Our Investment Locksley Resources (ASX: LKY) just started drilling at its NSW copper-gold project.

LKY’s copper project already has an existing 10Mt at 1.10% copper and 0.32g/t gold, for 110kt of contained copper and 100koz of gold.

Which sits inside a much bigger Exploration Target of 26-53Mt at 0.95-1.16% copper.

Today LKY confirmed drilling is underway, looking to see if that exploration target can be converted into resources at one of its three main projects (iron duke):

Here is what the drilling is looking to achieve:

(source)

The program here is up to 28 holes for ~5,500m, the first drilling at Iron Duke since 2021.

All up, LKY says its target pipeline "could support up to around 26,000 metres across the wider Greater Tottenham Project" (subject to approvals, funding and results).(source)

So we could see plenty of assays to follow in the coming months, well into next year.

So LKY will be looking to test for mineralisation extending to the south (left) and at depth, the lodes are currently only defined to ~140m below surface, so deeper drilling could show mineralisation here too.

LKY just put out a resource upgrade

The key takeaways for us were:

The copper grade is up 56% and the contained copper up 37% on the 2022 resource here.



All three deposits (Mt Royal, Carolina and Iron Duke) are still open, and they sit on a mineralised trend of over 50km long that's barely been drilled.



A drill rig is now on site, (LKY confirming today that drilling has begun).

On top of that, LKY has defined a JORC Exploration Target of 26-53Mt at 0.95-1.16% copper, which is in addition to the resource number above.

(source)

There is also drilling planned at its other 2 resources to follow that are currently pending approval, plus the ~50km of strike that is mostly untested:

This will be the first time LKY’s properly drilled out these projects and IF any of that exploration target can be converted into a JORC resource we think it could re-rate LKY’s current valuation.

LKY currently has a $22.2M market cap - $12.7M cash.

Meaning the EV is ~$9.5M - after yesterday's resource upgrade that’s an EV/tonne of contained copper of just A$86.

With copper prices where they are, we think that as LKY’s resources grow so will its EV/contained copper ratio.

We covered the updated JORC Resource Estimate announcement here yesterday: LKY grows NSW copper resource to 110kt

What we want to see next from LKY

🔄 Drilling to progress the projects

We also want to see LKY drill the projects and grow the resources with more exploration.

Today LKY confirmed the drill rig is on site at Iron Duke and is expected to begin drilling this week.

We also want to see the rest of the areas with the JORC Exploration Target drilled to look at converting that into the resource estimate.

Here are the milestones we are tracking on the exploration front: