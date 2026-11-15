Sunday Edition: 15th November

Disclosure: S3 Consortium Pty Ltd and its associated entities may hold direct or indirect interests in securities referred to in this publication and may receive fees or other forms of consideration from entities mentioned. These interests and arrangements may create a potential conflict of interest in the preparation of this material.

The information contained in this communication is provided for general information purposes only and may relate to speculative investments. It does not constitute financial product advice, and has been prepared without taking into account your personal objectives, financial situation or needs. You should consider obtaining independent financial advice before making any investment decision.

Any forward-looking statements are uncertain and not a guaranteed outcome.

Below you can find short overviews of all the content we published last week, plus links to each full note.

Further down, there’s also some links to other interesting stuff we came across on our travels around the internet.

But before we get stuck into what happened last week:

Our bio-defence Investment ILA is hosting a webinar on Tuesday, 17 November 2026 at 11:00am AEDT (8:00am AWST), you can register to watch it here.

Expect an update on progress across its anti-viral drug development program - preparations for the upcoming Marburg dose optimisation study and broader clinical and regulatory development activities.

More on what ILA is up to from our Deep Dive published last week: ILA: Bio-terrorism defence and stopping virus outbreaks

Yesterday’s Saturday note: When AI takes over, at least it will need critical minerals and energy

Quick Takes: TG1, AW1, SPA (x2), IVR, PKP, OD6, VKA, LKY, TRI, AVM, NS1

Deep Dives: PUR, OD6, WCE, MNE, AUZ

Other content: BKB, IVR, SGQ, HAR, MTH, AW1, BPM, EMD, SPA, MNE, PUR, PNN, ION, VKA, WCE, RML, AUZ, AL3, OD6

TG1 started drilling its WA gold project near Kalgoorlie.

This project sits in between two high grade open pit gold mines owned by $8.5BN Genesis Minerals and $205M Maritana Minerals.

TG1’s got 20 holes planned (the first two are already done) - chasing up previous hits which defined the “red worm” below.

What we are hoping to see is that gold mineralised ‘red worm’ get bigger in the directions TG1 is drilling:

(source)

AW1 declared a copper exploration target between 646kt & 2.2Mt of copper.

This news came out a few days after AW1 put out a Pre-Feasibility Study showing the following - on a 100% basis:

Post-tax NPV of US$233M (at a US$6.50 copper price)

Post-tax free cash flow US$338M

Initial CAPEX of just US$81M

And a 2.7 year payback

That study is based on a current resource estimate of 28.2Mt at 1.0% copper.

And now, AW1 has defined an exploration target of 110Mt to 214Mt at 0.59% to 1.02% copper.

(~4x to 7.5x the current resource estimate).

We have always thought that with some cash, AW1 could drill out a big copper resource - now we have the numbers for that potential.

Here is how it all looks on a map:

(source)

SPA increased its distribution network for Australia's #1 kids smartwatch.

SPA’s product is responsible for ~97.1% of Australian retail kids watch unit sales in the year to September 2026.

After this week’s new distribution deal, SPA's physical store footprint across Australia and NZ goes from 624 stores to 919 stores - a 47% increase.

Nicely timed for the Christmas period too.

(source)(source)

SPA signed sales agreements for smartwatches in the UK and Germany.

On top of the new Australian and NZ retailers, SPA also added two distribution partners for its smartwatches in the UK and Germany.

Across the two markets, SPA says it is targeting over $1.6M in hardware sales in the first 12 months.

IVR extended its silver project outside of the current mine plan, and hit 10m @ 2,662 g/t silver.

IVR's project in South Australia already has a 57M ounce silver JORC resource estimate and a completed Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS).

This week IVR reported thick, high grade intercepts from drilling around the existing deposit.

10m at 2,662g/t silver was one monster hit (equivalent to 10m at over 1 oz/t gold) - and the best part is it is from OUTSIDE of IVR’s current open-pit mine design, but right next to it.

Probably time for a new pit design - and it should mean that IVR can bring more ounces into its mine plan when it updates its resource next year.

(source)

PKP got its maximum five year processing licence renewal.

PKP is a leading manufacturer of THC-infused beverages.

In Canada’s regulated cannabis market, a Health Canada licence is the foundation of a manufacturer’s business and one of the sector’s most significant barriers to entry.

Licence holders must maintain quality assurance systems, facility security, personnel security clearances, ongoing regulatory reporting and site inspections.

PKP’s Health Canada licence renewal now runs to September 2031, where previous renewals were being done on an annual basis.

A longer licence term means PKP can now make longer term production planning decisions and sign longer term customer manufacturing agreements.

Now we want to see PKP turn that longer planning window into more customer orders and sustained production growth.

(source)

OD6 added two historic fluorspar mines to its Nevada portfolio.

This week OD6 got FAST-41 status for its project, meaning the US has selected it as part of its accelerated permitting programs - our Deep Dive on that news is below.

In addition, OD6 is adding two new assets with drilling data AND a history of old production.

Ares Mining - the Canadian small cap that got a fluorspar supply deal from the Pentagon for up to US$250M did so because its project was the only permitted, ready to mine, fluorspar project in the US.

Now after this new acquisition, OD6 will have accelerated permitting (through FAST-41) and assets that have a history of producing fluorspar.

(source)

VKA - highest grade tungsten hits to date from its US project in Nevada.

VKA's project produced tungsten in the 1940s and 50s, and VKA is now trying to build a restart plan around it.

This week's assay results are showing potential extensions to the areas where previous production came from.

VKA also confirmed that drilling is now finished and the remaining assays are due through December.

(source)

LKY expanded its landholding at its NSW copper project.

LKY's two copper projects in NSW host combined resource estimates of ~11.2Mt at ~0.7-1% copper.

After this week's deal, LKY will add ~139km2 of exploration ground surrounding the resources.

Once the new applications are granted, LKY's land package will cover ~1,000km2, and the new blocks cover ~10km of untested prospective areas.

Nice thinking to pick up all the ground around the resources BEFORE any new drilling.

(source)

TRI locked in its Phase 1 clinical site, first participant Q1 2027.

TRI locked in Emeritus Research as its services partner AND guided for Q1 2027 for first patients being dosed.

Getting to that Phase 1 stage is usually where the most work happens (and oftentimes goes unrewarded by the market) - so it's great to see TRI almost there now.

TRI is trying to solve the "early detection" problem for brain cancer - an area of diagnostics which can change patients lives - so fingers crossed the results from the Phase 1 trial are solid.

The Phase 1 study will test safety in healthy volunteers, and help set the dosing for future studies.

Initial results are expected to follow by the middle of next year (subject to ethics and regulatory approvals).

(source)

AVM is spinning out its Victorian gold assets.

AVM signed a non-binding term sheet to spin its gold assets out into a new company listed on the ASX, together with assets brought in by another ASX listed company, Sky Metals.

Once all is said and done, AVM will get 30M shares in the new company (~37.5% of it), assuming the new company can get its 20c IPO over the line.

(valued at ~$6M - at the IPO price).

We are Invested in AVM mainly for its silver assets in Mexico, but we have always liked its Victorian gold assets.

The deal is non-binding at the moment so there are no guarantees it goes ahead BUT assuming the deal gets done, we like the idea of the gold assets getting a 100% gold focussed management team and structure.

And, AVM gets to focus 100% of its capital and attention on its three silver projects in Mexico.

(source)

NS1 is in voluntary administration. We are surprised - and very disappointed.

NS1 was placed into voluntary administration by its board of directors last Sunday.

We Invested in NS1 at 1c in May and have held all our shares all the way down to the suspension this week.

80% down since we Invested - looks like we got this one wrong.

We are hopeful NS1 can return to the ASX but aren’t holding our breath and we recognise that even if it does come back, our position could be heavily diluted (unless shareholders get invited to a recapitalisation round).

Whilst in administration, NS1 shares will remain in suspension.

The first meeting of creditors and the administrators is expected to take place on the 18th of November - so NS1 shareholders should find out more after that meeting:

(source)

Pursuit Minerals (ASX:PUR)

The global AI and robots build-out is coming.

Super-intelligence and hordes of genius helper-robots - self improving and rebuilding themselves faster and faster as they get smarter and smarter.

Solving cancer, helping us live forever, designing and building anything we want, doing our dishes and laundry.

We have said many times that the bottleneck to this abundant future will be commodities supply.

Materials to build it all and then the electricity to power it.

Specifically generation, transport and storage of electricity.

And we have started to see deals in the electrification minerals space...

THIS WEEK:

$19M capped Pursuit Minerals (ASX:PUR) just signed a US$40M (~A$58M) MoU for its advanced stage lithium project in Argentina...

...with the lithium arm of Korean battery conglomerate ~A$9.6BN EcoPro group.

EcoPro Group is the second biggest battery cathode material producer in the world.

(they cover every aspect of the battery manufacturing supply chain)

The same group supplying battery materials to the likes of Samsung.

(lithium is the key material in batteries, remember - in the cathodes)

Now, that conglomerate, under the proposed terms of the just signed MoU, could come into PUR’s lithium asset in a three way deal, through:

100% offtake of PUR’s Stage 1 production - ~5,000tpa of lithium carbonate for the life of the mine.



- ~5,000tpa of lithium carbonate for the life of the mine. US$20M lithium pre-payment - US$20M of development funding, drawn against build milestones and repaid in lithium.



- US$20M of development funding, drawn against build milestones and repaid in lithium. US$20M equity in the project - EcoPro takes 20%, PUR keeps 80% and stays on as operator.

This deal is a “Memorandum of Understanding” at this point - and is non-binding with respect to the proposed investment, funding and offtake arrangements - which remain subject to due diligence, definitive agreements, necessary approvals, and other conditions precedent.

But we have seen EcoPro announce and then COMPLETE deals with small ASX listed companies before:

A$6.8M equity investment into Blackstone Minerals - nickel in Vietnam. Completed 21 April 2020. (source)

7,000tpa binding lithium carbonate offtake with Ioneer - Lithium in Nevada, USA. Signed 30 June 2021, upsized to 7,000tpa 16 Feb 2022; still in force. (source)

A$8M equity investment into Green Technology Metals - lithium in Canada. Completed October 2024. (source)

So they have the appetite, and can and do complete deals with ASX small caps.

If we take just the equity component of the deal - US$20M for 20% of the project - it values PUR’s asset at ~US$100M (~A$145M).

Assuming the deal goes ahead, that would give PUR’s 80% retained stake a look-through valuation of ~A$116M.

Just over 6x PUR’s current $19M market cap.

That’s before we consider the value of the offtake and the non-dilutive funding from the pre-payment.

AND doesn’t include PUR’s gold-silver asset in Argentina (more on that in the link below).

(We note PUR only had $761k in the bank as of September 30th. As a zero revenue mining developer and explorer, we would suspect PUR will need to raise cash at some point in the coming weeks - this should be easier and likely on better terms for existing holders now that the company has this MoU in its hands from a serious battery offtake buyer)

Read more: PUR: The world’s second biggest battery cathode maker signs US$40M MoU with $19M capped PUR.

OD6 Metals (ASX:OD6 | OTCQB: ODSMF)

Fluorspar is a pretty looking colourful crystal mineral that is used in the production of some pretty hard core stuff:

Missile systems, military electronics, aerospace, AI semiconductor chip production and nuclear power.

It was listed as one of the nine materials with the highest shortfall risk for the US military in a major conflict scenario.

Fluorspar is yet another mineral where supply is dominated by China, and the USA is trying to secure its own domestic supply.

(you don't want your main adversary controlling the supply of the minerals needed to build AI, advanced weapons and nuclear energy)

Our Investment OD6 Metals (ASX:OD6 | OTCQB: ODSMF) owns a fluorspar project in Nevada USA, where a historic mine was producing fluorspar from back in the 1950s.

OD6’s project has secured FAST-41 status from the US government, accelerating the federal permitting framework.

FAST-41 is a special accelerated US permitting and development framework for projects considered "critical" and essential for US national security.

Basically, it is the equivalent of the US federal government saying "this project matters - we need it developed ASAP, everyone move faster" from a permitting and building perspective.

OD6’s USA project is in a historical fluorspar mining district in Nevada, with more than 20 identified fluorspar occurrences across an 8km area, with fluorspar outcropping in places to surface:

Think of it like at first seeing a bunch of individual icebergs (fluorspar occurrences) floating along in the water - you can only see the tops popping out above the water (surface):

But then it could turn out that they are all actually part of one big iceberg (fluorspar deposit) underneath:

What this means is that potentially all of OD6’s original, smaller fluorspar occurrences could actually be part of one bigger, underground system.

This theory has never been drill tested before.

The only way to find out what is under OD6’s multiple high grade fluorspar outcroppings is to drill some holes underneath them.

OD6 is capped at $30.5M and raised $6.8M in early October at 9.5c/share so has a decent cash runway to execute on its plans.

And drilling is exactly what we have been waiting for OD6 to do...

Suddenly it looks like OD6’s drilling is going to happen much sooner than first thought.

Last weekend we saw that OD6 was granted FAST-41 status on the US government website here:

See the US government’s permitting dashboard for OD6 here

And then on Monday OD6 released an ASX announcement on the news.

Now OD6 has the FAST-41 status, we should see OD6 have an advantage when it comes to development and permitting timelines.

Read more: OD6: Just got FAST-41 status for its USA fluorspar project - which means the US government wants it to happen... FAST

West Coast Silver (ASX:WCE)

Our Investment WCE holds 70% of the Elizabeth Hill silver project in WA.

WCE is currently capped at $22M, and had over $5.6M cash at September 30th.

WCE’s Elizabeth Hill silver project was one of Australia’s highest grade silver mines when in production.

It spat out 16,830t of ore at ~2,194g/t average grade delivering 1.19 million ounces of silver.

Including the below giant silver nugget:

“The Karratha Queen”.

When a singular nugget gets its own name and a display cabinet at the Perth Mint, you know it’s pretty epic:

(Source: our photo from the Perth Mint of the largest Australian native silver nugget in existence - this came from WCE’s current ground)

Mining at WCE’s project stopped in the year 2000 when silver dropped to US$5 per ounce. (source)

For the last 12 months silver has traded above or near US$50 an ounce.

WCE has recently been drilling enough holes to prove there are still economic quantities of silver there AND recommence high grade silver mining as quickly as possible.

Today WCE announced 77% of its silver resource has moved from the inferred to indicated category.

Now WCE has 3.36M ounces of silver at 446 g/tonne, and much higher resource confidence levels.

Companies like WCE drill holes into the ground and bring up rock samples to test how much valuable minerals they contain.

Each hole only tells you specifically about the rock it passes through - so geologists have to estimate and interpret what’s between the holes.

An inferred resource is an estimate based on limited drilling, with considerable uncertainty about how much mineral is there and how consistently it’s spread through the rock.

An indicated resource means there is stronger evidence of the resource size - usually from more closely spaced drilling. Geologists are more confident in the amount and quality of what’s underground.

Yeah OK so who cares about a resource being “indicated” instead of “inferred”?

Serious institutional investors, fund managers and processing plants that can take mined silver ore and extract and sell the silver (and share the profits with WCE).

“Call me when you have an indicated resource.”

An indicated resource unlocks:

Scoping study - a first look at project economics and development options. WCE has commenced baseline studies, we expect completion of the Scoping Study in the first months of next year.

- a first look at project economics and development options. WCE has commenced baseline studies, we expect completion of the Scoping Study in the first months of next year. Potential toll treatment deals - this is where WCE, as the owner of raw ore, can pay another company - which owns an established processing mill or plant - a fee (or "toll", get it?) to crush, grind, and process their ore into a valuable concentrate or doré bar. Toll treaters want to know how confident you are in the resource you have.



- this is where WCE, as the owner of raw ore, can pay another company - which owns an established processing mill or plant - a fee (or "toll", get it?) to crush, grind, and process their ore into a valuable concentrate or doré bar. Toll treaters want to know how confident you are in the resource you have. Getting taken more seriously by institutional investors - which could accelerate the funding of WCE’s development plans.

All important stuff if WCE wants to start making money from its silver project while silver prices are high.

Read more: WCE: 77% confidence in Australia’s highest grade silver resource

Macallum New Energy (ASX:MNE)

What does our Investment MNE have to do with Anthropic’s IPO?

And rumours in recent weeks of AI datacentre hyperscalers like Anthropic, Microsoft, Google and Amazon sniffing around Western Australia?

This week we were reviewing the just released Anthropic IPO prospectus (maker of Claude AI) - arguably the biggest IPO in history following the SpaceX IPO earlier this year.

The risks section talks a lot about potential gas shortages.

So one of the biggest and most important companies ever, set to IPO with a US trillion dollar plus valuation, is dependent on secure gas supply to power its AI data centres.

NOT having the gas is a big risk...

(Anthropic Prospectus - just search for the word “gas”)

SpaceX - another US trillion dollar plus mega company, is also doing a massive and rapid data centre build out.

SpaceX shared similar gas supply risks in their own IPO prospectus a few months ago:

(SpaceX Prospectus - again, just search for the word “gas”)

Data centres are what makes AI happen.

AI workloads require massive computational power, specialised hardware, and continuous infrastructure that standard computers cannot handle - hence the big data centre build out happening across the planet.

(ever lazily put something in ChatGPT or Claude when you could have just as easily googled it? Yep, you are burning much more energy...)

All this means we are going to need a lot of data centres... and a lot of power to keep them running.

Natural gas power supplied 26% of all data-centre electricity globally and over 40% in the US.

Four months ago, $607BN energy supermajor Chevron did a deal with $5 trillion tech monster Microsoft to build a gas powered generator for its “AI campus” in Texas, USA.

A bet by Microsoft to power its data centre with gas AND a bet by Chevron’s gas division on data centres.

Here is what Chevron’s CEO said when interviewed about the deal at the time:

(source)

And here is what was reported after that deal:

(source)

Australian media has been reporting over the last few weeks that AI data centres could be coming to Western Australia... and need gas power.

...with names thrown around like Anthropic, Microsoft, Amazon and Google (all our sources are below)

Our Investment MNE holds 100% of “the largest undrilled gas structure in the entire Perth Basin”, and wants to drill test it for a discovery next year.

MNE is the only pure-play ASX small cap currently listed and trading with undrilled Perth Basin targets, sitting next to existing gas plants and pipelines.

(right in the mix of where this WA AI datacenter power supply talk is all happening)

Read more: MNE: Microsoft’s Bill Gates and Anthropic looking for gas in Western Australia to power their AI datacentres?

Australian Mines (ASX:AUZ)

$70M capped AUZ owns 100% of one of the highest grade scandium assets in the world.

AUZ sits directly next door to another scandium developer - the $2.2BN capped Sunrise Energy Metals.

AUZ’s neighbour Sunrise received a conditional US$400M loan commitment from the US Department of War, a shout out from President Trump and an offtake option deal from Lockheed Martin:

(source)

This week, AUZ:

Appointed global asset management outfit Tribeca as corporate adviser - to advise on "capital markets, project finance, offtake arrangements and strategic partnerships". (source)

This is one part of the same global firm that invested $2.7M into AUZ at a premium back in May at 2.8c/share. (source)

Now Tribeca’s capital advisory team has been appointed to help take AUZ to "US and strategic investors". (source)

Announced scandium results from its OTHER project (some of the highest grades we have seen) - up to 27m at 883ppm from surface. (source)

FRIDAY:

(read it here)

AUZ’s “Sconi” project was originally drilling for nickel and cobalt.

(back when nobody cared about scandium)

But AUZ has now done some work re-assessing the drilling data base and it turns out there are some pretty face-melting scandium hits at Sconi.

(remember when re-assaying old gold drilling cores for lithium was a thing back in the lithium boom of 2020/2021?)

This project took AUZ to a ~$340M market cap back in 2018 (as a nickel-cobalt play) - now we have some of the highest grade scandium hits we have ever seen too. (source)

IF those hits are anything to go by - it could also be a pretty epic scandium asset too... very early days at the moment though.

It looks to us like AUZ is trying to show the market it has assets that could make it an ASX scandium vehicle.

AND it is getting global corporate advisors onboard to start marketing its project around the world (with what looks like a focus on the US).

What are they trying to achieve?

Who knows.

But it does feel a little similar to a strategy of another company where AUZ's Chairman Michael McNeilly sits on the board of - the $306M capped Cobre.

Back in November 2025, Tribeca came into Cobre for A$4M at a premium to the market price AND it was appointed strategic advisor. (source)

Cobre's share price was 9.2c at the time.

Then in February 2026, Cobre acquired 51% of a copper producing mine in Chile and raised $60M at 15c. (source)

By July Cobre had raised another $90M - this time at 30c, with Tribeca tipping in $20M in funds. (source)

At its peak, Cobre hit 43.5c, ~4.7x the 9.2c it was trading at when Tribeca came in, which took Cobre’s market cap from ~$50M to as high as $580M:

The past performance is not and should not be taken as an indication of future performance. Caution should be exercised in assessing past performance. This product, like all other financial products, is subject to market forces and unpredictable events that may adversely affect future performance.

AUZ’s story arc has some similarities to the early stages of the Cobre story:

In May: Tribeca came into AUZ at a premium (~14c post consolidation equivalent).

Tribeca came into AUZ at a premium (~14c post consolidation equivalent). In September: Michael McNeilly became AUZ's Chairman. (source)

Michael McNeilly became AUZ's Chairman. (source) Then yesterday: Tribeca appointed as AUZ's adviser.

Early days for AUZ, different assets and jurisdictions - but hopefully they are now cooking up something big for AUZ too.

Read more: AUZ: Ultra high grade scandium drill hit at Sconi Project (the “other” project)

Bloomberg - Barrick Mining Files for IPO of North American Gold Assets

Good news for BKB - see our take from a prior note here.

ABC - Town Square Redbank Plains loses power after copper thieves steal electrical wiring

Reuters - China extends suspension of new rare earth controls until January

AFR - Scandium mine approval takes critical mineral investment above $3b

LinkedIn - Compass reaches a significant milestone with the completion of its New Drug Application (NDA) submission to the U.S. FDA for COMP360 psilocybin for treatment-resistant depression (TRD)

a16z - Big Pharma Can Rival Big Software

AFR - GQG, Regal and WAM funds hammered in market’s red October

A fair bit of pain out there in ASX land - which could spell opportunities...

IVR - And the Hits Keep Coming! (Update Report) - MST Financial

SGQ - Araxá: Keeping it Moving (Update Report) - MST Financial

IVR - Building Australia's only pure-play silver mine - November 2026 Lachlan Wallace, Managing Director

HAR - Lincoln Gold Project - California's Mother Lode Gold Belt

MTH - A silver district with high-grade gold - Durango, Mexico - Target 1 economics, Target 4 growth, Copalquin district scale

SGQ - One World-Class Project Two Critical Commodities - Niobium and Rare Earths.

AW1 - Zurich Presentation - November 2026

BPM - A major gold system, a major gold discovery in the making - Bonnie & Clyde, Forelands Gold Project taking shape

EMD - Delivering the new paradigm in mental health care - 2026 Annual General Meeting Presentation November 2026

SPA - Expanding margins with a new kids smartwatch in time for Christmas (CEO and MD product update interview)

MNE - Perth Basin’s Underexplored South (CEO conference interview)

PUR - Secures US$40M Strategic MoU with Korean Battery Giant | CEO Interview (CEO interview)

PNN - CEO Alistair Stephens on $5M Investment and Morro do Ferro Drilling (CEO funding interview)

PNN - Interview at JMM Sydney Investor Lunch 2026 (CEO interview)

ION - Interview at JMM Sydney Investor Lunch 2026 (CEO interview)

VKA - Steers Linka towards fast-track development (MD interview)

WCE - CEO: Why 77% Matters at Elizabeth Hill (CEO interview)

WCE - Elizabeth Hill resource grows 20% to 3.36Moz (CEO interview)

WCE - CEO on Elizabeth Hill’s Crown Jewel (CEO interview)

WCE - Ship It or Build It? Elizabeth Hill (CEO interview)

RML - Targets Gold, Tungsten & Antimony in Idaho as U.S. Critical Minerals Strategy Takes Shape (Executive interview)

ASX vs TSX discussion - Why Are Australian Mining Stocks So Cheap? (Adrian Day)

Interesting chat comparing the ASX to the North American markets - we are just as shocked as Adrian is about why the ASX stocks are so much cheaper on a relative basis...

Silver - Silver Might Hit $1,000, But a Debt Crisis Will Change Everything (Resource Talks)

AUZ - Shared this article highlighting scandium demand as Google's planned US$17BN Wyoming data centre project will use Bloom Energy fuel cells:

(source)

AL3 - MD Sean Ebert met a broad range of US investor groups in New York to talk through growth plans:

OD6 - Shared this article explaining fluorspar's role in making the fluorinated gases used in semiconductors:

(source)

A word of caution...

While we aim to highlight developments in the small cap space, investing in early-stage and small cap companies - like those we cover - is inherently risky.

These companies often face funding challenges, regulatory hurdles, and market volatility. Announcements may reflect aspirations more than guaranteed outcomes.

Things can, and often do, change.

Just because a company has signed a deal, released drill results, or appointed a new director doesn’t mean success is assured.

Always assume delays, cost overruns, or results that don’t pan out.

We’re here to share insights, not offer personal financial advice - so please do your own research and speak with a licensed adviser before acting on anything mentioned.

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Bye for now.