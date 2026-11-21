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Global markets have been scared and confused in recent weeks.

Culminating in a pretty serious barf of the global “AI trade” last night.

(The “AI trade” is a catch-all term for “investing in AI” through shares, ETFs, bonds, infrastructure funds, commodities and derivatives to profit from AI-driven spending and earnings growth exceeding market expectations.)

The Anthropic mega IPO got away - raising US $105 BILLION at a US $1.5 TRILLION valuation.

It went up on open...

Then the selling commenced across AI stocks (NASDAQ down over 5% for the day)

... and then infected most other stocks on the US and global markets.

(I bid on the Anthropic IPO and got 7% of what I asked for, like everyone else. Yet by the end of the first trading day it was almost back at IPO price)

Horror Friday in the USA... so we're probably in for more trouble on the ASX on Monday.

Here’s what I think we have been witnessing unfold recently, from one of my favourite scenes in Problem Child 2, when he turns up the speed of a carnival ride - similar to how the AI trade got a bit too fast and furious...

This will all probably need to continue playing out over the coming weeks.

My working theory is (and continues to be) that a major mining boom will be driven by the global AI and robots buildout race:

need minerals to build and power the super intelligence via datacentres then need more minerals to build the billions of robots then ALL the minerals for the superintelligent robots to rapidly build everything and anything we want

...and mining boom sentiment is what drives interest in our critical minerals investments.

The correction in the global AI trade has meant sentiment has come down for an AI driven mining boom, hence VERY down for ASX resources stocks which make up most of our Portfolio.

Question is, did the AI trade get over-exuberant?

Probably, BUT...

Do you believe the AI future is real?

Or is it another 1999 dot com boom too-hyped-too-soon bust that will take many years to eventually come good?

I believe it is real and I believe it's coming very soon.

And when it unfolds (after the current puking at the financial markets level is cleaned up) there will be a resources boom the likes of which we have never seen before - read my full explainer here.

I've been hearing and reading a lot lately about the big AI frontier labs (the biggest AI companies making the most powerful AI models) have been hiding their most powerful models.

By “hiding” I mean keeping them for internal use only, and NOT sharing OR talking about them much to the public.

The idea is: if you build the most powerful AI model on earth, why would you let anyone else use it to make (and monetise) scientific and technological breakthroughs?

Why not use your model internally to create (and monetise) all the scientific and technological breakthroughs yourself...

So the next thing I am hoping for on my bingo card is one of the big AI companies to announce a major (and extremely lucrative) breakthrough... where they own and monetise the intellectual property.

The kind that the market usually expects from a major biotech or technology company.

If a frontier AI lab was to drop a cure for cancer, unlock how to make humans live to 200 years old or release an AI designed super-intelligent robot or rocketship...

This might re-energise the market back into the AI trade.

And get the AI derived resources boom back into action = small ASX stocks go back up again.

(however... if I was them I would wait until the financial markets side of the AI trade equation has stabilised)

A bit more of an AI correction is probably healthy.

On US critical minerals - Trump, Xi and Putin met this week...

...and nothing much happened - I don't think the foot is coming off the “urgently develop domestic US critical minerals supply” pedal any time soon.

Even IF world peace was declared, the USA won’t want the China “withholding critical minerals supply” threat looming in the background, if for whatever reason world peace gets cancelled again.

USA reshoring of critical minerals is still firmly on the agenda, despite financial markets blowing chunks this week.

The global market’s current correction doesn't feel like it accurately reflects the urgency of the underlying themes:

Build out of AI and robots race: This is a global race for supremacy whose importance transcends financial markets - national security and global hegemony is at stake.

Critical minerals supply: similar vein - this is a serious and urgent issue too, it's messing with advanced weapons production and national security - more important than financial markets.

Now IF this AI trade correction ends up becoming a 2008 style GFC or 2020 style COVID crash...

(certainly NOT saying that yet)

From a government perspective, protecting one's position in the global AI, robots and advanced weapons buildout race from a pesky financial markets crisis strikes me as a prime candidate in which to “print” one's way out of trouble - fast.

We saw it happen in the GFC and saw it happen again in COVID.

(how good were the subsequent money-printing led stock market runs)

Pumping money into the economy in times of turmoil was learned from the 1929 to 1933 Great Depression when the US Govt did NOT pump money into the economy.

A third of the USA’s money supply had vanished as banks failed and millions lost their jobs.

The lesson policymakers took from it: when a panic hits, the central bank needs to lend quickly to keep credit flowing, or a financial crisis can turn into years of lost jobs and income.

OR in this case: losing precious ground in the nationally critical AI, robots and advanced weapons buildout race.

(can’t let THAT happen)

And when relying on the capital markets companies to win a nationally strategic race - I reckon there will be itchy fingers on the printing button to make this problem go away.

Speaking of printing money...

And what about gold and silver - also receiving a thick, juicy coat of chunder this week.

And small ASX gold and silver stocks spent all week “talking to Ralph on the big white telephone”.

Money printing is good for gold and silver.

If this situation escalates to “printing our way out” of this current correction, gold and silver will do well.

(remember how hard gold and silver ran during the 2008 GFC and 2020 COVID - after initially crashing, then running hard once the global money printing presses turned on?)

And again, protecting one's position in the global AI, robots and advanced weapons buildout race from a financial crisis strikes me as a prime candidate in which to print one's way out of trouble - fast.

Correction or not - the major AI companies themselves won't likely be slowing down.

SpaceX recently raised US $85BN - they are sending rockets and satellites to space, creating their own AI models and data centres and building their own chips.

(also expected to merge with Tesla, who is building the Optimus Robot... robots + AI incoming)

Anthropic just raised US $105BN and has plenty of money to keep training their “internal only” ultra powerful AI models for who knows what...

OpenAI raised US $15BN in November, in addition to US $122BN in March - and is another company keeping its most powerful AI models to itself.

They will all keep building regardless of what their share prices are doing...

and maybe announce that major breakthrough that makes everyone suddenly realise:

Oh shit - the abundant AI future is actually happening - back into the markets I go.

So while the streets are being covered in yak, let's take a quick look at our Portfolio stocks that have the best umbrellas.

Meaning cash in the bank OR revenue - ideally both.

Nobody wants to buy small ASX stocks on the market right now.

Nobody wants to invest in capital raisings.

Thoughts and prayers for any small ASX company out there that needs to raise money right now.

In the current climate, any small ASX company with a big pile of cash OR is making revenue is in a better place to weather the storm.

Here are a couple of honourable mentions off the top of my head, not an exhaustive list:

(Cash numbers are from the end of September.)

KAU is producing gold and making money from it: $33.5M in reported revenue last quarter, $5.2M in operating cash flow and $33.1M in the bank.

AL3 had $24.4M in the bank and took in $3M from customers last quarter, with recent orders for a $2.2M metal 3D printer and services for Northrop Grumman and $500k of submarine parts for Austal USA.

MNB has already dug up its first phosphate rock in Angola, now it’s building the plant that will hopefully turn that rock into fertiliser it can sell (first test runs planned for Q2 next year).

IVR had $55.1M in the bank to put towards its Paris silver project, and for a market where nobody wants to buy anything... $10.3M of IVR shares changed hands this week... that’s a lot of buying in IVR.

BPM had $5.3M in the bank, ~$3M came in from options since then, so now we get to see what else turns up after that 4m at 20.57g/t gold a couple of weeks ago (more assays expected any day now).

ROC had $1.8M in the bank, has already been paid for the first stores on a deal it reckons will bring in $9.1M a year once rolled out, and has a $5M credit line against its invoices to help get it done.

EIQ got smacked 34% this week after the FDA stuck with its “no” on the heart failure software, BUT it had $107.8M in the bank against a $241M market cap on Friday.

SGQ had $86.2M in the bank to get on with its rare earths project in Brazil (111 million tonnes at 3.57% rare earth oxides).

LKY had $13.4M in the bank and copper to go after in NSW.

MAN (remember them? Yep, still holding) was sitting on $10.35M in cash, which sounds pretty good in a week like this.

(not an exhaustive list, just a few stocks whose share prices have been hit hard like everyone else BUT are actually in a pretty good spot)

Anyway, to finish off this shorter than usual Saturday note:

(hey, when the markets suck this hard - you probably don't want to read OR think about your ASX stocks, so I’ll keep it short)

But this isn't the first correction we’ve seen, and won't be the last - the market has always come back in the past and should do again.

At times like this all you can do is laugh - these gave me a chuckle this week:

(source)

(source)

Have a great weekend.

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