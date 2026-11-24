Our critical minerals Investment Australian Mines (ASX: AUZ) announced it is fast tracking a scandium strategy at its Queensland project, Sconi.

AUZ's main project is in NSW, on the exact same mineralisation as neighbouring $1.6BN Sunrise Energy Metals.

Recently, AUZ found that its Queensland project (which got plenty of attention a few years back) also has some nice scandium hits in it.

That included a hit of 21m at 1,036ppm scandium.

(This might not sound like a lot, but AUZ's NSW project is considered high grade at an average of 446ppm across 6.3Mt.)

The Queensland project already has a resource, granted mining leases and past feasibility work.

Yesterday AUZ started a resource review to get more information on the scandium here.

There are already plenty of good hits at a similar grade to the NSW resource:

(source)

And here is AUZ's plan for further work:

(source)

(Still early days here though, there is no scandium resource here yet, but these hits are of good grade and there are dozens of historic hits here.)

We covered the initial announcement on this a couple of weeks ago here: AUZ: Ultra high grade scandium drill hit at Sconi Project (the “other” project).

AUZ’s main focus is in NSW, at one of the highest grade scandium deposits in the world

This project is one of only three pure-play scandium deposits on the planet with grades above 300ppm.

Of those three, AUZ’s is the highest grade - the other two projects are owned by $220BN Rio Tinto and $1.6BN Sunrise Energy Metals.

AUZ’s current market cap is only $78M.

(source)

Sunrise’s project next door to AUZ has received:

A US$400M conditional loan commitment from the US Department of War. (source)

An offtake option deal from defence contractor Lockheed Martin. (source) and

A shoutout from the US President himself, Donald Trump, at a mining roundtable in the US in August. (source)

AUZ’s project sits directly on the same geological intrusion that hosts Sunrise’s project:

(source)(source)(source)(source)

AUZ’s project also has a scoping study showing a US$860M NPV from US$125M of CAPEX at a US$3,000/kg scandium price.

AUZ’s project also has the same planned output as Sunrise’s - ~60 tonnes a year of scandium oxide - from three shallow pits instead of Sunrise’s planned 13.

Right now, Sunrise is capped at ~$1.6BN.

AUZ is capped at ~$78M.

Here is a current side by side comparison of Sunrise and AUZ’s assets:

(source)

We are Invested in AUZ to see it progress its asset - closer to the position Sunrise’s asset is in AND hopefully along the way bridge that valuation gap to Sunrise.

(currently that is a ~20.5x multiple gap).

A few weeks back we wrote about AUZ’s main project here: AUZ: Why is our scandium Investment running on strong volumes and (almost) no news?

What we want to see next from AUZ

🔄 Pre-Feasibility Study for scandium project

We think this could be the next major catalyst for AUZ, so we want to see AUZ progress its scandium project through to being development ready.

The next major catalyst here being a Pre Feasibility Study (PFS)

Here are the milestones we are tracking:

✅ PFS formally commenced and fast-tracked (May 2026)

✅ Specialist PFS consultant team appointed (September 2026)

🔄 Metallurgy, geotech, tailings, environment and water studies

🔄 Assessment of the 120tpa and 180tpa scale-up cases

🔲 PFS completed (mid-Q1 2027)

🔲 Drilling to grow its scandium resource

We want to see AUZ drill out and grow its scandium resources - so that the market can start to make stronger comparisons between AUZ and Sunrise’s asset.

Here are the milestones we are tracking:

🔄 Drilling approvals (lodged - drilling to start once received)

🔲 Drilling commences (~50 holes / ~1,250m)

🔲 Drilling results

🔲 Corporate/commercial progress for scandium asset

We also want to see AUZ execute the Sunrise playbook and land some (or all) of the following:

🔄 Offtake / strategic partner discussions

🔲 First offtake, MOU or government-linked funding

🔲 Get interest from US investors OR get listed in the US

🔲 Name change to First Scandium approved (AGM, 24 November)