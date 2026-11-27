Our micro-cap exploration Investment TechGen Metals (ASX: TG1) just finished RC drilling at its El Donna gold project in WA.

El Donna sits ~50km northeast of Kalgoorlie, in between high grade open pit gold mines owned by $7.5BN Genesis Minerals and $157M Maritana Minerals.

Historic hits here included 2m at 17g/t gold from 36m, which were never really followed up.

TG1 has drilled 17 RC holes for nearly 2,200 metres across five prospects.

From those 17 holes, 552 samples have been taken and sent to the lab for gold assays.

(source)

Here is a look at the drilling plan from above, with some of those historic hits:

(source)

And taken from the prior announcement, here is that cross section diagram of that high grade hit of 2m @ 17g/t gold.

This is where we're most interested from of the historical hits, to see if there is any continuity to the worm:

(source)

As always, there are no guarantees in exploration, so now we wait for the assays.

No timeline was given but we would expect early next year, we covered the start of this drilling program here.

TG1’s other projects

While we wait for assays, here is a quick overview of the other assets TG1 has in its Portfolio.

You can see the presentation slide here for some more details

What we want to see next from TG1?

Drill WA copper-gold targets (Blue and Red Devil)

TG1 just finished drilling these targets.

The visual observations from both didn’t appear to be home runs.

BUT we haven’t seen any assay results from the two targets yet.

So we wait to see the results from this program and if TG1 plans any follow up drilling either in response to the assays or into other parts of the target, we covered this here,

Here are the milestones we are tracking:

✅ Drilling permits approved

✅ Rig mobilises to site

✅ Drilling starts at Red Devil

✅ Visuals from Red Devil

✅ Drilling starts at Blue Devil

✅ Visuals from Blue Devil

🔲 Assay results from maiden drilling

Progress on TG1’s other gold assets

TG1 has multiple early stage gold projects in its portfolio.

Including Dalgaranga, the project ~8km away from $7.1BN Ramelius Resources.

That one is still in the application stage, BUT TG1 has said explicitly it wants to drill that in Q4 this year:

(Source)

Another project is in NSW, being advanced by TG1’s JV partner.

TG1 holds a 30% interest in this project.

Previous drilling hit 68m @ 1.0g/t gold from surface (including 23m @ 2.02g/t), and a 15 hole RC step out program is planned for Q4 this year.

TG1 says positive results here could lead to a maiden JORC resource.

Here are the milestones we are tracking across the gold projects: