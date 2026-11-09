Time for the truth detector - TG1 starts drilling WA gold project near Kalgoorlie

Our micro-cap exploration Investment TechGen Metals (ASX: TG1) just started RC drilling at its El Donna gold project in WA.

El Donna sits ~50km northeast of Kalgoorlie, in between two high grade open pit gold mines - $8.5BN Genesis Minerals' Mayday North and $205M Maritana Minerals' Penny's Find projects.

Two weeks ago TG1 was preparing drill pads here, now the rig is turning and the first two holes are already complete.

TG1 is planning 20 RC holes for ~2,500 metres across five prospects.

(source)

TG1's MD Ash Hood called RC drilling "the big truth detector" - and this campaign will test for signs of bedrock gold beneath previous shallow hits. (source - today’s announcement)

The program is following up old gold intercepts that were never properly chased, including 2m @ 17g/t gold from 36m.

Less than 5% of the historic drill holes across the project area have gone deeper than 100 metres.

So TG1 is going to try to answer the question: does the widespread shallow gold here continue into bedrock at depth?

As always, there are no guarantees in exploration - we wait to see what the drill bit brings.

Here are some of the prior results from the targets being tested here at El Donna:

(source)

And here is the type of target TG1 will be hoping to extend:

(source)

TG1 is planning a 20 hole RC program for the project covering 2,500m.

TG1’s other projects

While we wait for assays, here is a quick overview of the other assets TG1 has in its Portfolio.

You can see the presentation slide here for some more details

What we want to see next from TG1?

Drill WA copper-gold targets (Blue and Red Devil)

TG1 just finished drilling these targets.

The visual observations from both didn’t appear to be home runs.

BUT we haven’t seen any assay results from the two targets yet.

So we wait to see the results from this program and if TG1 plans any follow up drilling either in response to the assays or into other parts of the target, we covered this here,

Here are the milestones we are tracking:

✅ Drilling permits approved

✅ Rig mobilises to site

✅ Drilling starts at Red Devil

✅ Visuals from Red Devil

✅ Drilling starts at Blue Devil

✅ Visuals from Blue Devil

🔲 Assay results from maiden drilling

Progress on TG1’s other gold assets

TG1 has multiple early stage gold projects in its portfolio.

Including Dalgaranga, the project ~8km away from $7.1BN Ramelius Resources.

That one is still in the application stage, BUT TG1 has said explicitly it wants to drill that in Q4 this year:

(Source)

Another project is in NSW, being advanced by TG1’s JV partner.

TG1 holds a 30% interest in this project.

Previous drilling hit 68m @ 1.0g/t gold from surface (including 23m @ 2.02g/t), and a 15 hole RC step out program is planned for Q4 this year.

TG1 says positive results here could lead to a maiden JORC resource.

Here are the milestones we are tracking across the gold projects: