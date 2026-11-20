Our psychedelic and mental health Investment Emyria (ASX: EMD) just recruited 31 additional therapists to treat more patients in 2027.

EMD is currently the only ASX listed company running psychedelic-assisted therapy clinics for PTSD and treatment-resistant depression.

Australia was the first country in the world to legalise these treatments.

So EMD is a sort of first mover in the space of any listed company.

EMD is currently treating patients across five clinics in WA (x2), QLD, VIC and NSW (the Sydney clinic the most recent to open, in September).

Each treatment needs therapists accompanying patients for multi-hour sessions - so the bottleneck for capacity is typically availability of therapists.

Before yesterday’s announcement EMD had 18 treatment beds:

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Now EMD will have ~31 more therapists capable of running more treatments.

More therapists = more patients treated in clinics EMD already runs, increasing the profitability at the clinics as existing treatment rooms/beds are able to be utilised.

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These are the key numbers of the therapists recruited:

31 new therapists - training starts 27 November, onboarding into clinics from Q1 2027 18 of the 31 meet the TGA's "Lead Therapist" criteria 10 are psychologists, to support veteran treatments funded by the Department of Veterans' Affairs (DVA)

That takes EMD's trained therapist count to over 150 now, quite a big jump considering where EMD was just 12 months ago.

It's also more than double the 15 therapists EMD recruited back in August, just 3 months ago.

Further signs that EMD is starting to get in sight of that inflection point where enough of its clinics will have grown to become individually profitable, allowing for further expansion to be self funded.

EMD said it expects treatment numbers/patients to increase in 2027 which is also a reason for hiring this many therapists.

More treatments should mean more revenue, so with more clinics now through the ramp up phase and moving closer to/through the 12 months where EMD expects profitability, we want to see this show up in the coming quarterlies.

EMD’s US strategy also continues to strengthen

The US angle to EMD’s growth story is starting to get some serious momentum and the final dotpoint from today's announcement elaborated a bit on this:

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This follows on from EMD’s Chairman who just a few weeks back presented at the “Considerations for Potential Future Therapeutic Use of Psychedelic Drugs” hearing:

(here is a link for anyone who wants to watch EMD’s speech or go through the whole thing)

A few days following that, EMD announced the hire of Dr David Shulkin - the former US Secretary of Veterans Affairs - as a Strategic Advisor.

The second US centric move by EMD in a week.

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Why was an ASX small cap a speaker at a US FDA public hearing?

Because EMD is one of the only companies in the world running fully authorised, legal psychedelic therapy clinics.

EMD got that first mover advantage because the Australian TGA was first in the world to legalise psychedelic therapies back in 2023.

Ever since then EMD has been rolling out psychedelic therapy clinics across Australia.

EMD currently has:

TWO clinics operating in Western Australia, one in Queensland, one in Victoria and most recently confirmed the NSW opening.

EMD also has a payer deal with Australia’s largest private health insurer, Medibank, plus eligible veterans can have EMD's treatment funded by the Department of Veterans' Affairs (DVA).

Meaning the two organisations pay for their members to receive therapies at EMD’s clinics:

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EMD’s rollout across Australia has taken the business from ~$1.3M in revenues in FY25 to ~$4M in FY26. (source)

EMD is currently capped at $26M with $4.1M cash in the bank at 30 September 2026.

So far so good in Australia, and we think those numbers can continue growing.

Of course, it’s a small cap stock we are talking about - no guarantees here.

A big part of why we are Invested in EMD is because we think psychedelic therapies will eventually become more accepted and eventually legalised around the world.

And IF/WHEN it does, EMD will be one of the companies that is able to copy and paste its business model in said country quickly.

We covered these updates here: EMD presents at US FDA psychedelics hearing and appoints former US Veterans Affairs Secretary as “strategic advisor”

What we want to see next from EMD

EMD execute its national rollout in Australia

We want to see EMD open more clinics around Australia.

Here are the milestones we are tracking:

✅ WA, QLD and VIC clinics - operational

✅ NSW recruitment completed

✅ NSW clinic opened ( Open September )

) 🔲 Updates on further clinic expansion into new regions

🔄 Revenue growth from existing clinics

With clinics now running in three states and NSW now open and operational, we want to see patient throughput and revenue building.

🔲 New payer deals

EMD has both Medibank Private (~$13BN market cap) and DVA (government program) as current “payers” for its treatment protocol.

A big win for EMD would be to get new payers into its network.

We note EMD also has approvals to treat Workcover patients in Australia.

The BIG new one would of course be out of the US.

🔲 Expansion into new indications

We also want to see EMD expand its therapy programs to new indications and drug therapies over time to broaden its addressable market beyond PTSD and treatment-resistant depression.

Below is an image we shared in a recent note which helps visualise the impact this would have on EMD’s business.

What we want to see over the coming months is that more of those circles move from the “scoping” stage into the “active” stage - this is where EMD gets the revenue.

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