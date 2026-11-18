Our US tungsten Investment Viking Mines (ASX: VKA | OTC: VKALF) just hit visible scheelite ~500m away from the old pit that produced tungsten back in the 1940s and 50s.

Scheelite is the main tungsten bearing mineral in mining and at VKA’s project, it also glows under UV light so you can get an idea straight out of the ground that tungsten has been hit.

This has been true for VKA’s previous drilling announcements to date and the concentration of scheelite lighting up has carried through to the assays (so far).

VKA’s drilling results so far have been near the historic mine and workings at the old Linka pit.

The difference from today is the drilling is ~500m away from the old Linka pit (which produced tungsten back in the 1940s and 50s, with a 360 tonne per day mill running between 1955 and 1956).

(source)

So it's from a part of the project where VKA was sort of drilling for new discoveries.

Today's hole is from the SW Extension, a part of the project where VKA was drilling for new discoveries, it sits under younger rock cover, with no known historic drilling here.

The hit was a 3m interval of visible scheelite from 56.4m, showing the same type of limestone and monzonite contact (the parts required to produce the tungsten minieral) at Linka Main.

6 of the 10 holes VKA drilled here appear to have hit that same contact based on the visuals.

Early days, but so far so good…

IF today’s hits come back with strong assays, it could be the strongest results VKA’s had OUTSIDE of the areas surrounding the old pit (these assays are due in December).

(source)

VKA has called the SW Extension a priority target for follow up drilling, so is planning to apply for more drill sites here.

Any new discovery could change the scale potential of the project and add to the potential of a rapid restart opportunity where there is a single modular processing plant centrally located, being fed by multiple different deposits.

We note VKA has completed an independent processing study for its project using a modular plant design that could be in production within three months of on-site assembly (source).

So VKA is already thinking deeply about production (long before completing its first drill program).

Take a look at the conceptual processing plant design:

(Source)

VKA is executing our US critical minerals playbook

A big part of our US critical minerals Investment thesis is:

Public and private capital will mobilise and look for critical minerals projects to back, and

The companies who have the right assets, with the right combination of US exposure will be the ones to attract that capital.

We put out Our “playbook for small ASX stocks advancing US critical minerals projects - which is what we think ASX small caps need to do to put themselves in the best possible position to attract that capital.

The more of the boxes in our list a US critical minerals stock can tick (and quickly), the better (we think) they can position themselves to capture US capital and attention.

Here is everything VKA has done on that list:

✅ Own or acquire a US based critical minerals project

⬜ Appoint Washington lobbyist

✅ Spend time in USA or appoint US based operations person

⬜ Appoint experienced, big name advisors or board members.

✅ List on the US OTC market (Trading as VKALF from 14 Apr 2026)

⬜ Commence NASDAQ or NYSE listing process

✅ Acquire, license or partner with downstream processing technology.

✅ Deliver early metwork and processing of bulk samples ahead of drilling

🔄 Prove samples can be processed, deliver downstream product. (lab scale only, approval received for ~900t bulk sample to be processed by a US toll treater)

🔄 Secure US government funding. (DIBC application lodged, and VKA has started talks with US federal agencies on FAST-41 status)

✅ Attract interest from US investors (American Tungsten Corp put in $750k)

✅ Outline plan for small, cheap and fast mine (Conceptual plant design released 30 Jul 2026, 300ktpa modular "Rapid Start" gravity circuit)

🔄 Deliver drilling success on project (First assay 14m at 0.56% tungsten, 48 holes completed, assays through to December)

⬜ Use larger market cap to bolt on later stage or advanced US projects.

⬜ List on major US exchange

⬜ US investor roadshows

⬜ Deliver domestic US critical minerals supply

Luckily VKA’s been going pretty hard and fast on its project for nearing a year now.

So IF capital starts to look for a home in other US tungsten names - VKA could end up being one of the few names that has developed a story big enough for funding.

We have already seen VKA attract investment from ~$65M American Tungsten (who own ~6% of the stock).

And American Tungsten’s CEO Ali Haji has gone public talking about potential for consolidation + M&A:

"So the Viking investment was one that was made given, when we looked at our ability to mill as opposed to the DSO model, we started to look at additional assets to make sure that Patterson, Idaho, which is where our asset is, starts to become a processing hub for Tungsten.”

"So there is a cash investment there that ultimately has now more than doubled since we made that investment or have committed to the investment. And the intent here is, you know, it could end up being part of a roll-up strategy for us in the future, but it's nice to get in at the early, at this early entry point."

"I think we will start to see larger organisations that are perhaps not entirely tungsten-focused start to take aim at tungsten assets. So I think the space is only just starting to heat up."

Here is that video of him which in the Q&A section goes over their Investment into VKA and how the tungsten sector had begun to heat up (back then):

(source)

Maybe the same reasons American Tungsten were interested in VKA - could also be a reason for the DoW backed project also becoming interested…

Just taking a look at the Nevada map of tungsten projects, none of those are MASSIVE in their own right - so there could be some regional consolidation opportunity here too…

(source)

Who knows what happens in the long run - in the short term though, we think the projects with a realistic pathway to production will attract the most funding.

What's next for VKA?

🔄 VKA’s first drill programme at US tungsten project

Here are the milestones we are tracking for the drill programme:

✅ Drilling starts

🔄 Assay results (expected throughout December)

🔄 VKA’s rapid restart plan

We also want to see VKA progress its rapid mine restart strategy, VKA announced a 5 pillar strategy on this recently. (source)

Here are the milestones we are tracking on that front:

✅ Assay results from stockpiles + tailings dam

✅ Processing study results

🔄 Metwork optimisation (Ore sorting + flotation testwork).

🔄 US engagement

This is more of a corporate milestone we want to see VKA hit.

It’s hard to predict when any of these might happen, but we are hoping VKA can attract some sort of US government funding to help finance its project AND/OR attract strategic interest from inside the US.

Recently VKA again mentioned FAST-41 talks and also mentioned the investments that the US government is making to recreate a domestic tungsten supply chain:

(source)