LKY grows NSW copper resource to 110kt

Our Investment Locksley Resources (ASX: LKY) just released an updated resource and a new exploration target for its NSW copper-gold project.

LKY now has a 10Mt resource at 1.10% copper and 0.32g/t gold, for 110kt of contained copper and 100koz of gold across three deposits.

The copper grade is up 56% and the contained copper up 37% on the 2022 resource here.



All three deposits (Mt Royal, Carolina and Iron Duke) are still open, and they sit on a mineralised trend of over 50km long that's barely been drilled.



A drill rig is now on site, and drilling at Iron Duke is due to start in the coming week.

On top of that, LKY has defined a JORC Exploration Target of 26-53Mt at 0.95-1.16% copper, which is in addition to the resource number above.

(source)

Here is how the current resources (in grey and red) compare to the exploration targets (in shaded red):

(source)

LKY also confirmed that a drill rig was on site, with drilling expected to start this week on 5,500m drill program in and around one of LKY’s three resources (Iron Duke).

Before a planned ~10,000m of drilling is planned around its other resource (Mt Royal).

This will be the first time LKY’s properly drilled out these projects and IF any of that exploration target can be converted into a JORC resource we think it could re-rate LKY’s current valuation.

LKY currently has a $22.2M market cap - $12.7M cash.

Meaning EV is ~$9.5M - after today’s resource that’s EV/tonne of contained copper of A$86.

With copper prices where they are, we think that as LKY’s resources grow so will its EV/contained copper ratio.

We like the copper setup right now

AI, data centres, electrification are all causing a physical supply shortfall:

(source)

And the copper price has gone on a bit of a run over the last few years.

Even with the recent drop over the past couple of weeks, copper is still up near double since July 2022, so at current levels its still a good time to be progressing copper assets:

(source)

The past performance is not and should not be taken as an indication of future performance. Caution should be exercised in assessing past performance. This product, like all other financial products, is subject to market forces and unpredictable events that may adversely affect future performance.

We think that with copper prices where they are, as long as LKY can grow its resource, the market should start to attribute value toward LKY’s project.

What we want to see next from LKY

🔄 Drilling to progress the projects

We also want to see LKY drill the projects and grow the resources with more exploration.

Today LKY confirmed the drill rig is on site at Iron Duke and is expected to begin drilling this week.

We also want to see the rest of the areas with the JORC Exploration Target drilled to look at converting that into the resource estimate.

Here are the milestones we are tracking on the exploration front: