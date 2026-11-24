Our Investment BPM Minerals (ASX: BPM) just released more assays from its Bonnie & Clyde gold target in WA.

That’s the 6km long gold-in-soil anomaly that BPM started drilling for the first time in September.

Where BPM’s first two holes hit 4m @ 20.57 g/t gold.

BPM’s share price rallied off the back of that first hit a few weeks ago to a high of almost 40c.

And in our last note we said this:

(source - our BPM article on the 1st assay

So the main thing we wanted to see was the ‘red worms’ grow - which looks like its happening:

(source)

So why is the share price down?

Probably because at 40c, the market was waiting for a “no doubt” monster hit where BPM is able to call it a tier 1 discovery.

(similar to the 7.89Moz Tropicana deposit up the road)

No home run high grade discovery yet, but the Clyde "worms" are getting bigger and appear to continue at depth.

We also noticed the assays from Bonnie 2 weren’t as strong as the first set of Clyde results, so it could be that too.

Now there are still more results to come from the other 3 target areas:

(source)

Next up is diamond drilling and an IP survey, to try and lock in on further mineralisation and possible higher grades at depth, similar to Tropicana.

BPM is still cashed up, with $5.3M at September 30 plus $3.3M from options exercised since quarter end, so ~$8.6M cash combined.

What’s next for BPM?

🔄 Bonnie & Clyde targets (Drilling underway now)

Assays are still to come in, so we want to see what the drilling reveals before BPM follows up with more drilling and geophysics works including the IP program mentioned today.

Here are the catalysts we will be tracking:



✅ Key tenement granted ✅ Heritage survey ✅ Soil sampling ✅ Geophysical survey results. ✅ RC drilling begins. 🔄 Diamond drilling (drilling a few deeper holes later this quarter) 🔄 IP survey (looking for targets at depth) 🔄 Assay results (Q4-26 AND Q1-27)

Beachcomber drilling

We did see in today’s announcement BPM announced it would not be exercising the Beachcomber option:

(source)

Which looks like it means BPM’s dropping that part of its project.

We will be following to see what happens here and what BPM is left with.

For now, it looks like the main game is Bonnie and Clyde target.