the equipment inside its processing plant, and its resource is still in the ground.

The only thing that has changed is the share price.

We saw HAR’s project in the flesh when we visited on a site visit last year:

(source - our pics from a site visit last year, see that here)

We think at a ~$23M market cap, there is more that can go right than go wrong for HAR.

Of course success is no guarantee with investing, especially in small cap stocks.

How HAR can grow its resource closer to 1M ounces

As mentioned earlier, HAR’s current JORC resource estimate is for 402k ounces at an average gold grade of 5.1g/t.

So it's of decent size - and it's high grade.

We think HAR could push that resource estimate to over 1M ounces over the coming months - the psychological size where ASX investors really start re-rating small cap goldies.

And here’s how it can get there.

As it stands, HAR has:

402k ounce gold JORC resource estimate at Lincoln/Comet and Medean. A ~202-308k ounce exploration target at the "South Spring Hill" target, and, Multiple exploration targets being worked on right now (more on those in a second)

We think a quick easy win for HAR could be converting that exploration target into a JORC resource estimate - and that could get HAR to almost 700K ounces alone of resources in the short term.

(HAR says it can convert that exploration target into a JORC resource WITHOUT any new drilling, by re-assaying old core - so we could see that before the end of the year). (source)

(source)

OK so that’s a clear pathway to 700k ounces, how does HAR then reach and pass 1M ounces?

HAR also mentioned in a recent announcement that it was working on an exploration target across three of its other targets - expected to land before the end of the year.

Old Lincoln Wildman / Mahoney Keystone Deeps

All three sit on the same 6km strike as the current resource.

All three have historical workings, historical drilling, and historical sampling data.

A few hundred thousand ounces across each of those as exploration targets, then converting those to JORC resource estimates, and HAR COULD see its total JORC resource estimate across its assets go past that psychologically important 1M ounce level fairly quickly.

No guarantees of course, we are speculating on a future that may not eventuate.

(source)(source)

Then there is the unknown, untouched exploration upside at depth.

Some gold mines in the area were operated down to ~2km depths before they shut down.

The reason they shut down had nothing to do with running out of gold.

They shut down in the 1940s when the US government redirected mining manpower to the WW2 war effort.

On top of that, the gold price collapsed after the war, the mines never restarted, and the area had essentially been forgotten.

So the mining didn't stop because the gold ran out.

HAR’s resource today is defined across ~2km of strike and only down to depths of ~150m.

HAR still has over 6km of strike to test and over 1,000m at depth - if those old mines are anything to go by.

This image gives a sense of the exploration upside on the project:

(source)

We think the big moonshot exploration upside will come when HAR really starts going for it with drilling at depth.

In the short term, over the next ~3-4 months we want to see HAR:

convert its old targets into exploration targets,

its exploration targets into JORC resources, and;

its JORC resource estimates into even bigger JORC resource estimates.

Which we hope is enough to spell out clearly to the market how HAR gets to that “multi-million ounce” potential it keeps talking about.

We also like that HAR can stop exploration and resource growth and start thinking about production at any point

From where it is today, HAR could do one of two things:

Decide to rapidly re-start gold production on its existing resources - HAR has previously said it would look to identify replacement/upgrades that it can then use to provide “indicative costs to start-up” the project. (source)

AND/OR

Grow the resources - going after the multi-million ounce potential here.

Or do both?

We would take either... or both at the same time.

A lot of this might depend on what the gold price is doing.

In the latest quarterly, HAR said it would skip a Scoping Study and move straight into a Pre-Feasibility Study.

It made this move clear in the recent investor presentation too.

(source)

How much capital HAR deploys on re-start studies vs resource growth might depend on general gold sentiment and how much the market is prepared to fund HAR’s development.

HAR’s got a new CEO - that knows how to build a mine

HAR’s new CEO (Patrick Mutz) seems to know a thing or two about building a mine. He was previously MD and CEO of Image Resources, where he took the company from advanced exploration to a producing mine in WA.

Patrick was behind securing a A$75M debt and equity funding piece to build that mine “on time and on budget”.

Image's market cap went from ~$15M to a high of ~$275M during that period. (source)

(past performance of Image is not an indicator of future performance of HAR)

Here is more information on that asset from Image’s website:

(source)

Hopefully Patrick can do something similar with HAR - no guarantees of course.

The USA is getting bullish on mining

A big part of why we like HAR's project is because it sits in a historically significant part of the US gold industry.

Which, in a more bullish gold environment, could generate a lot of interest.

Like the Victorian goldfields here in Australia.

One of Australia's highest grade gold mines is still in Victoria - and until 2016 it was sort of unloved and just getting by.

Then high grade discoveries made from deeper drilling made that same project one of the world’s “highest grade and most profitable mines” - just look at these headlines:

(source) (source)

These historically significant places live rent-free in cultural history books.

The same is true of where HAR’s project sits in the USA.

In March 2025, the US President signed an Executive Order to speed up mine permitting and put gold in the same priority list as uranium, copper and potash.

(source)

A presidential signal for the US to restart its mining industries.

And now 20 months after that Executive Order was signed, we have US$56BN Barrick filing to float its North American gold assets onto the New York Stock Exchange. (source)

Its main asset being Nevada Gold Mines - which operates the world’s biggest gold mining complex.

For the first time in decades, there will be a gold producing mega-corporate that is solely focused on developing and operating US assets.

We are hoping that focus re-energises the mid-tier companies and eventually that flows into more enthusiasm for the smaller developers in the space, like HAR.

We have already seen SSR Mining pick up an asset for US$464M cash:

(source)

Hopefully we see more of this...

Ultimately we would love to see some of that capital find its way into assets like the one HAR owns - which would help in HAR achieving our Big Bet as follows:

Our HAR Big Bet:

“HAR re-rates to a market cap greater than $200M by making new gold discoveries in California and progressing towards production or is acquired at a multiple of our Initial Entry Price”

NOTE: our “Big Bet” is what we HOPE the ultimate success scenario looks like for this particular Investment over the long term (3+ years). The scenario is speculative and does not represent a valuation or forecast. There is no guarantee that our Big Bet will ever come true. There is a lot of work to be done, many risks involved, including development risk, country risk and commodity price risk - just some of which we list in our HAR Investment Memo.

Success will require a significant amount of luck. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.

What’s next for HAR?

🔄 Final assays from Phase 2 drilling (next ~month)

Yesterday's results covered the first six holes, the rest are due "over the coming month". (source)

🔄 Updated JORC resource for the project

We want to see HAR update and upgrade its current 402k ounce JORC resource.

The main thing we are looking at in the short term is more of the resource going from inferred into the indicated status.

AND we want to see HAR convert its South Spring Hill exploration target into a JORC resource (next ~month)

This is the 202k to 308k ounce exploration target that HAR thinks it can convert WITHOUT any new drilling.

The re-assay work is done and HAR expects an outcome "over the next month". (source)

If it converts, HAR's total resource goes to somewhere between ~600k and ~710k ounces.

(source)

🔄 3x more exploration targets

HAR is still working on exploration targets across:

Old Lincoln Wildman / Mahoney Keystone Deeps

(source)(source)

🔄 Pre-Feasibility Study (replaces the Scoping Study)

HAR’s latest quarterly also said that it would be skipping a Scoping Study and moving straight into a Pre-Feasibility Study. (source)

This one matters because it will be the first time we get a look at the capital costs required to bring the processing plant (and associated project infrastructure) back into production.

At this stage, HAR hasn’t put out any guidance on when we can expect to see this study released to the market.

What could go wrong?

The near-term risk for HAR is around "funding risk"

HAR had $3.33M in cash at 30 September which could mean HAR needs to raise capital in the near-term.

Depending on how a raise is structured, it could be dilutive to existing shareholders, especially in this current market where cap raises are getting harder and harder to get over the line.

Funding risk/dilution risk



As a small cap, HAR is reliant on capital markets to advance its projects.



If something negative happens at a macro or company level, HAR could struggle to access capital on favourable terms. These capital raises may take place at a discount, and result in the issuance of new shares which incur dilution to existing shareholders.



Source: "What could go wrong" - HAR Investment Memo 25 June 2025

Other risks

Like any small-cap gold exploration and development company, HAR carries significant risk, here we aim to identify a few more risks.

While the Phase 2 drilling is designed to move more of Lincoln-Comet into the Indicated category, only 33% of those ounces sit there today.

If the updated resource model shows a smaller upgrade than hoped, HAR may need more drilling before it has enough Indicated ounces to support Ore Reserves in a Pre-Feasibility Study.

While HAR's re-assay work supports converting the South Spring Hill Exploration Target without new drilling, any conversion would only add Inferred ounces, and the final figure could land at or below the 202k ounce low end of the range.

HAR owns a permitted processing plant but there are independent reviews which found key second hand equipment was poorly matched to the process and capacity sits well below the permitted rate.

HAR is now costing larger replacement equipment, so restart capital in the Pre-Feasibility Study could come in higher than the market expects.

A big part of the exploration upside hinges on HAR being able to drill deeper. We note that this could need bigger rigs or surface drilling (where access still needs to be secured), which could add cost and time.

Investors should consider these risks carefully and seek professional advice tailored to their personal circumstances before investing.

Our HAR Investment Memo

Our Investment Memo provides a short, high-level summary of our reasons for Investing.

We use this memo to track the progress of all our Investments over time.

Click here to read our HAR Investment Memo where you will find: