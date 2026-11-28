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Remember these types of screenshot during the great precious metals run of 2025?

Silver up 5% plus in a day?

Gold up 3% plus in a day?

Dusting off the archives? AI generated?

Nope - these screenshots are real, from last night.

Yes OK fine, it does come after a steep drop for both precious metals this month.

But I’ll take any positives I can in these horrendous market conditions.

I’m still holding my gold and silver stocks, waiting for that second (and bigger) silver and gold run up.

The other interesting thing I saw this week was Elon Musk talking about the “Optimus” humanoid robots that Tesla is planning to mass produce.

And he said the first major use of these Optimus robots will be...

(drumroll)

In mining and resource extraction!

Here is what a Tesla Optimus robot looks like:

I met one of them in the USA a couple of months ago:

Here are Elon’s exact words:

(listen to the snippet here)

Here’s the verbatim quote:

What's the initial highest best use for Optimus?

It would be probably heavy industry. Um so like um mining and refining ore and there are many stages of refinement uh because in the United States has a very uh high degree of dependence on other countries for mining and refining ore.

I think we need to make sure for our national security that we can do so within the country.

and then for optimus for any kind of 24/7 task where that it's in use 168 hours a week that that will also be the you know the sort of most economically sensible thing for it to do at first. - Elon Musk

(good for critical minerals stocks if this happens)

There are two ways this could probably go...

(and how it's going to be good for small ASX resource stocks in a second)

Scenario 1: Optimus robots replace humans in the dangerous parts of mining (ignore the robots in the mining head office photo I included, that will probably just be an AI server)

(I made this image with AI)

Making the robots smart and dexterous enough to replace humans in mining may be a while away.

BUT...

Scenario 2: Maybe we don't even need to think about it as “robots replacing what humans do” in mining.

Imagine if the cost of producing a robot could go down so much, that you can just throw a thousand cheap robots at a JORC resource orebody and they just keep going and going until all the ore is out:

(I made this with AI)

Think of it like when you have seen hundreds of ants dismantle and carry away the remaining meat on a rotisserie chicken leg that you accidentally dropped at a backyard BBQ the night before.

No specialised equipment, just each ant knowing what to do, knowing not to get in each other's way, doing their small part, multiplied by a thousand.

Or in this example, imagine this slice of papaya is an orebody, and the ants are Optimus robots:

The robots don’t even need to be fully humanoid.

Maybe they’ll be optimised for mining and have picks and shovels for hands?

(can you tell I made this image with AI?)

They can probably rehabilitate the mine site after they have finished too.

And then they all move on to the next orebody... then the next, and the next.

So how will swarms of cheap mining robots be good for small ASX resource stocks like the ones we are Invested in?

My working theory is (and continues to be) that a major mining boom will be driven by the global AI and robots buildout race:

need minerals to build and power the superintelligence via datacentres then need MORE minerals to build the billions of robots then ALL the minerals for the superintelligent robots to rapidly DESIGN AND BUILD everything and anything we want (cars, houses, powerplants, spaceships, airplanes)

(leading to the biggest resources boom the world has ever seen when AI can instantly design anything, and billions of robots can instantly build it)

Makes sense that the first batch of robots is going to be put to work mining...

To mine more minerals to build more robots?

Followed by mining the minerals needed for said robots to build everything else ever?

How might this look in practice?

Maybe these swarms of mining bots will be owned and operated by major miners like BHP, RIO, Vale etc?

But here’s what I think will happen:

(and you can bet I’ll be dusting off this prediction if it actually happens)

Let's assume 10 or 15 MEGA-corporations emerge over the coming years.

Giant companies that were the first and fastest to build superintelligence, and now can build or do anything they want.

(think Anthropic, OpenAI, SpaceX+Tesla, Google even? Plus any new ones that emerge)

Naturally, if they possess superintelligence, they will almost certainly move into discovering and building new technologies, and to do that they will need to build robots.

(Tesla is already building robots, OpenAI said they are moving into building AI designed robots)

So IF: Swarms of superintelligent mining bots can be air dropped anywhere in the world to rapidly mine out and process an ore body...

THEN: Ore bodies and JORC resources trapped in small ASX companies will suddenly become very valuable.

Obviously jurisdiction and proximity to end use points will still be a factor.

And the first thing we will see is the mega-corporations securing and rapidly mining whatever minerals they need for their own business ambitions and whatever they plan to build.

(for example SpaceX robot mining all the minerals they need to build their rockets, instead of dealing with flaky and foreign mineral supply chains)

It's not as crazy as it sounds.

During the electric vehicle driven lithium boom a few years ago, we saw major car companies taking equity stakes in small battery metals companies

To secure battery metals supply.

Back in 2020 Tesla acquired rights to 10,000 acres of lithium-bearing clay in Nevada.

(source)

Vertical integration (bringing your supply chains in house) is not new.

In the 1920’s, Ford Motor Company owned iron ore mines, coal mines and limestone quarries, shipped the raw materials on its own freighters, and made steel and assembled cars at River Rouge.

By 1927 it had achieved “ore to assembly”.

And with superintelligence and robots, why wouldn't the mega corporations that own the superintelligence try to become fully vertically integrated?

In this scenario we could see a consolidation of relevant and related ore bodies, packaged up into single companies via M&A.

Bundle up four or five critical minerals ASX juniors...

Then do a deal with a mega-corp to send in their mining robot swarm to pull out all the minerals they need to build whatever they are building.

Think of it like a junior oil and gas company doing a farm-in deal with Chevron, Exxon or BP.

The junior has the licence on the oil and gas ground, and they do a farm-in deal with the super-major who has the money, equipment and expertise to find, extract and use the resource.

And the juniors get free carried.

So now just waiting for those Tesla humanoid robots to start rolling off the production line, Tesla to merge with SpaceX, and Tesla+SpaceX to start doing robot mining JVs with ASX resource juniors.

Ok, back FROM the future for a second.

The market did suck again this week.

BUT...

For some reason, things spiked up sharply on Friday afternoon.

Last week I touched a bit on governments stepping in when the markets correct...

I reckon this is what caused the last few hours of Friday trading (and the great night on global markets):

(source) (source) (source) (source) (source)

Thanks China.

Last week I also wished thoughts and prayers for any company that needed to pull the trigger on a cap raise this week.

(Things were looking VERY grim until about midday on Friday)

And there were a few placements that came out with some pretty aggressive terms.

Companies and their brokers need to make the terms VERY enticing to get investors to part with their cash in terrible market conditions like we are in now.

It is clear that Investors are currently finding it hard to open their wallets right now, especially small cap Investors.

To the point that we have been seeing what feels like daily situations where existing shareholders are unwilling (or unable) to support the company.

Last week TMB offered its own shareholders shares at 3.5c with a free option for every two shares, just 22% of the offer was taken up (~$489K). (source)

This week there were a few more that we saw:

SMM raised $800K at 0.5c, a 16.7% discount to the last trade, coming with an included option (2c strike, expiring 2029) for EVERY share. (source)

NTM raised ~$363K at 0.2c, this coming from a single sophisticated investor (so not bothering to gather from the normal pool). (source)

L1M raised ~$593K at 0.65c, with TWO options (different expiry dates of a ~4 months and a longer 3 year expiry) for every two shares taken up. (source)

Tough times, small amounts raised, big discounts, lots of options.

Endemic of the rock bottom sentiment in the small end of the ASX.

Our stock IVZ also joined the aggressive terms bandwagon, looking to raise a whopping $8M.

IVZ’s placement is seeking $8M at 5.1c, a 20.3% discount, with an attaching option for each share at the same price. (source - AFR)

(we put in a bid)

IVZ drilling should be due to begin any day now, the rig is up at Musuma-1 and IVZ has guided a November spud, so shouldn't be far away. (source)

Hopefully this is the big one we have all been waiting for from IVZ..

The prior two wells were deeper and much more complex but a discovery for both was declared following Mukuyu-2, this drilling at Musuma-1 is much further east and importantly is much shallower.

(fingers crossed things go to plan for IVZ, that would be a nice change up)

But back to the tough conditions in the market - while we did see a few pretty tough looking placements out there this week...

I have also seen where a tough placement during terrible market conditions actually came good.

Yep, it’s that part of the market clock to dust off this story:

In August 2021 we announced DXB as our Biotech Pick of the Year and Invested in a 20c placement.

In this placement the company raised $20M to get through its Phase 3 clinical trial for FSGS.

(FSGS is a rare kidney disease with a $1BN+ per year market size potential).

DXB’s share price initially ran up...

But several months later the challenges of running a big Phase 3 trial for a rare disease materialised.

It was becoming clear that DXB would not have enough cash to make it through to the interim results.

And the market started figuring out there would be no major catalyst coming to move the share price without another capital raise.

The market (as it always does) priced DXB on a “need to raise” basis and sent the share price down to as low as 5.2c in June 2023...

This was a ~75% drop from our Initial Entry Price.

Then the company launched a cap raise at 8c in May 2023 with two sets of free attaching options (ouch for existing shareholders... like us).

It then ran to ~80c following that 8c raise (let’s not think about what we small cap Investors would give for a 10 bagger to emerge right about now...):

The past performance is not and should not be taken as an indication of future performance. Caution should be exercised in assessing past performance. This product, like all other financial products, is subject to market forces and unpredictable events that may adversely affect future performance.

DXB has subsequently gone back to ~20c, but you get the point.

Looking at the chart, in hindsight it seems like an obvious raise to go into, (of course)...

But that 8c round, when things were looking bleak, was very difficult to press the “send cash” button in NetBank.

When a stock is down 75% from an Initial Entry Price we inevitably start to question our own conviction...

(and decisions)

And the last thing you feel like doing is putting more cash into another placement.

But enough doom and gloom - next week is another week, and if Friday afternoon is anything to go by hopefully it's a good one.

Have a great weekend.

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