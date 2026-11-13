AVM to spin out Victorian gold assets

Our Investment Advance Metals (ASX: AVM) just signed a non-binding term sheet to spin out its Victorian gold assets into a new ASX-listed company.

We Invested in AVM mainly for its Mexican silver assets.

But we have always liked AVM’s Victorian gold assets.

Especially after a few pretty good drill hits from the project last year:

(source - Our October 29 article)

Today AVM confirmed that it would be spinning the asset out into a new company together with assets brought in by Sky Metals.

Here is a look at the combined portfolio:

(source)

We like the move because it means the gold assets will get their own focus, with a dedicated team and funding.

And for AVM’s silver assets in Mexico, they can get 100% of AVM's attention and funding focus.

What will AVM get from the deal?

There is still a bit of work to do here - the main thing being getting the new company listed.

The deal is still currently non-binding, so there is no guarantees it goes ahead.

But, once all is said and done, AVM will get 30M shares in the new company (~37.5% of the company) - valued at ~$6M.

That is assuming the new co can get its 20c IPO over the line.

We think it's a good move for AVM so that capital and attention can be redirected to its silver assets in Mexico.

More on AVM’s silver projects

AVM holds three silver projects in Mexico's Sierra Madre region:

Guadalupe y Calvo - 60.6Moz silver equivalent foreign resource estimate Yoquivo - 33Moz silver equivalent JORC resource Gavilanes - 22.4Moz silver equivalent foreign resource estimate at 246g/t

Gavilanes is the highest grade and least drilled of AVM's assets here, and it is the one with the most recent attention.

The most recent hit from the drilling program announced was Hole 8 that was drilled below the high grade silver from hole 4, which was released around a month prior, and it hit:

(source)

That 4,120g/t silver is the highest individual silver grade from any of AVM's drilling at Gavilanes so far.

(source)

Plus deeper in the same hole, AVM also hit 12m at 7.5% combined zinc and lead, including 5.3m at 14% combined which is the highest grade zinc-lead intersection from the project to date.

So on top of the silver, prior copper hits and also some gold, the base metals are also beginning to add to the story unfolding here.

AVM also has a met network program underway, looking at the potential to recover the silver plus other metals including gold, copper, zinc and lead.

The drilling is expected to be able to from a Maiden JORC Resource estimate for this project. (source)

We covered the most recent results (hole 8) here.

What we want to see next from AVM

Mexican silver projects

We want to see AVM drill out, convert its silver foreign resources into JORC compliance and then eventually increase the size of those resources.

Here are the milestones we are tracking across the three projects:

Yoquivo:

🔲 Resource growth drilling at Yoquivo

🔲 Open-pit potential assessment

Guadalupe y Calvo (GyC)

🔄 Drilling permits

🔲 Maiden drilling program, subject to permits and approvals.

🔲 Maiden JORC resource converting the 60.6M oz silver equivalent foreign estimate.

Gavilanes

✅ Sampling program on historic drillcore

✅ Maiden drilling program

🔄 Assay results - continuing to be released

🔲 Maiden JORC resource (hopefully upgrading the 22.4M ounce silver equivalent resource estimate)

(source) (source)