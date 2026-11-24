That’s 23,495 tonnes of phosphate rock, mined and stockpiled, ready to be put through a processing plant…

And our Investment Minbos Resources (ASX: MNB) expects to have its plant up and running in Q2-2027.

This plant which MNB has a soft deadline of December for…

Before a “Ministerial site visit” which is scheduled to “inspect the completed plant structures”. (source - 29 July project update)

Here is a look at the plant from yesterday’s announcement:

(source)

Speaking of ministers here is Tegan Elizabeth Brink, Australia’s outgoing ambassador to Angola, name dropping MNB’s project to reporters in Angola:

MNB’s guidance to the market right now is:

Q2 2027 - Commissioning of the processing plant (source)

- Commissioning of the processing plant (source) 1H 2027 - First export shipments through the Porto do Caio deepwater port (source)

So by the time the market is back after the December-Jan break (hopefully the market’s in a better mood then too).

On a project that according to MNB's 2022 Definitive Feasibility Study was supposed to generate ~US$55M in EBITDA per year over a 20 year mine life, with a post-tax NPV of US$203M. (source)

And potentially US$399M NPV using current input prices - more on that later in this note.

Note however since that study was completed 4 years ago, MNB’s plan did change, including a simplified plant flowsheet in late 2025, a number of assumptions could also be out of date, we would expect these numbers would look different by now. We only use the study as a basis for what the project economics could look like.

(source)(source)

Hopefully, by then market sentiment is a lot better than it is now as well.

The main positive we take away from MNB is that all of the funding deals that needed to be lined up for its project were done in the last few years. (phew, imagine trying to land those right now)

Yesterday, MNB confirmed that drawdowns from one of the final facilities that was being negotiated had BEGUN (US$2.2M paid to suppliers/contractors).

And that another US$2.8M claim had been submitted against the bigger loan facility from the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa.

AND… MNB had brought on a marketing and sales manager to start showing MNB’s product around - hopefully he can deliver a few offtakes to de-risk things now.

Now, MNB has all of the funding agreements in place that it said would be enough to get its project up and running - the only one remaining is the working capital facility, which will come in handy when the plant and mine are ramping up.

MNB is developing the project straight into strong market conditions

MNB is now just a few months from having its mine and processing plant up and running in unison.

Once in production, MNB will own Angola's first and only integrated phosphate mine and fertiliser plant.

In a nice stroke of luck for MNB (for once), the TSP (triple superphosphate) price has been trading around MNB’s "spot case" scenario from that DFS back in 2022 - averaging ~US$705 per tonne in the September quarter. (source)

So somehow, with the delays, MNB might be coming into production into a strong pricing environment...

And just as the macro investment environment for phosphate/fertiliser has turned in MNB's favour (mainly because of the war in the Middle East).

(source)(source)(source)(source)(source)

A big part of our MNB thesis is the "food security" macro - the idea that governments would eventually start treating fertiliser like a strategic resource.

We had expected this to come from mainly within Africa, which has well documented food security issues over many decades.

But then on the 29th of June, President Trump signed the following Executive Order, declaring:

"an emergency regarding threats to availability of sufficient supplies of fertilizers to meet America's agricultural demand".

(source)

The US cutting duties on Moroccan phosphate makes two things clear, both of which are clearly outlined in the Executive Order.

Firstly, domestic production is not enough to cover what American farmers need. Secondly, the US is willing to look toward Africa for phosphate supply in the meantime.

The Strait of Hormuz situation doesn't look like it's going to get resolved any time soon.

Saudi Arabia's Ma'aden's Ras Al-Khair complex (one of the world's biggest integrated phosphate operations) sits on the Gulf coast - every export cargo must transit Hormuz, no workaround.

Unlike USA's newly crowned phosphate best mate Morocco on the West African coast, which has a clear, Houthi free, Atlantic Ocean run to the USA.

MNB's phosphate fertiliser project is in Angola, also on the West African coast which has the same clear run to the same ports in the USA:

And it's not just the US looking for fertiliser solutions - the EU Agriculture Commissioner is calling for "long-term fertiliser solutions" to avoid food shortages in Europe. (source)

We covered this and more in our latest deep dive: MNB: Commences early stage mining of phosphate rock

What do we want to see MNB deliver over the coming months?

🔄 Complete Phase 2 construction

We want to see the plant assembled and reach dry commissioning.

Here are the milestones we are tracking:

✅ Civil works complete ✅ Structural steel installation started 🔄 Mechanical modules delivered to Cabinda and installed 🔄 Electricals, instrumentation and process control installed 🔲 Ministerial site visit (December) 🔲 Dry commissioning (Q2 2027)

🔄 Start mining

We want the mine side to keep pace with the plant.

Here are the milestones we are tracking:

✅ Mining contractor appointed ✅ Site prep + access roads ✅ First stockpiles 🔲 First grade control / assay results from mined rock 🔲 First ore hauled to the processing plant site

🔄 Complete the funding package

We want the full project funding closed out to cover construction AND ramp-up to full operations ("wet commissioning").

Here are the milestones we are tracking: