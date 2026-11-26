Our THC drinks Investment Peak Processing (ASX: PKP) just signed its first direct supply agreement in the Canadian medicinal cannabis market.

PKP’s core business is as a THC drinks manufacturer.

(PKP is already the #1 manufacturer for THC drinks in Canada)

We Invested in PKP as a "picks and shovels in a gold rush" exposure to THC drinks going mainstream in Canada AND in the US.

Today PKP made the move into the medicinal cannabis market, announcing a supply agreement with Mendo Medical:

(source)

Mendo is a privately run company that has one of Canada's largest independent medical cannabis platforms.

Holding a federal Health Canada licence allows it to sell directly to registered patients across Canada, with a particular focus on veterans.

(Veterans Affairs Canada reimbursed C$307.2M of medical cannabis across 32,106 clients in 2025-26).

All up, 14 SKUs (individual products) have been approved across both beverages and topicals - eight being PKP proprietary products plus six it makes for existing brand partners.

Also, this agreement isn't exclusive with Mendo, so PKP is able to sign similar deals with other potential partners.

The initial purchase order was C$22,125 and was shipped last month.

It's a small first order BUT PKP says it isn't a forecast of total contract value, so who knows if it ends up becoming a bigger part of PKP’s business in the future.

Reorders are expected around every six weeks (subject to patient demand), so we will be watching to see if this new angle to the business can also grow.

All of it comes out of the same Canadian facility that just got its maximum five year licence renewal.

What we want to see next from PKP

There are three things we're watching over the next 6–12 months, along with maintaining positive EBITA.

🔄 Operational updates in Canada.

PKP did ~A$3.8M in cash receipts on ~1.25M units produced in the June quarter. (source)

The revenues were up despite a planned shutdown (1.25M units in FYQ1 compared to 1.6M in the prior quarter)

We want to see PKP improve on those metrics over the coming quarters:

🔄 Q2-FY27 numbers. 🔄 Improve capacity utilisation. ✅ Launched new product line - THC shots 🔲 More new brand partnerships in Canada

🔄 More manufacturing deals signed in the US

We want to see more deals signed in the US:

✅ Fryday Kush (Ice Cube) - first US brand-partner deal signed 🔲 More US manufacturing deals

🔄 US regulatory resolution

And of course the big one - the 11 December 2026 regulatory deadline. (source)

We are hoping to see the US land on a regulated framework (or a delay) rather than a hard ban on the THC drinks industry.