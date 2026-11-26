Our gold Investment Haranga Resources (ASX: HAR) just released Phase 2 drill results from its project in California, USA.

HAR's project sits on California's Mother Lode gold belt and already has a JORC resource of 402koz at 5.1g/t gold.

With this second round of drilling it looks like HAR was looking to:

Improve confidence in the resource (from inferred into indicated status) Grow the total resource - toward that 1M ounce level where the market typically starts to pay a lot more attention to a resource.

The headline hit was 7.5m at 19.21g/t gold from 60m:

(source)

Which was an extension to the historic workings on the project:

(source)

HAR confirmed that drilling from this program is now complete with 18 holes drilled for ~1,861m.

Assays from the final 12 holes are expected over the coming month, ahead of an updated resource model that will feed into a Pre-Feasibility Study.

All of this sits on a project that already has plenty of infrastructure in place

When HAR first acquired its US asset a big part of the reason we liked it was because the project sits in California's legendary "Mother Lode" Gold Belt.

Home to the original gold rush and where there were multiple mines running down to depths of up to ~2,000m.

HAR's project sits across ~6km of that trend and up until now had only ever been drilled down to ~150m depths.

(source)

So HAR is now in a position where it has:

Gold ground in the famous “California gold rush” Mother Lode Gold Belt.

~A$90M of capital recently invested into infrastructure by previous owners, which includes: 100% owned 315,000tpa gold processing plant (last operated in 2022 ie NOT an old rustbucket) + Offices, workshop, and a laydown yard.

A “Conditional Use Permit” that allows production of gold.

And A JORC resource estimate of 402k ounces at 5.1g/t gold.

(Here are some pics from our site visit last year)

What's Next for HAR?

🔄 Phase 2 underground drilling at US asset (mid-2026)

HAR has now completed its second phase of drilling, assays for the remaining 12 of 18 holes are pending.

We are especially looking forward to the deeper drilling below the current resource.

We have already seen hole #280 and #281 from the last round of drilling hit gold well below the existing decline - with the next round we should know if those were isolated OR part of bigger structures at depth.

Remember there have been mines running down to ~2km in this part of California:

(source - HAR presentation November 2025)

🔄 3x more exploration targets (H2 CY26)

HAR also mentioned in a recent announcement that it was working on an exploration target across three of its other targets:

Old Lincoln Wildman / Mahoney Keystone Deeps

All three sit on the same 6km strike as the current resource.

All three have historical workings, historical drilling, and historical sampling data.

(source)(source)

🔄 Scoping study for a ~315ktpa mining operation

HAR’s prior presentation said it would start identifying items to replace/upgrade and the big one “provide an indicative start-up cost”.

This will be the first time we get a look at any capital costs required to bring the processing plant (and associated project infrastructure back online).

(source)