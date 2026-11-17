Our nickel Investment Nico Resources (ASX: NC1) just released the first batch of results from the infill drilling at its nickel-cobalt project in WA.

But before we get to today’s results…

Inside the last 24 hours - Indonesia - the largest producer of nickel in the world claimed that it wants to see 70% of the value of mining stay within the country:



(source)

While this isn’t official policy that has been implemented yet, jurisdictional risk/supply shocks were one of the reasons we Invested in NC1.

As moves like this from Indonesia could significantly impact nickel prices and encourage investment elsewhere:

(source - our NC1 initiation article)

NC1's project just so happens to be one of the five largest undeveloped nickel projects in the world (ex-Indonesia).

Of those four it has the highest grade, and it sits in a stable jurisdiction (the main reasons we Invested):

(source)

And today, we got results from NC1’s first drill program on the asset since we came into the stock - nice to see multiple 60m+ intercepts all starting from surface and well above the current average grade of the resource.

Here is where today's results came from with some cross sections:

(source)

The drilling from this program is mainly focussed in the south of the resource area for context:

(source)

The aim of this drilling is to move the resource from the Indicated category to Measured (the highest confidence category).

It will also help NC1 better understand the continuity of the higher grade zones.

NC1 said today's results add confidence that high grade ore will be available in the early production years.

NC1's project has a PFS from back in December 2022.

That PFS delivered the following numbers:

Post-tax NPV of A$3.34BN (using a US$21,472/t nickel price) IRR of 18.02% and a 4.9 year payback ~40,000t of nickel and ~3,000t of cobalt per year for 42+ years

So more of the resource in the Measured category would strengthen a future DFS, giving added confidence for potential debt financing.

It also allows the studies to target more profitable ore in early production, to pay back any potential debt financing quickly and build cash reserves.

Higher confidence typically = lower risk, making potential financing terms more attractive.

See our educational article on resource categories here: What is a JORC resource? How does a company define a resource? 🎓

Results from the remaining holes are expected over the coming weeks.

We covered the start of this drilling here: NC1 starts infill drilling at giant WA nickel-cobalt project

What does NC1 have?

NC1 has one of the highest grade, large scale nickel resources globally:

(source)

the total grade and size of the resource sits at:

(source)

Back in May it signed a MoU with Pure Battery Technologies where it is investigating a collaboration to look into creating a nickel and cobalt refining platform for Western countries.

This also included looking into using Pure’s tech on NC1’s resource to produce a Mixed Hydroxide Precipitate (“MHP”) and NMC battery precursor cathode active material (“pCAM”).

(MHP is a solid intermediate product containing a mix of nickel and cobalt, pCAM is the chemical mixture of nickel, cobalt, and manganese required to manufacture a battery cathode).

You can see our coverage on this here: NC1 signs MOU with Pure Battery Technologies, aiming to close the gap from nickel intermediate to battery grade product

What do we want to see NC1 do next?

🔄 Drill out and upgrade defined resources

NC1 has previously mentioned that to upgrade the current resource in full into the measured category, it would need to do ~200,000m of RC drilling.

But, the focus would be on the highest grade parts of the resource first to get that upgraded.

We want to see NC1 drill out and upgrade its current resources.

Here are the milestones we will be tracking:

✅ Drilling commences

✅ Drilling completed (drilling finished in October, first batch of results today)

🔲 Resource upgrade completed

🔄 Progress on MoU with Pure Battery Technologies to produce pCAM (battery feedstock).

In May NC1 signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Pure Battery Technologies (PBT) that will look into developing an integrated supply chain.

This is from NC1’s in ground resource that has a PFS where it can produce a MHP (Mixed Hydroxide Precipitate) product which PBT could then turn into battery ready nickel product pCAM (pre cursor cathode active material).

So we hope to see this progress further because it could open up additional funding and developmental pathways that could make financing easier to obtain and increase revenues due to the integration and end product produced.