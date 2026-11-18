We are Invested in Patriot Resources (ASX: PAT) for its potentially giant silver project in Peru.

PAT’s project has a 31.4Moz silver equivalent JORC resource.

Sitting inside a 559M to 774Moz silver equivalent JORC Exploration Target, "one of the largest undeveloped silver systems globally".

The main thing we want to see (the main reason we Invested) is to see that project get drilled.

Right now PAT is waiting on its drill permit from the Peru government, having recently obtained local community approval.

Today, PAT’s announced some historical gold and silver results from its project in Canada:

(source)

This was one of the two assets that we said PAT could sell to free up cash to fund its silver project:

(source - our PAT Investment Memo)

We originally thought it would be neighbours with lithium asset who pick it up:

(source)

But now, could also be someone wanting gold exposure?

Whatever ends up happening here, we think the results are good to create some competitive tension amongst anyone looking at the assets.

You can see more on PAT’s Peru silver project here: Silver about to pop? PAT to drill up to 774 million ounce silver exploration target.

What do we want to see PAT do next?

🔄 Drill and update the current silver resource

We want to see PAT drill its silver project in Peru and confirm the existing 31.4M ounce silver equivalent JORC resource estimate.

With the first drill campaign, we want to see the previous results confirmed with infill drilling.

Here are the milestones we are tracking for that program:

✅ Land Access Agreements

🔄 Drilling permits (recently PAT confirmed the permits have been lodged)

🔲 Drilling starts

🔲 Drilling results

🔄 Divestments of side assets

We noticed recently that PAT said it was looking to divest its recent copper discovery in Zambia (next door to $7BN Sinomine’s copper project) AND its lithium asset in Canada .

(source)

We want to see PAT land a deal that is positive for us as shareholders.

Ideally some sort of cash payments OR scrip in the entity that takes the assets.