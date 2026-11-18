Our US gold and critical minerals Investment Resolution Minerals (ASX: RML | NASDAQ: RML) just released more long gold hits from its discovery in Idaho, USA.

This is the project sitting directly alongside

Last year RML declared a gold discovery here, with hits including 253m @ 1.50 g/t gold and 197.5m @ 1.26 g/t gold.

This is the project directly next door to $3.2BN Perpetua Resources, which has mine construction underway.

Now we are seeing more results from RML's follow up gold drilling program.

Most of the earlier results from this program came from Golden Gate South.

Today's three holes are from Golden Gate North:

(source)

All three holes released today came back with long mineralised hits:

234.8m at 0.62 g/t gold from 18.3m, including 33.3m @ 1.53 g/t gold 272.2m at 0.55 g/t gold from surface, including 23.1m @ 1.38 g/t gold 264.9m at 0.59 g/t gold from surface, including 39m @ 1.53 g/t gold

Here is how those hits look:

(source)

Today's holes were drilled inside the known gold zone, in between last year's discovery holes and the 324m hit from last month (which we covered here).

So the discovery footprint remains (~500m of strike, ~200m wide), but now there is further evidence that the middle of it now has better continuity and higher grades.

Plus it's still open to the northeast and southwest:

(source)

Assays are still pending for 30 holes, all expected to feed into a maiden resource estimate expected in Q1 2027.

FAST-41 received - On 2 Projects

A few weeks back, RML listed and began trading on the NASDAQ, which makes sense and makes it easier for US based investors to invest in the project.

Especially because over the last few months, RML received FAST-41 status for TWO of its projects.

(not just one like Perpetua did).

(source)

"FAST-41 status" basically means the US government considered a project as "critical" and essential for US national security.

It's the US government's way of trying to fast track the build of nationally strategic, USA-based critical minerals projects.

The equivalent of the US federal government saying "this project matters - everyone get out of its way so they can build it quickly".

These FAST-41 awards are aimed at fulfilling the US President's Executive Order 14241 on Immediate Measures to Increase American Mineral Production. (source)

Right now there are just 27 projects on the FAST-41 transparency list across the US. (source)

RML has two of them.

RML says it isn't aware of any other critical metals company that holds two - we haven't found one either. (source)

Below are the US Federal Permitting dashboard links for RML’s two projects - save these as they regularly get updated so you can see how things are tracking from a permitting perspective:

(source)(source)

You can catch up on all of this in our Deep Dive: RML: Now trading on the NASDAQ - the only company we know of with TWO White House FAST-41 projects

What we want to see next from RML

Here is the action plan RML had at the end of its most recent presentation:

(source)

🔄 Golden Gate (gold and tungsten) - Phase 2 drilling (NOW)

RML is currently in the middle of this drill program.

As mentioned earlier we are hoping to see the discovery get bigger as follows:

Here are the milestones we are tracking for this project:

✅ Phase 2 permits secured (45 holes, 13,700m)

✅ Phase 2 drilling (underway) 🔄

✅ First assay results (12 of 42 holes received, 30 remaining)

(12 of 42 holes received, 30 remaining) 🔲 Maiden JORC mineral resource estimate (targeting H1 2027)

And then on the permitting side:

✅ FAST-41 status granted by White House

✅ Plan of Operations submitted (for a 340 hole program)

🔄 FAST-41 accelerated federal review

🔄 Antimony Ridge (Antimony-gold-silver)

We also want to see RML get its 250-hole drill program on its FAST-41 project.

Here are the milestones we are tracking for that project:

✅ FAST-41 status granted by White House

✅ Plan of Operations submitted (for a 250 hole program)

🔄 FAST-41 accelerated federal review

🔲 Bulk sampling results

🔲 Drilling program begins

🔄 Tungsten stockpile + Johnson Creek Mill

We want to see RML go back and process both the tungsten and antimony stockpiles across both of its projects.

Here are the milestones we are tracking on the processing/production side: