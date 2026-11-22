Disclosure: S3 Consortium Pty Ltd and its associated entities may hold direct or indirect interests in securities referred to in this publication and may receive fees or other forms of consideration from entities mentioned. These interests and arrangements may create a potential conflict of interest in the preparation of this material.

The information contained in this communication is provided for general information purposes only and may relate to speculative investments. It does not constitute financial product advice, and has been prepared without taking into account your personal objectives, financial situation or needs. You should consider obtaining independent financial advice before making any investment decision.

Any forward-looking statements are uncertain and not a guaranteed outcome.

Below you can find short overviews of all the content we published last week, plus links to each full note.

Further down, there’s also some links to other interesting stuff we came across on our travels around the internet.

Yesterday’s Saturday note: It feels like 1999, but this time the AI future is real

Quick Takes: PUR, LKY (x2), NC1, PAT, RML, VKA, BKB, EMD

Deep Dives: TRI, BUY, VKA, MNE

Other content: ILA, EMD, MNE, AL3, AW1, WCE, SPA, VKA, RCM, PUR, RML, LKY, MNB, IVZ, IVR, ROC, PAT, TG1

PUR banked A$2.08M cash from investment sale.

PUR ended the September quarter with ~$761k cash in the bank - so the market was likely expecting PUR to have to tap the markets for a capital raise in the very short term.

So this week’s announcement was big in fending off that rhetoric.

PUR sold ~$2.08M in stock of London listed Kendrick Resources, taking its cash balance to ~$2.03M (as of Monday).

At current market prices, PUR still has ~$1.26M in stock available to sell if it needs to.

Late in the year and with the market the way it is right now, any way to avoid having to raise cash via issuing new shares is a big win.

Hopefully this gives PUR enough of a cash runway to convert the US$40M non-binding MoU with ~A$9.6BN battery giant EcoPro into something more binding. No guarantees of course.

(source)

LKY grew its NSW copper resource estimate to 110kt.

LKY now has a 10Mt resource estimate at 1.10% copper and 0.32g/t gold, for 110kt of contained copper and 100koz of gold across three deposits.

On top of that, LKY defined an exploration target of 26-53Mt at 0.95-1.16% copper - so the resource could 2-3x with some drilling.

(source)

The next day - LKY started drilling at its NSW copper-gold project - a 5,500m program underway.

LKY has 28 holes planned over ~5,500m.

LKY says its target pipeline "could support up to around 26,000 metres" across the wider project, so we could see plenty of drilling and assays in the coming months, well into next year.

Unlike most stocks capped at $19.9M, LKY has $13.4M cash in the bank - so LKY can fund all of this work without tapping the market - a great position to be in right now.

LKY is trading at an EV of ~$6.5M.

(source)

NC1 hit mineralisation from surface at its giant WA nickel project.

These results came the day after Indonesia - the largest producer of nickel in the world claimed that it wants to see 70% of the value of mining stay within the country.

(signalling potential supply disruptions?)

NC1's project is one of the five largest undeveloped nickel projects in the world (outside of Indonesia), with the highest grade of the group.

So no surprises seeing multiple 60m+ intercepts, all starting from surface and well above the current average grade of the resource estimate.

The aim of this drilling is to move the resource estimate from the Indicated category to Measured - the highest confidence category.

Which should strengthen a future Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) and give added confidence for any potential debt financing.

Results from the remaining holes are expected over the coming weeks.

(source)

PAT found gold and silver at its non-core asset in Canada.

We are Invested in PAT for its (potentially) giant silver project in Peru, where it is waiting on a drill permit from Peruvian regulators.

This week PAT announced some historical gold and silver results from its project in Canada.

This is one of the two assets that we said PAT could sell to free up cash to fund work on its silver project.

We originally thought it would be the neighbours with lithium assets who pick it up - but now it could also be someone wanting gold exposure?

Whatever ends up happening here, we think the results are good for creating some competitive tension amongst anyone looking at the asset.

(source)

RML hit more long gold intercepts at its US discovery.

These are from RML’s gold discovery made at its project in Idaho, USA - near $3.2BN Perpetua Resources.

Some monster intercepts at what the ASX market would probably perceive as low grade (272.2m at 0.55 g/t gold from surface).

BUT those are very decent grades for big gold deposits in the US - we attended an event in Sydney this week (Nevada Mining Day) where almost every pitch was talking about how 0.2-0.3g/t orebodies can be mined economically using heap leaching techniques.

So IF RML can define something big - who knows how the North Americans will view it.

Assays are still pending for 30 holes, all expected to feed into a maiden resource estimate early next year.

(source)

VKA hit tungsten ~500m away from its old producing pit.

VKA's drilling results so far have all been near the old pit that produced tungsten back in the 1940s and 50s.

This week's hole is ~500m away from it, in a part of the project where VKA was drilling for new discoveries and there is no known historic drilling.

Assays are due in December, hopefully they show the tungsten carries well outside the areas surrounding the old pit.

(source)

BKB got approvals to drill at its Texas silver project.

BKB's silver project in Texas, USA has a 17.6Moz at 289g/t silver foreign (non-JORC) resource estimate and an old underground mine.

BKB is trying to do two things here - convert that into a maiden JORC resource estimate and put together a plan to restart the old mine.

This week BKB confirmed that the project's major operating and environmental permits are in place.

There are still some conditions on the approval to tick off first, but BKB expects to start its underground program "imminently".

Drilling from underground puts the rig much closer to the drill targets, which should save time and money compared to drilling from surface.

And what BKB can see from underground will feed straight into the mine restart studies.

(source)

EMD recruited 31 new therapists to meet growing patient demand.

EMD is the only ASX listed company running psychedelic assisted therapy clinics for PTSD and treatment resistant depression, with five clinics across WA, QLD, VIC and NSW.

Each treatment needs therapists accompanying patients for multi hour sessions - so the bottleneck for capacity is typically the availability of therapists.

More therapists means more patients treated in the clinics EMD already runs, with existing treatment rooms and beds able to be utilised.

That takes EMD's trained therapist count to over 150, more than double the 15 therapists EMD recruited back in August.

Training starts on 27 November, with the new therapists onboarding into clinics early next year.

(source)

Doctors use MRI scans to spot brain tumours, but the earliest cancer cells can be too small to see.

And we all know that the earlier a cancer is detected, the easier it is to treat.

Here’s an MRI machine - they are those giant tunnels that patients go into (MRI stands for Magnetic Resonance Imaging):

PET scans offer another approach - injecting a radioactive tracer into the body (yikes) that shows what your cells are doing, not just what they look like.

But PET scans use radioactive ingredients that decay quickly, making production and delivery tricky.

And radiation all adds up in a human body, so doctors space out PET scans, and extra caution is needed for children and pregnant women.

Less than ideal.

Our biotech Investment, the sub $10M capped TrivarX (ASX:TRI), plans to start human safety trials next quarter for technology designed to make brain cancer cells stand out:

WITHOUT needing radioactive ingredients.

BEFORE the cancer is even visible in any existing imaging methods.

IF it works, doctors could spot cancer earlier using EXISTING MRI machines.

In short, TRI is trying to make a safe MRI scan do a job that currently needs a damaging radioactive PET scan.

(an easier path to market because TRI could extend the effectiveness of current imaging methods using the tens of thousands of existing MRI machines out there that doctors already know and love)

TRI’s tech involves a patient drinking a special type of water BEFORE they go for an MRI, and it lights up cancer cells like a Christmas tree - even very early stage cancer cells.

Meanwhile, three cancer imaging takeovers have been announced in roughly four months, with buyers spending billions on the imaging sector.

Including ASX favourite, the $4.4BN capped Telix Pharmaceuticals paying $1.6BN upfront for ITM Isotope Technologies (producer of imaging agents).

By the way - TRI’s CEO Dr Danielle Meyrick was Chief Medical Officer for both those companies:

(source)

A great track record in the space, and highly qualified - she has now taken up the CEO role at tiny TRI.

She must have been impressed with TRI’s technology...

Think of this next wave of imaging as highlighting suspicious cells earlier than ever, rather than waiting for a visible lump (when already it's too late).

TRI’s tech is currently pre-clinical BUT the Phase 1 trial starts next quarter.

And in the quarter after that, we will start to see some in-human data.

Read more: TRI: Drink this water - it could tell you if you have cancer

Bounty Oil & Gas (ASX:BUY)

We Invested in Bounty Oil & Gas (ASX:BUY) because the ASX is starved of big “swing for the fences” oil explorers.

(one of our favourite, albeit riskiest types of Investment)

And we liked BUY’s planned acquisition of an offshore block that is going after the same style of targets that delivered multiple multi-billion barrel discoveries offshore in Guyana.

BUY is in the process of acquiring an exclusive right to negotiate a “Production Sharing Contract” on a deepwater offshore oil and gas exploration block in Liberia.

This is proper deepwater, swing-for-the-fences, high risk, (potentially) high reward frontier oil exploration exposure (my first and favourite - buckle up it will be a ride... and already has been for the wrong reasons after some post deal announcement selling beat up the BUY share price - more on that in the link below.)

Liberia is on the west coast of Africa, and the offshore geological profile happens to be almost identical to the eastern top of South America - in particular offshore Guyana.

Offshore Guyana is one of the world’s newest oil hotspots, delivering over ~13BN barrels of discoveries since 2015.

The geological thesis is that BUY’s offshore Liberia block holds the same style of target that delivered the big discoveries offshore in Guyana:

Offshore Liberia and offshore Guyana are known as ‘tectonic conjugate margins’.

Liberia and Guyana were directly connected as part of the supercontinent Gondwana until they began rifting and pulling apart between 120 and 100 million years ago.

Here’s what the geology looked like 100+ million years ago (when the continents were next to each other):

(source)

So far, it’s been a rough start for BUY’s share price.

BUY is currently trading at 0.7c which is lower than before the Liberia deal was announced – you can see our commentary on what we think happened here (what happened with BUY share price).

We hope most of the post project acquisition BS is behind us - and the remaining conditions precedent to the deal are sorted over the coming weeks.

(like the T2 placement, shareholder approvals and DD - more in the risks section later in the note).

Despite the short term share price pain, we haven’t sold any BUY shares - it's way too early here - we have Invested in BUY with a time horizon of a couple of years, as ultimately we are here for a drilling event and (hopefully a big discovery).

Something a little more positive though...

ON WEDNESDAY: BUY put out an announcement on interpretation of 3D seismic data and is saying that early:

"significantly exceeds initial expectations".

Initial expectations which would have been based on a report prepared by the block’s vendor’s where the vendor’s geo team was estimating...

... the block could contain ~4.5BN barrels of “OOIP” (Original Oil In Place), unrisked, based on the screening volumetrics:

(source - this giant 127 page technical report for the project)

Read more: BUY: Swing for the fences...?

Viking Mines (ASX:VKA)

On Thursday, Viking Mines (ASX:VKA) announced significant visible scheelite (the primary ore for tungsten) in 11 drill holes from its project in Nevada, USA.

In addition to Wednesday’s announcement of visible scheelite ~500m away from Thursday’s results.

Which could mean whatever VKA is hitting in drilling in and around the old pit that produced tungsten in the 1950s could also be present ~500m away.

Now we just wait for assays to confirm tungsten grades and widths - due late November, early December - so really just a few weeks away now.

While VKA has been drilling - the tungsten macro has stepped up a gear too - probably a reason why VKA’s share price is holding up so well.

Despite everything else in ASX small cap land down 40-50-60% from the start of May to now

VKA is holding up relatively well:

The past performance is not and should not be taken as an indication of future performance. Caution should be exercised in assessing past performance. This product, like all other financial products, is subject to market forces and unpredictable events that may adversely affect future performance.

Tungsten is a critical military mineral used in defence - fighter jets, ammunition, including Tomahawk, Patriot and Precision Strike missiles.

China controls ~85% of global supply and the USA has zero domestically mined tungsten production.

VKA’s entire strategy from the get go has been to execute a rapid production restart strategy on its project - i.e. try to get its previously producing tungsten mine back into production.

But right now it doesn’t matter how close or far away from production an ASX small cap company is.

Most are trading near their all time lows.

So why is VKA’s share price holding up despite the broad based small cap belting?

We think it's got a lot to do with how strong the tungsten macro setup is.

1. There is still the 1st of January 2027 “US Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation” kicking in - banning the Pentagon (and its contractors) from buying:

“tungsten metal powders, tungsten heavy alloys, or any finished component containing tungsten heavy alloy if any step of the supply chain (mining, refining, separation, melting, fabrication) happened in China, Russia, Iran or North Korea”. (source)

(Combined, those four countries mentioned produce around 90% of the world's tungsten)

So in just over six weeks, 90% of the Pentagon's tungsten supply chain effectively becomes “illegal”.

2. There is still a lot of activity in the tungsten space domestically in the US

The US Army just committed up to US$40M to $3.1BN Perpetua Resources to “assess the technical and economic feasibility of producing tungsten concentrate” at its project.

And then this week Perpetua signed a non-binding MoU with an unnamed “Major American Aerospace & Defense Company” to “evaluate domestic tungsten opportunities”. (source)

Remember that Trump Executive Order pushing the US military industrial complex to source critical minerals from inside the US or risk losing their defence contracts?

It looks like that is working - and the defence contractors are starting to act.

(source)(source)

While all of that has happened, VKA has been drilling at its project.

Read more: VKA - Tungsten drilling complete, visible scheelite, assays due in the coming weeks. Possible hits 500m away from current known mineralisation?

Macallum New Energy (ASX:MNE)

Why was our Investment Macallum New Energy (ASX:MNE) up 12.9% on Thursday?

(on one of the worst ASX trading sessions we have seen this year)

We think it is because of this:

The Australian federal government just proposed a “carve out” for WA from the “gas reservation scheme” being proposed for the national gas market:

(source) (source) (source)

Avoiding inclusion in this scheme is great for WA gas explorers like MNE.

Still included in the scheme are the eastern states gas explorers... who don’t get the carve out.

After that news came out, we saw anything with east coast gas exposure get whacked - and our Investment, MNE, traded up:

(As always, the past performance is not an indicator of future performance)

Here’s what the CEO of another WA gas company said about the news:

Shelley Robertson, chief executive at Strike Energy said: “fantastic.”

“It’s such a significant win for Western Australia and for the future of WA gas,” she said. “What it means for us as a small growing company like Strike Energy [is] that we can see the way forward in how we develop our future gas projects.”

Great news for MNE too.

(this is one bit of macro news we couldn’t predict or rely on, and was totally out of the company’s control - just got lucky here, rare bit of luck these days - we’ll take it)

Why is being excluded from the gas reservation scheme good for WA gas explorers?

Because the gas reservation scheme has been a sort of dark cloud above the Australian domestic gas industry for almost a year now.

What exactly is the ‘gas reservation scheme’?

The Federal government is considering a law that FORCES LNG exporters to supply 20% of their gas production into the domestic market.



Regardless of whether or not there is demand for that gas.



This was supposed to be the federal government's way of avoiding a gas supply shortage on the east coast in future years - by FORCING the LNG exporters to sell to the domestic market.

The implications of that scheme would have been gas being dumped into the domestic market at any cost - SO as not to risk LNG export quotas (where they are able to fetch higher prices).

So yes, gas prices would crater BUT potentially at the cost of an investment freeze into new domestic supply (because prices would be so low from the LNG dumping).

Unless you are able to sell into international markets (LNG) - it would make little sense to invest in bringing new supply online.

WA getting a carve out means MNE is de-risked for us from a regulatory perspective.

This was one of the major risks we flagged in our MNE Investment Memo:

(source - Our MNE Investment Memo)

Assuming the federal government's proposal goes ahead - risk avoided = great.

(especially in this market - the last thing small caps need right now is added regulatory risk)

The big positive is that now MNE can market its project to potential farm-out partners with a lot less uncertainty around the regulatory environment in WA.

Read more: Western Australia gas explorers win with Federal gas scheme carve out announced.

Chamath (LinkedIn) - Chamath posted on LinkedIn with a statement about why he thinks people Investing in Crypto vs Gold could be missing a few points in doing so - “I think crypto is significantly capped because of 3 issues:”

Mining.com - Perpetua eyes $55.5 million deal to unlock US tungsten supply

Mining.com - US rare earths regulations to get stricter in the new year

WSJ - The U.S. Is Auctioning Off a Slice of the Pacific Ocean Floor in Push for Minerals

Bloomberg - US Blunt China's Export Juggernaut With Global Buyers' Club

Mining.com - China's rare earth giants double profits as prices soar

Joe Lowry (LinkedIn) - Well renowned lithium industry expert Joe Lowry had a few comments on the state of the lithium market, comparing the current poor sentiment to the 90s.

He thinks the outlook today is much brighter than back then, even though sentiment was similar.

Bloomberg - SQM Is Expanding Into a Lithium Glut on Price-Recovery Bet.

Bloomberg - Giant Aluminum Squeeze Is Stress Test for LME's Anti-Abuse Rules

Reuters - Congo's Ebola outbreak is spreading and killing at a record pace

Reuters - Barrick furloughing some Congo mine personnel over Ebola concerns

Our biotech Investment ILA is working up a treatment for Ebola.

The Economist - The legalisation of psychedelic drugs offers potential—and pitfalls.

Our psychedelics Investment is EMD.

FT - US and allies sign accord to protect AI supply chains from China

The Australian - MNE: Labor and Coalition clash over gas reservation policy as producers step up rhetoric about supply.

A big positive update for the WA gas industry (where our most recent Investment MNE has land in the south of the Perth Basin), WA is set to be carved out of the proposed changes. More on that above.

FT - Energy markets can 'manage without' the Strait of Hormuz, says IEA

This would be an interesting theory to play out. Billions of dollars would be required to be deployed into energy assets away from the area.

WSJ - The Seven Charts That Explain the New Normal for Oil Prices

RT - Can BRICS+ survive the return of great-power bargaining?

Bloomberg - Iron Ore Likely to Find a Floor Near $80, Chinese Analysts Say

FT - US companies turn to robots to ease labour shortage crisis

These are the types of machines AL3 has developed and is currently selling into the defence (and other) industries, so it’s good to see some more media attention on the benefits.

Bloomberg - China Copper Squeeze Starts Drawing Metal From Huge US Stockpile

Reuters - Funds dump copper but Shanghai has run out of metal

AW1 - Foundations for Long-Term Copper Production (Update Report) - MST Financial

WCE - Advancing Australia's Highest-Grade ASX-Listed Silver Project - Elizabeth Hill Silver Project November 2026

SPA - Annual General Meeting - November 19 2026

VKA - America Needs Tungsten. Linka Already Produced It. - Three historic mines. 48 holes drilled, assays flowing: up to 18m at 0.47% WO3 below historic workings.

RCM - High-grade silver explorer with a continental margin scale Ge-Ga MVT system - NSW silver focus, with Prophet River as the critical metals growth leg.

VKA - Strikes ‘high-grade’ tungsten at Linka (MD interview)

ILA - Investor Webinar: Combatting Urgent Viral Disease Threats (Investor webinar)

WCE - Elizabeth Hill Silver Project: 3.36 Moz Mineral Resource Update (3D resource walkthrough)

PUR - 60-Second Update from Aaron Revelle, MD & CEO (CEO update)

RML - Reports 272m gold hit at Horse Heaven (US CEO drill results interview)

LKY - Grows Greater Tottenham resource and starts Iron Duke drilling (Technical Director interview)

MNB - Austrália aponta avanços na cooperação económica com Angola (Local news clip, MNB mentioned from 2:20)

RML - RML on the road (with CEO US Operations Craig Lindsay) (CEO road update)

Rare earths - Spotify — Rare earths: TRUMP VOWS TO BREAK CHINA'S RARE EARTH GRIP AS XI SUMMIT LOOMS (Spotify)

IVZ - Hosted ZBC News at Cabora Bassa as Exalo Rig 202 neared final acceptance ahead of the Musuma-1 spud, good to see plenty of people including the Deputy Minister of Mines and Mining Development in attendance:

IVZ - Then posted pics with the raised Exalo Rig 202 mast at the well site, with some media day photos (looks like its getting close to drilling time now):

IVR - MD Lachlan Wallace said it is "time for a new design" with 10m at 2,662g/t silver sitting right next to the pit.

ROC - Reshared a retail adviser's praise of the accuracy of its computer vision loss prevention software after speed testing:

PAT - Trained and equipped members of the local Tassa Community in southern Peru to join the project workforce:

SPA - CEO & MD Simon Crowther shared that new products and capabilities would launch over the coming weeks and months.

TG1 - Drilling continues at its gold project despite rain, with first assays expected in mid-December:

A word of caution...

While we aim to highlight developments in the small cap space, investing in early-stage and small cap companies - like those we cover - is inherently risky.

These companies often face funding challenges, regulatory hurdles, and market volatility. Announcements may reflect aspirations more than guaranteed outcomes.

Things can, and often do, change.

Just because a company has signed a deal, released drill results, or appointed a new director doesn’t mean success is assured.

Always assume delays, cost overruns, or results that don’t pan out.

We’re here to share insights, not offer personal financial advice - so please do your own research and speak with a licensed adviser before acting on anything mentioned.

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Bye for now.