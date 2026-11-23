Disclosure: S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (the Company) and Associated Entities own 28,145,810 WAU Shares and the company’s staff own 7,476,191 WAU Shares at the time of publishing this article. The Company has been engaged by WAU to share our commentary on the progress of our Investment in WAU over time. This information is general in nature about a speculative investment and does not constitute personal advice. It does not consider your objectives, financial situation, or needs. Any forward-looking statements are uncertain and not a guaranteed outcome.

A merger of two WA gold small caps - to create one bigger stronger one.

The “M&A your way” out of being a capital constrained small cap - we have seen this story a few times before and we like how they come together over time.

Our $15M capped Investment WA Gold (ASX:WAU) has agreed to merge with the $28M capped Leeuwin Metals (ASX: LM1). (source)

Coming together to form one bigger WA gold company with ~900,000 ounces across two advanced projects.

All up, a total of four projects next door to some of WA’s favourite gold stocks right now - more on that later.



(source)

The deal is all shares - WAU holders get 1 LM1 share for every 11.72 WAU shares.

At LM1's last close of 21c, that values WAU at 1.79c per share.

A 49% premium to WAU’s last close of 1.2c.

Interestingly, LM1’s major shareholder - $652M Forrestania - has been buying shares on market - recently averaging ~21c per share.

(source)(source)(source)(source)(source)

The past performance is not and should not be taken as an indication of future performance. Caution should be exercised in assessing past performance. This product, like all other financial products, is subject to market forces and unpredictable events that may adversely affect future performance.

The combined company (post-merger) will have 896,600 ounce gold resources across two projects in WA:

WAU's Abercromby project - 518k ounces, and LM1's Marda project - 378,600 ounces

Both projects sit on granted Mining Leases.

Based on the deck that was put out by LM1 this morning, it looks like the strategy is to get its Marda project into production while drilling out and defining something bigger at WAU’s Abercromby project.

(source)

More on the deal in a second.

We think that in the current market, with so much doom and gloom around, today’s deal makes a lot of sense.

Bringing together two micro caps - to create a bigger company with a bigger market cap that can appeal to a bigger group of investors.

(Plus our WAU gets to combine with a company that has on market buying from a bigger, well capitalised $652M Forrestania Resources)

Stronger together.

M&A is a well-worn path to growing WA gold small caps into mega cap companies.

Anyone with grey hairs will know $31BN Northern Star’s path to becoming what it is today.

Back in 2010, Northern Star was a tiny small cap with a mine about to shut down.

16 years and a string of acquisitions later, Northern Star is one of WA and the ASX’s (and the world’s) biggest gold producers.

We think M&A deals are good ways to grow in ordinary markets and in rough markets like now, make even more sense.

Right now the capital raise window is firmly shut for micro caps - meaning raising cash to grow is very difficult.

The "708s" (sophisticated investors) who qualify to take part in placements and other investors in the micro cap end have tuned out of markets.

(Understandably)

We said this on Saturday:

(source)

Now, instead of having to do a cap raise into a rough market - WAU can merge with LM1, create a stronger head co with a bigger market cap that is suitable for investment from a bigger pool of investors.

Like the fund managers who play in the “small cap space” but are not allowed (due to fund mandate rules) go into a ~$15M market cap stock (like WAU was before today’s deal).

The merged co will have $5M of cash too (maybe enough cash to buy time for gold to run again? Yes we are still bullish gold - see our latest take here).

The big kicker for LM1 is $652M Forrestania being on the register as its biggest shareholder (15.25%).

As we mentioned above, Forrestania have also been on-market buying LM1 stock at an average of 21c per share.

So there is a big whale shareholder of LM1 buying stock on market - reassuring for the market and any stockbroker when it comes time for LM1/WAU’s merged entity to tap the market for cash.

Why we like the Forrestania connection, LM1's biggest shareholder

Forrestania recently closed a $300M acquisition of a mill ~130km away from LM1’s asset.

And at the same time is buying shares in LM1 on market.

(source)

We think having Forrestania on the register of the post-merger entity will de-risk the asset LM1 is bringing to the table in a big way.

Forrestania has been trigger happy, buying up WA gold assets over the last 12-18 months.

More than a dozen deals in a single financial year. (source)

Then in June the big one - $300M for Ramelius Resources' Edna May Gold Hub - a 2.9 million tonne a year mill, plus 945,000 ounces of gold. (source)

Forrestania raised $310M in a single placement to pay for it.

Forrestania now has two processing plants, more than 2 million ounces of gold resources and a market cap of ~$652M. (source)

(source)

The past performance is not and should not be taken as an indication of future performance. Caution should be exercised in assessing past performance. This product, like all other financial products, is subject to market forces and unpredictable events that may adversely affect future performance.

Forrestania was already a 7% LM1 shareholder when it bought the mill and has kept buying LM1 stock since.

With mostly on-market buys - Forrestania has slowly emerged as LM1’s biggest shareholder (15.25% of the company). (source)

The latest buying (since late August) has been for ~$1.1M in stock at an average price of ~21c per share.

(source)(source)(source)(source)

So WAU holders are being offered LM1 shares at the price a $652M gold company (with two mills in the neighbourhood) has been paying on market for months.

Again here is where LM1's Marda project sits relative to Forrestania’s mill:



(source)

IF the merger completes, by our maths, Forrestania goes from 15.25% to ~7.9% - leaving it plenty of room to keep buying (IF it wants to).

Maybe the WAU/LM1 deal is a stepping stone to bigger and better things. Who knows?

We like gold M&A and think it makes a lot of sense in THIS market

As mentioned earlier, smaller companies coming together makes sense right now because of how hard it is to get a cap raise away.

Instead of diluting down existing holders, it makes sense to come together and try to grow as a bigger entity.

Especially when companies can fill in gaps for one another.

For LM1 and WAU the main three things we can see that are complementary are:

WAU gets an asset that is a lot closer to production (Marda) and LM1 gets a project that can grow (Abercromby).

The obvious cost savings of being one company instead of two separate companies, AND;

It gives the company a bigger market cap (~$53M with $5M cash in the bank) which makes the company more suitable for fund managers to invest in.

That last one is probably the most important in the current market.

What we like about LM1 and what will come into the merged company

Looking at today’s deck, there is a lot to like about what the merged entity will look like...

First is LM1’s management team:

Christopher Piggott (LM1’s Executive Chairman) is ex-Bellevue Gold ($1.9BN). At Bellevue he was a part of the team that made multiple discoveries and took the deposit to 3M+ ounces - he was also part of the team that defined the $1.8BN Nova-Bollinger deposit. Chris owns ~7.74% of LM1.



is ex-Bellevue Gold ($1.9BN). At Bellevue he was a part of the team that made multiple discoveries and took the deposit to 3M+ ounces - he was also part of the team that defined the $1.8BN Nova-Bollinger deposit. Chris owns ~7.74% of LM1. Simon Jackson (Non-Executive Director) was a part of Red Back Mining which got taken over by Kinross for $7.2BN, the founder of OrcaGold (bought by $7.7BN Perseus in 2022) AND a director of $2.2BN Resolute Mining and $3.7BN PDI Gold.



was a part of Red Back Mining which got taken over by Kinross for $7.2BN, the founder of OrcaGold (bought by $7.7BN Perseus in 2022) AND a director of $2.2BN Resolute Mining and $3.7BN PDI Gold. Scott Williamson (Non-Executive Director) - The current Managing Director of $177M Horizon Gold, also ex-Resolute Mining.

And of course, from the WAU side John Prineas will join the combined entity’s board when the merger is done.

John is the Executive Chairman of SGQ (one of our best ever Investments), and one of the reasons we Invested in WAU in the first place.

The right board for WAU’s assets.

Noting of course that the past performance of PDI Gold, Bellevue Gold and St George Mining is not an indicator of the future performance of LM1 or WAU.

(source)

We also like LM1’s advanced stage asset (Marda) because:

It has a 378,600 ounce JORC resource estimate

There is an Exploration Target of 142,000 to 186,000 ounces (outside the current resource)

Everything sits on granted Mining Leases.

The resource is shallow and was previously mined via open pits

Environmental studies are underway and mine planning is starting

LM1 is already thinking about production.

(source)

We also had a quick look at LM1’s other assets and that one right next door to $1.3BN Benz Mining looks interesting too:

Benz Mining is one of WA’s favourite new gold discoveries over the last 2-3 years, which has taken Benz from 18c to a high of $5.56 in only a few years:

(source)(source)

The past performance is not and should not be taken as an indication of future performance. Caution should be exercised in assessing past performance. This product, like all other financial products, is subject to market forces and unpredictable events that may adversely affect future performance.

LM1’s asset nearby is at a very early stage (soil sampling, no drilling yet) but you never know what happens there - there’s always a chance there’s nothing valuable underground.

For the LM1 holders - what is WAU?

And for any LM1 holder reading this and hearing about WAU for the first time - here is all of our past coverage which details why we like WAU:

(NOTE - WAU was previously called BMG)

Here is the quick overview of why we are Invested in WAU

We like WAU’s Abercromby project (518,000 ounce JORC resource)

Here's why:

Existing High-Grade Resource - WAU’s project has a 518k ounce gold resource estimate (JORC compliant).



WAU’s project has a 518k ounce gold resource estimate (JORC compliant). Expansion Potential - There is "blue sky" exploration upside, with WAU targeting a resource upgrade to over 1M ounces with more drilling.



There is "blue sky" exploration upside, with WAU targeting a resource upgrade to over 1M ounces with more drilling. "Never Never" Discovery Potential - WAU’s working theory is that its project could host a high-grade, ductile gold structure similar to the "Never Never" discovery (Spartan Resources), which was taken out for ~$2.5BN.



WAU’s working theory is that its project could host a high-grade, ductile gold structure similar to the "Never Never" discovery (Spartan Resources), which was taken out for ~$2.5BN. Toll Treatment Strategy - WAU has a non-binding MoU with a nearby mill (Wiluna Mining). This could allow for a low-capex, fast-track pathway to production without the need to build a $100M+ processing plant. (more on this in a second)



WAU has a non-binding MoU with a nearby mill (Wiluna Mining). This could allow for a low-capex, fast-track pathway to production without the need to build a $100M+ processing plant. (more on this in a second) Granted Mining Lease - Unlike many junior explorers, the core resource is already on granted Mining Leases, significantly reducing the regulatory timeline to start production.



Unlike many junior explorers, the core resource is already on granted Mining Leases, significantly reducing the regulatory timeline to start production. NPV of $205-253M pre tax - This NPV comes from just an initial $8M pre production capital requirement making it a much easier initial funding hurdle to overcome than most explorers/developers require.



This NPV comes from just an initial $8M pre production capital requirement making it a much easier initial funding hurdle to overcome than most explorers/developers require. Tier 1 Location - Situated in the "Northern Goldfields" of Western Australia, it is surrounded by major mines and infrastructure owned by companies like Northern Star and Genesis Minerals.

(source)

A big reason we Invested in WAU was that when Wiluna Mining relisted on the ASX, fixed its balance sheet and became active in the region it would feed into interest in WAU.

Wiluna’s IPO closed in October and Wiluna is now debt free and cashed up having raised $180M. (source)

WAU has a non-binding MoU to process Abercromby ore through Wiluna's mill.

And Wiluna’s latest investor presentation highlights potential to toll treat third party ore:



(source)

It looks like Wiluna have gone into exploration/growth mode before they move back into full scale production mode (to avoid the horrors of operating without enough ore).

So maybe, to justify bringing the CIL plant back online - Wiluna will want to line up more sources of ore (like WAU’s) ~20km up the road.

We also like WAU’s second asset next door to $1.7BN Minerals 260

Another reason we like WAU is for its second asset - next door to $1.7BN Minerals 260’s 6.2M ounce gold deposit:

Minerals 260 has:

Raised $420M from Franco-Nevada, the world's biggest gold royalty company.

$340M in royalty funding and $80M in equity. (source) (source)

Grown its resource to 6.2M ounces and delivered a Pre-Feasibility Study (source)

Raised $250M in a placement (source)

Minerals 260 now wants to have its project in production by the end of 2028.

Minerals 260 has also been buying up the ground in and around its deposit, paying ~$7M for ground with no resources on it back in May. (source)

WAU holds the only significant independently owned ground left in the district. (source)

(source)

We especially like the Bullabulling West ground which has a magnetic anomaly that has never been drilled - directly extending from Minerals 260’s ground into WAU’s:

On the SAME side where Minerals 260's own drilling has been stepping out towards the project’s boundary. (source)

(source)(source)

We are not mining engineers, but a 6.2 million ounce open pit needs a lot of room - pit shells, waste dumps and haul roads.

Worst case, WAU's ground is a "nice to have" for Minerals 260.

Best case, deeper drilling finds gold and it becomes a "must have".

(no guarantees - WAU hasn't made a discovery here yet)

LM1's presentation labels Bullabulling a "strategic option" for the merged company.

(source)

So the combined LM1/WAU would have:

FOUR projects all sitting next to processing plants OR existing major discoveries:

Marda next to LM1’s major shareholder Forrestania Resources’ newly acquired processing plant:



(source)

Abercromby next door to Wiluna Mining:

(source)

Bullabulling next to Minerals 260:

(source)(source)

AND LM1’s other project next to Benz Mining’s major discovery:



(source)

We can see a few ways this plays out:

Processing/toll treatment deals

A neighbour decides it would rather own the ground (or the company).

Neither - and the merged company drills, studies and develops its projects itself.

What happens now?

🔄 Merger completion

We know that WAU has assay results coming from its 518k ounce Abercromby project, BUT the main thing now is the merger being completed.

The next major milestone will be the independent expert report (due in late Jan).

Here are the milestones we will be tracking for the merger:

✅ Scheme Implementation Deed signed (today)

🔲 Scheme Booklet + Independent Expert's Report (late January 2027)

🔲 WAU shareholder vote (late February 2027)

(late February 2027) 🔲 Final Court hearing (late February to early March 2027)

🔲 Completion (early to mid March 2027)

(source)

Between now and then we expect to see LM1 and WAU trade in line with the ratio of today’s merger announcement.

IF the LM1 share price falls, then WAU’s could as well (and vice versa).

What could go wrong?

The single biggest risk right now is "deal risk".

The merger is not done and there are pre-set conditions before it goes ahead.

Here is a timetable and a list of everything needed over the coming months:

(source)

Between now and then, share prices OR market conditions could also change which could put the deal at risk.

If any of those fall over, WAU goes back to being a ~$15M company with ~$2.5M in the bank in a very hard market to raise money in - and we would expect the share price to give back anything that happens post-deal announcement.

Other risks

Like any small cap gold exploration and development company, WAU (and the merged company) carries significant risk, here we aim to identify a few more risks.

While the merger offer is at a 49% premium on paper, it is paid in LM1 shares and not cash. If LM1's share price falls before the deal completes, the value WAU holders receive falls with it.

While the 896,600 ounce figure is a useful guide to scale, it adds two separate resource estimates together, not two from nearby, so they should be treated separately. Around 70% of the combined ounces are in the lower confidence Inferred category and no Ore Reserves have been declared at either project.

Although Marda has granted Mining Leases and studies underway, LM1 has not completed a mining study and has not adopted WAU's April scoping study for Abercromby. This could mean the path to production takes longer than we expect, and the future of WAU's non binding MoU with Wiluna Mining is not yet known.

Given Forrestania is LM1's biggest shareholder and has been a steady buyer on market, a lot of our thinking leans on that connection. No processing deal exists between the two companies, and if Forrestania stops buying, LM1's share price could trade lower.

While the merged company would start with ~$5M in cash, it will have two projects that need drilling, studies and permitting. It will likely need to raise more capital, which could result in dilution for shareholders.

While WAU holders would own ~48% of the merged company, the LM1 team would run it. Combining two companies takes time and money, and the cost savings we expect may take longer to show up.

Given gold has pulled back from its highs, a further fall in the gold price could make projects like Marda and Abercromby harder to fund.

Investors should consider these risks carefully and seek professional advice tailored to their personal circumstances before investing.

Our WAU Investment Memo

You can read our WAU Investment Memo here.

We use this memo to track the progress of all our Investments over time.

Our WAU Investment Memo covers: