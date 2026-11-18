Our 2025 Small Cap Pick of the Year Black Bear Minerals (ASX: BKB | OTCQX: BKBMF) just received approvals for underground operations at its silver project in Texas, USA.

BKB's project has a 17.6Moz @ 289g/t silver foreign (non-JORC) resource estimate.

BKB is trying to do two things at this project - convert that into a maiden JORC resource and put together a plan to restart the old mine.

BKB’s project sits on the mineralised belt as a few other major mines, including $9.3BN First Majestic Silver’s 15.3Moz at 208g/t mine:

(source)

Today, BKB confirmed that the project's major operating and environmental permits are in place.

Over the last few months BKB has been getting the mine portal and underground areas checked and up to standard (we covered that work here).

There are still some conditions on the approval to tick off first, but BKB expects to start its underground program "imminently".

So now that it can get underground, BKB can:

Drilling from underground - the rig will be much closer to the drill targets, which should save time and money compared to drilling from surface. Progress of its mine restart studies - what BKB can see from underground will help to feed straight into the mine planning work.

The underground drilling will target the areas around the old workings, with prior drilling to feed into the maiden JORC resource that was expected by the end of the year.

(source)

BKB already has a mine and ~A$150M of infrastructure in place

The old mine here produced 35.2Moz of silver at 521g/t between 1883 and 1942. (source)

A big reason we like BKB's project is that it has an existing underground mine and an estimated A$150M of mine and processing infrastructure already on site, including:

Plant + refinery (built 2011-2012)

A modern 24,000 sq. ft. warehouse

An assay lab

Existing power lines + an on-site substation

Full water rights

160km of existing underground workings

Four production shafts

This infrastructure is only ~10-15 years old and from the pictures in announcement looked to be in decent condition, so BKB thinks this will give it a massive head start to bring this back into production:

(source)

And there are only four primary silver mines active in the whole of the US, which imports ~77% of its silver (silver is also on the US critical minerals list).

That's why we think BKB's project is a near term restart opportunity that could get into production in the near term (no guarantees of course, the restart studies still need to be completed).

BKB also has a US gold project and there was an update from the neighbour worth noting

BKB has the Independence project, literally next door to next door to Nevada Gold Mines' giant Phoenix complex - operated in a JV between $89BN Barrick and $171BN Newmont.

(source)

So the news is interesting because Barrick spinning out its US assets into a separate company, would be on the lookout for US based gold projects to add.

And it would make sense for a project sitting next door to something it operates, to at least be on the radar.

BKB recently put out a scoping study on its Nevada gold project, from just a ~420K ounce portion of its 2.2M ounce resource, showing:

A post-tax NPV of ~A$511M - more than 10x BKB's current market cap (on this project alone), A ~64% Internal Rate of Return, and; A ~1.4 year payback on ~A$119M initial capital.

Independence sits literally next door to NGM's Phoenix complex, which heap leaches at a very low AISC (all in sustaining cost).

(source)

Read our recent BKB deep dive on the Scoping Study here: BKB: Surrounded by the biggest gold mining complex in the world - and this just happened

What's next for BKB?

🔄 Gold project in Nevada

Next we want to see BKB deliver:

✅ Mining study phases on a heap-leach development

Mining study phases on a heap-leach development ✅ Scoping study

Scoping study 🔲 DUE NEXT: Metallurgical testwork

Metallurgical testwork 🔲 DUE AFTER: Revised Scoping Study on the full 1.2M ounce shallow resource estimate

🔲 DUE LATER: Pre-Feasibility Study

🔄 Silver project in Texas, USA

Over the next 6 months the main things we want to see are the following: