RML extends US gold discovery with 300m+ intercept

Our Investment Resolution Minerals (ASX: RML | NASDAQ: RML) just extended its gold discovery in Idaho, USA.

RML declared a discovery on its project back in October last year.

That first round of drilling hit gold in every single hole including the 253m @ 1.50 g/t gold discovery hit.

Since then RML kicked off a 42 hole diamond drill program aimed at drilling out the project.

RML finished the latest round of drilling a few weeks ago - has 32 assays pending AND a JORC resource estimate expected for the project in Q1 2027.

Yesterday RML hit 324m @ 0.49 g/t gold from surface - extending the discovery to cover an area of 500m of strike at Golden Gate North:

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Here is how the discovery looks right now:

(source)

Hopefully the remaining 32 assays extend the deposit further out into this direction:

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RML's project sits directly next door to $2.9BN Perpetua Resources' Project.

Perpetua’s project has a 6M ounce gold resource and 200Mlb antimony resource - and has even received FAST-41 status (accelerated permitting) - mainly because of its giant antimony resource.

We are Invested in RML to hopefully one day see it define a resource that in some ways resembles Perpetua’s project.

RML has so far received FAST-41 status for TWO of its projects.

AND we already know:

RML has a gold discovery it has been drilling out.

RML’s project has previously produced gold.

RML’s project has previously produced critical mineral tungsten (during 50s and 80s).

RML’s project has previously produced critical mineral antimony (during WWI, WWII and the 60s).

RML’s exploration model from the very beginning has always been that whatever geological structure threw off Perpetua’s resources MAY also be feeding deposits onto its ground:

(source)

Now we wait to see RML drill out both projects to see if that theory holds up:

(source)

What we want to see next from RML

Here is the action plan RML had at the end of its most recent presentation:

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🔄 Golden Gate (gold and tungsten) - Phase 2 drilling (NOW)

RML is currently in the middle of this drill program.

As mentioned earlier we are hoping to see the discovery get bigger as follows:

Here are the milestones we are tracking for this project:

✅ Phase 2 permits secured (45 holes, 13,700m)

✅ Phase 2 drilling (underway) 🔄

✅ First assay results (9 of 42 holes received)

(9 of 42 holes received) 🔲 Maiden JORC mineral resource estimate (targeting Q1 2027)

And then on the permitting side:

✅ FAST-41 status granted by White House

✅ Plan of Operations submitted (for a 340 hole program)

🔄 FAST-41 accelerated federal review

🔄 Antimony Ridge (Antimony-gold-silver)

We also want to see RML get its 250-hole drill program on its FAST-41 project.

Here are the milestones we are tracking for that project:

✅ FAST-41 status granted by White House

✅ Plan of Operations submitted (for a 250 hole program)

🔄 FAST-41 accelerated federal review

🔲 Bulk sampling results

🔲 Drilling program begins

🔄 Tungsten stockpile + Johnson Creek Mill

We want to see RML go back and process both the tungsten and antimony stockpiles across both of its projects.

Here are the milestones we are tracking on the processing/production side: