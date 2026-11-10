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IVR extends silver project outside of the current mine plan

ASX:IVR

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Published 10-NOV-2026 09:18 A.M.

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Our Investment Investigator Silver (ASX: IVR) just reported extensions to its advanced stage silver project in South Australia.

IVR’s project has a 57M ounce silver JORC resource estimate at an average grade of 73g/t - one of Australia's highest grade pure play silver projects.

The project has a Definitive Feasibility Study which shows:

  • A$618M pre-tax NPV and a 61% IRR (at ~US$60/oz silver - silver is currently trading at US$53/oz), There was a spot price scenario of A$1.154BN pre-tax NPV and a 93% IRR (at US$80/oz silver),
  • An 13 month payback on A$260M of development capital for this scenario, and
  • A$39.70/oz all-in sustaining cost (US$27.39/oz) - well below that current spot price above.

AND in August IVR lodged its Mining Lease Application for the project - aiming to have it fully permitted in 2027 ahead of FID (Final Investment Decision) and ready for construction.

While that happens IVR’s also been running a ~30,000m drill program mainly to tighten up the resource.

So this last batch of results is a solid unexpected surprise to the upside - hitting extensions to the current pit design.

Here is where the results came from relative to the current pit design (in black outline):

AIpPl2B5eFOvwuDOvZCiNWjAfa-atbmY3GHh0ctSmRPEMjq3Xs2b7ttjNO26JfMySp-CRndVYf-I1wWD2cyMkDEZy3AF6bpOcjutsZiAFKzG1XQSTxmTGk9TpNo7NdwPnzv6K9bNaFxuuvm_pdeuuxrxoMy-cq-TFHHjWCK8R2XeQrYakXLi7es=s2048?key=7GsVmtAJdHx9LTumQWAhKA

(source)

More ounces = bigger pit = more mine life

IVR says these results will feed into an updated resource estimate targeted for 2027.

More high grade ounces in a bigger pit could improve the project economics, and more confidence in the resource matters to the financiers IVR needs to fund the A$260M build (lower risk generally means more attractive financing terms).

Again, all of these hits from today sit outside the current DFS pit design - we are not mining engineers but here is what we think IVR will be aiming for with its next pit design:

AIpPl2DenSoGIQ_nyQljt_iTyg3hML-Zq8TUeCLTFiAEPRDHSRyiwVj1CfhCs53s8jQebhriPUJkspFTXxHOH4tdnwgGct1-UFE_WBb6XY4EOYfJd5me1XMzygtNDtrdO_mc4Eb9IM-AuXXpKrA_jK3jlr24sIEGbxQCGWWUt9An5jT81dESsiE=s2048?key=7GsVmtAJdHx9LTumQWAhKA

(source)

What do we want to see IVR do next?

Project permitting 🔄

Here are the milestones we are tracking:

  1. ✅ Heritage surveys completed (source)
  2. 🔄 Environmental permits
  3. 🔄 Project infrastructure permits
  4. 🔄 Mining licence granted

Project financing 🔄

The DFS showed IVR would need to fund A$260M of CAPEX to get its project built.

We want to see IVR lock in some sort of debt/offtake/pre-payment deal which we would then hope makes financing the remaining equity component easier.

Remember IVR already has $54M of cash in the bank as at September 30.

Grade control drilling 🔄

We want to see IVR complete infill drilling at its resource and upgrade the resource in terms of classification.

Drilling on regional targets 🔄

We also want to see IVR drill out the 15km corridor of targets that sit around its 57M ounce JORC resource estimate.

AIpPl2DrLEy-5KX7qhmw_hl74yaB4dBQccVrWDJfX6C4xNbmbggI4QGbsu-4jKPcIeJ9zOZZfP0QsjHm0fq5HV3r-2fDkahOP3fXtSM5YP3KxD_nPPbzCs4kSAIK0-x8YvKQ8wGS-7SmoS9BMOE_80jHQu8CNJ5D1ZoFZwVjDG_eeX-chTucKXw=s2048?key=7GsVmtAJdHx9LTumQWAhKA

(source)

The ultimate success from these drill programs would be a discovery similar to IVR’s existing resource.

Here are the milestones we are tracking:

  • ✅ Geophysics/Geochemistry work
  • ✅ Identify drill targets
  • ✅ Drilling starts
  • 🔄 Drilling results

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