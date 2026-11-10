SPA increases distribution network for Australia’s #1 kids smartwatch

Our Investment Spacetalk (ASX: SPA) just extended its distribution network for its smartwatch product.

SPA sells Australia's #1 best-selling kids smartwatch - ~97.1% of Australian retail kids watch unit sales in the year to September 2026. (source)

(you can buy one here or at your favourite electronics retailer)

Yesterday, SPA added - Kmart, Target and Bing Lee to its distribution network.

Nicely timed just in time for the Christmas period too.

The new partners take SPA's physical store footprint across Australia and NZ from 624 stores at 30 June to 919 stores - a 47% increase.

(source)(source)

Just last week SPA announced updated watch models were nearing readiness to hit the market, so the refreshed range will be targeting all of these existing and new retail outlets.

We think watch sales can help with distributing SPA’s family safety app.

We Invested in SPA to see it distribute its family safety app through telcos globally.

But we will also take the watch sale customer acquisition method too…

We think SPA’s macro theme is looking strong too

We think SPA has (with a bit of luck) found itself in the middle of a macro thematic that is actually really hard to get exposure to.

That is the filtering of the internet for kids.

Australia's under-16 social media ban has been in force since December 2025.

Just two weeks ago the Communications Minister confirmed the eSafety Commissioner is building a Federal Court case against Meta, TikTok, Snap and YouTube for not doing enough to keep kids off their platforms.

(source)

This type of policy is gaining momentum worldwide with countries all over the world bringing in their own similar legislation (or has it proposed):

(source)

Plus in the US, Florida and Georgia (source) were cleared last month to start enforcing their under-16 laws:

(source)

SPA is able to help with this problem through its software:

(source)

As for the watches, they are the customer acquisition funnel.

What we want to see next from SPA

Rollout SPA’s app to Vodafone customers

SPA has now converted the MoU into a binding commercial deal - next we want to see the app go live and turn into revenues for SPA.

Milestones:

✅ Binding commercial agreement signed 🔄 App made available to Vodafone post-paid customers 🔲 First revenue recognised from the partnership

CEO & MD Simon Crowther’s gave a pretty solid update on what to expect next here:

Spacetalk: Launching its family safety app, with a co-branded offer for Vodafone customers

Expand telco distribution internationally

We want to see SPA prove Vodafone wasn't a one-off and open up adjacent markets.

Here are the milestones we are tracking:

🔲 Spacetalk Mobile live in Sweden & Germany (early Q1 FY27) 🔲 A second (ideally international) telco partner signed

Grow recurring revenue to the $20–25M ARR target

This one is more of an overarching goal - we want to see SPA hit its $20-25M ARR target.

Here are the milestones we are tracking for this: