NS1 is in voluntary administration. We are surprised - and very disappointed

Disclosure: S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (the Company) and Associated Entities own 61,250,000 NS1 Shares at the time of publishing this article. The Company has been engaged by NS1 to share our commentary on the progress of our Investment in NS1 over time. This information is general in nature about a speculative investment and does not constitute personal advice.

Our defence tech Investment Nodestream (ASX: NS1) was placed into voluntary administration by its board of directors on Sunday (ASX announcement).

Voluntary administration is when a company board forms an opinion that the company can’t pay its bills, or expects it won’t be able to, and an independent expert takes over from the directors to see whether the company can be rescued.

It gives the board breathing room while its finances are checked, then the people it owes money to vote on a rescue deal, handing control back, or shutting it down and selling its assets.

It doesn’t automatically mean the business is finished, but even if it survives, shareholders and creditors can still lose some or all of their investment.

This is a very disappointing outcome for NS1 investors like us.

We Invested in NS1 at 1c in May and have held all our shares all the way down to the suspension this week.

80% down since we Invested - looks like we got this one wrong.

We are hopeful NS1 can return to the ASX but aren’t holding our breath and we recognise that even if it does come back, our position could be heavily diluted (unless shareholders get invited to a recapitalisation round).

This voluntary administration news comes after NS1 raised $6.5M a little over five months ago.

According to NS1’s quarterly report released ~12 days ago, NS1 had:

$2.7M cash in the bank at September 30th,

$3.5M in “unused financing facilities available at quarter end”

3.98 quarters of funding remaining, and;

Had recently extended $8.23M of convertible note debt maturity by ~12 months, pushing it into late 2027.

Looking at the info from the last quarterly report, for reasons unclear to us, the NS1 board of directors decided to put the company into voluntary administration.

We are surprised because the whole point of being listed on the ASX is being able to quickly raise money when you need it.

(in this case a cap raise at whatever cost, even if it means offering a massive discount to the last traded price)

After Investing in the company at 1c/share in the $6.5M capital raise in May 2026, watching the share price go down to 0.3c (and it hit as low as 0.2c), and now this, we are extremely disappointed.

Whilst in administration, NS1 shares will remain in suspension.

The administrators have assumed control of the Australian businesses and will undertake an urgent assessment of the company and its subsidiaries and explore options for their sale and/or recapitalisation.

Whilst it has been a very disappointing Investment so far, and we don't even know if we will ever get our money back, at the end of the day we still really like the technology and its potential.

What we want to see is a recapitalisation and hopefully a clean out of some of the convertible notes and recommencement trading on the ASX.

And this whole process could take months - or it may never happen at all.

The administrators intend to provide shareholders with updates in due course via ASX announcements.

Why we are surprised

Just six days before going into administration, NS1 lodged its September quarterly report that showed as of September 30th, NS1 had almost four quarters of funding on paper. (source)

Six days after that report was released, the administrators were called in by the NS1 board.

Why didn't they just raise money? A crunch emergency cap raise?

They would have tried.

Obviously easy to say from the sidelines and armed with only public information - the general question in these situations is how much effort did the board make to raise cash instead of going into voluntary administration?

(it’s the boards decision)

Was it just two phone calls to their mandated brokers and did they give up when it got hard?

OR did they do 100 calls to small cap brokers and fund managers in Australia and overseas, trying to pull together an emergency funding package?

Leaving no stone unturned before they pressed the voluntary administration button?

It's impossible to tell…

But this is the key question we have right now - what effort was put in to raise emergency funds prior to calling voluntary administration.

We haven’t sold any shares, so it looks like we are stuck holding shares in an illiquid company, like all other current shareholders… for now.

Risk Materialised

Nodestream (ASX: NS1) used to be called Harvest Technology Group (ASX: HTG) - it changed its name and ticker as part of an attempted turnaround.

(We Invested and held for the turnaround)

When we first Invested, we said that the debt and convertible notes were the biggest risk here.

From our initiation note: "The single biggest risk for HTG is its balance sheet and capital structure."

We just didn't expect that risk to show up like this, especially after the due date on the majority of the convertible notes had been extended by another ~ 12 months, on face value giving the company another year of breathing room to make some sales, grow its revenue and hopefully be in a position to pay the debt down.

How does voluntary administration work?

We are not experts, but we believe from here there are three possible outcomes:

A deal with creditors, usually with new money coming in (a recapitalisation) Liquidation (the company is wound up and its assets sold) The company is handed back to the directors (rare)

Creditors (people, entities, vendors that the company owes money to) vote on which one it is.

Shareholders (like us) don't get a vote, and we rank behind every creditor.

The debts could be converted into company shares (usually meaning shareholders - like us - are crunched aggressively - i.e. the value of each share is dramatically reduced) OR the creditors could ask for the assets of the company to be sold and the proceeds paid to them - in which case shareholders get whatever is left over - usually nothing or at most a few cents on the dollar.

It's impossible to say which way it goes at the moment.

Creditors and the administrators must meet within 8 business days after administration begin.

This is expected to take place on the 18th of November - so NS1 shareholders should know more after that meeting:

After that, the administrators investigate the company and look for a buyer or a recapitalisation proposal.

They then report back to creditors, who vote on the outcome.

That vote normally comes five to six weeks after the appointment, though the timeline is often extended.

For the time being, the CEO will continue to run the company day to day.

The brokers and corporate advisors mandated by NS1 should be scrambling to pull together a recapitalisation round.

What we want to see

Ideally, we want to see NS1 recapitalised (with existing NS1 shareholders invited to the capital raise on a pro rata basis) and resume trading on the ASX - but we also understand this could take months, or may never happen.

Specifically:

A recapitalisation that keeps the business and the tech alive A way for existing shareholders to take part on a pro-rata basis An explanation of what changed between the quarterly report and the appointment of administrators six days later

We also want to be realistic.

Shareholders are last in line, and in a recapitalisation existing holders are usually heavily diluted.

We may lose our entire Investment here.

We will keep watching for ASX announcements from the company after the first creditors' meeting.