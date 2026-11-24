Our Investment Viking Mines (ASX: VKA | OTC: VKALF) just completed a round of ore sorting testwork at its tungsten project in Nevada.

Which at a very high level is just another way for VKA to separate waste rock from tungsten.

So that a processing flowsheet operates more efficiently.

It’s not the type of announcement you see from companies in the exploration stage (because its all about the design of a processing circuit for a project).

BUT that is a big part of why we are Invested in VKA in the first place.

VKA's project previously produced tungsten in the 1940s and 50s, and only stopped when the US government ended its tungsten buying program.

Now VKA is working on a capital light, relatively simple restart plan to produce a tungsten concentrate.

Here is how the ore sorting fits into that plan:

(source)

Ultimately the less waste rock processed, the better.

So we now wait to see if assays show any significant improvement to VKA’s process’.

VKA has also been drilling, assays still pending

(source)

So it's from a part of the project where VKA was sort of drilling for new discoveries.

That hole is from the SW Extension, a part of the project where VKA was drilling for new discoveries, it sits under younger rock cover, with no known historic drilling here.

The hit was a 3m interval of visible scheelite from 56.4m, showing the same type of limestone and monzonite contact (the parts required to produce the tungsten mineral) at Linka Main.

6 of the 10 holes VKA drilled here appear to have hit that same contact based on the visuals.

Early days, but so far so good…

IF those hits come back with strong assays, it could be the strongest results VKA’s had OUTSIDE of the areas surrounding the old pit (these assays are due in December).

(source)

VKA has called the SW Extension a priority target for follow up drilling, so is planning to apply for more drill sites here.

Any new discovery could change the scale potential of the project and add to the potential of a rapid restart opportunity where there is a single modular processing plant centrally located, being fed by multiple different deposits.

We note VKA has completed an independent processing study for its project using a modular plant design that could be in production within three months of on-site assembly (source).

So VKA is already thinking deeply about production (long before completing its first drill program).

Take a look at the conceptual processing plant design:

(source)

See our Deep Dive into this news here: VKA - Tungsten drilling complete, visible scheelite, assays due in the coming weeks. Possible hits 500m away from current known mineralisation?

What's next for VKA?

🔄 VKA’s first drill programme at US tungsten project

Here are the milestones we are tracking for the drill programme:

✅ Drilling starts

🔄 Assay results (expected throughout December)

🔄 VKA’s rapid restart plan

We also want to see VKA progress its rapid mine restart strategy, VKA announced a 5 pillar strategy on this recently. (source)

Here are the milestones we are tracking on that front:

✅ Assay results from stockpiles + tailings dam

✅ Processing study results

🔄 Metwork optimisation (Ore sorting + flotation testwork).

🔄 US engagement

This is more of a corporate milestone we want to see VKA hit.

It’s hard to predict when any of these might happen, but we are hoping VKA can attract some sort of US government funding to help finance its project AND/OR attract strategic interest from inside the US.

Recently VKA again mentioned FAST-41 talks and also mentioned the investments that the US government is making to recreate a domestic tungsten supply chain:

(source)