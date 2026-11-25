Our biotech Investment TrivarX (ASX: TRI) just lodged the ethics application for the Phase 1 study of its brain cancer imaging tech.

TRI is trying to solve the "early detection" problem for brain cancer.

The plan for the tech is for a patient to drink deuterium enriched water (a non-radioactive form of hydrogen), so a standard MRI can spot cancer cells early and radiation-free (IF it works).

So with TRI progressing towards its Phase 1 study, yesterday it lodged its ethics application.

An ethics committee has to sign off before any participant can be enrolled.

(source)

And alongside the committee reviews, TRI is also progressing its investigational product preparation.

That is the work to get the deuterium product ready for dosing (being done by Syntro Health, which we covered here).

The study will be in healthy volunteers, and will look at:

Safety and tolerability How deuterium levels build up in the body, and how quickly they wash out How much this varies from person to person

The data will help set the dosing for future studies.

TRI also confirmed that first participant enrolment remains on track for Q1 next year, with initial results to follow in Q2 (subject to the ethics and regulatory approvals).

See our most recent Deep Dive on TRI here: TRI: Drink this water - it could tell you if you have cancer

What do we expect TRI to deliver?

In September TRI included the below plan, so we can start to tick off the milestones:

(source)

In the short term it will be all about the Phase 1 safety trial.

Phase 1 human safety trial

The phase 1 safety trial is expected to begin before the end of the year (source).

We want to see TRI’s tech tested in patients with confirmed brain tumours, to demonstrate safety, imaging precision, and reliability.

Here are the milestones we are tracking:

✅ Complete trial design (source)

🔄 Manufacture stable isotope compounds

🔲 First-in-human dose (set for Q1)

🔲 Phase 1 trial completed

🔲 Phase 1 trial results (to follow in Q2)

FDA Regulatory Pathway

While the trials happen we also want to see TRI go through the regulatory process with the FDA.

Here are the milestones we are tracking for FDA engagement: