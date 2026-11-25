Our silver Investment West Coast Silver (ASX: WCE) just released assays from the first hole of its 18 hole drill program.

WCE's WA project hosts the historic Elizabeth Hill mine, which produced 1.2M ounces of silver at ~2,194g/t before shutting in 2000.

Following a resource upgrade earlier in the month, it now has a resource of 3.36M ounces at 446g/t silver, the highest grade silver project on the ASX.

(Raise the cut-off to 60g/t in the same model and it still contains 3.201Moz, in 74,700 tonnes at 1,333g/t silver, so most of the ounces in that overall figure is at 3x the grade overall average)

Yesterday's hole on the western side of that resource returned individual assays of up to 766g/t silver:

(source)

The high grades from come from an Inferred part of the resource model, with lower grade silver further west, outside it.

So more hits out here could add ounces to the resource.

(The ground in the results was badly broken and core was lost, so WCE has called these assays "indicative rather than representative" as they can’t pinpoint the exact depth of the hits)

Here is the hole and the rest of the planned drilling:

(source)

The hit also sits inside the proposed pit outline, so this silver would likely be dug up anyway in any future mining operation.

And the cross section:

(source)

These results will feed into the March 2027 resource update, then the Scoping Study is expected to follow soon after (end March/early April 2027), which should give us an idea on the costs involved to mine.

We covered the latest resource here in a Deep Dive: WCE: 77% confidence in Australia's highest grade silver resource

WCE recently upgraded the resource

The number we think will fly under the radar to most from the upgrade is the 77% figure.

That’s how much of the contained silver now sits in the higher-confidence Indicated category.

Back in April when WCE announced the Maiden JORC Resource Estimate, it was just 13%.

Indicated silver has increased from 369,000 ounces to a more workable 2.587 million ounces, roughly seven times as much to the now 77%:

(source)

Of course that doesn’t mean WCE has found seven times more silver (although it did add some overall).

What it does mean is that there is more confidence and trust in its silver deposit, so WCE can now put together a Scoping Study which is the first analysis of how they can start mining this silver.

Including estimating how much it might cost to mine it - it's important to have a higher confidence, indicated resource to do this study.

The updated resource gives the WCE study team a better-supported starting point for assessing how Elizabeth Hill could be mined and processed, and what a potential development might cost.

(source - our article on JORC resources)

On that, metallurgical, geotechnical and engineering work is already underway so the study is advancing and previously WCE has guided for end March/early April 2027 (source).

What’s next for WCE?

Here is WCE’s latest Gantt chart with what we can expect to see over the coming months from WCE:

(source - WCE’s latest investor presentation)

So summing up, in terms of exploration the three things we are looking out for are:

Future drilling to upgrade the resource, including Inferred resources to Indicated. Drilling looking for extensions including the deeper high grade 3m at 524g/t silver hit. Testing of new targets plus geophysics across the broader project area.

And then all of that data rolling into what we expect to be an updated JORC resource estimate being fed into a Scoping Study, already underway.

Here are the milestones we are tracking right now: