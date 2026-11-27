Our US critical minerals Investment Adaven (ASX: ADA) just got a public permitting timetable from the US government for its fluorspar project in Nevada.

(Adaven is the new name and trading code for OD6 Metals, being "Nevada" spelt backwards.)

We Invested for exposure to fluorspar, another critical mineral where the US is 100% reliant on foreign imports.

Since picking up the project, ADA has added to its land in the area a couple of times and done plenty of surface exploration that appears to show potential for widespread mineralisation.

The next big item now is for ADA is drilling.

ADA recently got FAST-41 status on the project, which puts the permitting timeline on a US government website for all of us to see.

This is the type of status that‘s usually given to projects that the US government thinks could become nationally significant.

Now we have the timetable to approve the drill program:

(You can follow the timetable here)

The US government is targeting 1 March 2027 to complete environmental review and permitting.

So by then ADA should know that it can start drilling, and where it can drill.

(This is a target date, not a guarantee that the permits land on time, but now there is transparency on the process, this usually results in deadlines being much more likely to be met.)

The March date given isn’t that far away at all, especially considering the amount of drilling ADA is looking to do.

The Plan of Operations ADA has submitted covers up to 96 drill pads and ~17,500m of drilling across its main targets.

So when ADA gets drilling, there is going to be plenty of it.

ADA is targeting site prep and drilling as soon as practicable in early 2027 (the first drilling here since the 1950s).

We covered FAST-41 in our Deep Dive here: OD6: Just got FAST-41 status for its USA fluorspar project

ADA got FAST-41 a couple of weeks ago, what does this mean?

With so few fluorspar opportunities on the ASX (especially US based), we think ADA is in a unique position in the current macro for the US to get back a domestic critical minerals supply chain.

ADA already has a bunch of targets showing high grades from surface work (trenching, sampling, soils), plus a few historic holes from the 1950s.

Now it has FAST-41 status to help it accelerate the exploration permitting process, for that all important drilling to test what is under the surface.

FAST-41 is a special accelerated US permitting and development framework for projects considered "critical" and essential for US national security.

Basically, it is the equivalent of the US federal government saying "this project matters - we need it developed ASAP, everyone move faster" from a permitting and building perspective.

You can see the US government’s permitting dashboard for ADA here

FAST-41 status gives ADA a viewable permitting timetable posted on the US government's website for ADA's project:

(See the US government’s permitting dashboard for ADA here)

FAST-41 brings ADA’s drilling approval process onto a public federal timetable, for everyone to see.

A comprehensive permitting timetable and defined milestones.

Public tracking of progress on the Federal Permitting Dashboard.

Coordination between the relevant federal agencies.

A dedicated Permitting Council project advisor.

In plain English: there are to be clearer steps, clearer timing and more visibility over progress towards that coveted drilling permit.

So hopefully ADA is able to get drilling as it expects in early next year, where it can start to test to see if all of the prior surface work and theories is validated.

What is ADA drilling into?

ADA believes from the sampling that the fluorspar could connect under the surface, we have visualised it as icebergs:

(source)

There's also new geophysics completed from that should OD6 decide where to put those holes to prove the theory.

It does not prove there is a giant fluorspar body below the surface, as the survey measures electrical resistivity, and other rocks including silicified limestone can produce resistive responses too. (source)

(source)

(our first look at the potential “iceberg” below)

Again, the drill bit still has to do the work to show scale.

We already know OD6’s project has:

High grade fluorspar that continues below surface (4 holes drilled in the 50’s).

(4 holes drilled in the 50’s). Historical production plus a historic resource (~26kt at 44.9% fluorspar mined).

(~26kt at 44.9% fluorspar mined). Initial metwork showing that the fluorspar can be upgraded to acidspar (the higher grade tier the Department of War is looking for).

(the higher grade tier the Department of War is looking for). Impurities that are lower than current producers (eg compared to the world's biggest fluorspar mine, Las Cuevas in Mexico).

(eg compared to the world's biggest fluorspar mine, Las Cuevas in Mexico). Modern sampling OD6 obtained at project has backed up all of the old data and showed signs of more mineralisation.

Importantly, OD6 has shown its fluorspar can be processed (relatively simply) into a saleable product grade:

(source)

So now we want to see the drilling so we can find out just what the scale is to the fluorspar here.

See our Deep Dive on the FAST-41 news here: ADA: Just got FAST-41 status for its USA fluorspar project - which means the US government wants it to happen... FAST

What's next for ADA?

🔄 Drill permit application (now being accelerated with FAST-41)

In September ADA submitted the paperwork that, once approved, will allow it to do the first modern drilling (and bulk sampling) at the project since the 1950s.

The “Plan of Operations” is for up to 96 drill pad locations across priority target areas:

(source)

Milestones:

✅ Plan of Operations submitted

🔄 Plan of operations approved

🔲 Drill program commenced (expecting to drill in early 2027)

Strategic / Government Engagement for fluorspar in the US