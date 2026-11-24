Disclosure: S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (the Company) and Associated Entities own 9,123,223 PNN Shares and 5,292,285 PNN Options at the time of publishing this article. The Company has been engaged by PNN to share our commentary on the progress of our Investment in PNN over time. This information is general in nature about a speculative investment and does not constitute personal advice. It does not consider your objectives, financial situation, or needs. Any forward-looking statements are uncertain and not a guaranteed outcome.

BREAKING:

Jensen Back. Global AI trade back.

Resources M&A accelerating?

There are reports overnight that the $9.5BN US rare earth and advanced magnets producer, MP Materials, is looking very closely at Power Minerals (ASX:PNN)’s next door neighbour Viridis Mining and Minerals:

(source)

Less than two months after ~$13BN Lynas announced a ~$968M takeover offer for Meteoric Resources (also near PNN).

Lynas and MP are two of the world’s biggest rare earth producers outside of China.

Both are showing interest in projects right next to our Investment PNN.

(source)(source)(source)

PNN's asset sits in a part of Brazil that was plastered all over the Wall Street Journal a few months ago as a potential saviour to the US rare earths problem:

(source)

Obviously we would prefer it if MP or Lynas would come directly for PNN’s asset - but having them circling two of PNN’s neighbours speaks to the quality of the region where PNN’s asset sits.

PNN’s rare earth mineralisation is hosted in bastnäsite - the same well-understood mineral that has been processed for decades at MP Materials' Mountain Pass operation in California.

PNN re-affirmed that this morning - great timing:

(source)(source) - if anyone knows anyone at MP, forward PNN’s announcement to them.

There was even a plug in PNN’s announcement today of its Y2O3 (yttrium oxide) intercepts...

Yttrium is a rare earth element that goes into AI chips and has 9x’ed in price after China export bans:

(source)

And great timing for an announcement, with the big moves up AI stocks and the rest of the market had in the US last night:

PNN now has the two biggest rare earth producers outside of China showing an interest in assets that are very different (geologically) to the ones they have been mining for decades.

Meteoric and Viridis assets are ionic clay hosted deposits, whereas MP and Lynas mine hard rock deposits - like PNN’s.

The only hard rock rare earth asset in this part of Brazil (PNN) is untouched by producers (for now, and as far as we know).

Untouched by the world two major, non China rare earths producers...

PNN does have another big US rare earth stock on its register - NASDAQ listed Critical Metals Corp who paid $5M at 14c for a ~7.24% stake in the company only a few weeks ago:



(source - see our take on the CRML deal here)

PNN is currently trading at 11c.

MP and Lynas active in the same part of Brazil...

We are also not surprised to see MP coming into this part of Brazil.

Because whenever Lynas goes, MP Materials seems to pop up too...

FUN FACT:

Back in 2024 there were even rumours Lynas and MP Materials would come together in a mega merger... maybe it has something to do with that?

(Source - just google “Lynas MP takeover 2024”)

Now that Lynas has proposals in to the Brazilian government for a rare earths separation plant in this part of Brazil, 33km away from PNN, which “could become one of the largest such facilities outside China”. (source)

It makes sense that MP would want to have some sort of exposure to the area.

IF MP do move on Viridis, the only other listed rare earth company in the area will be PNN.

Which just so happens to have a similar deposit style to the types of projects that MP and Lynas operate.

As we mentioned above, PNN’s project is a hard rock carbonatite - as opposed to Meteoric and Viridis, which have ionic clays - a new deposit style for Lynas and MP.

We note that PNN's CEO Alistair Stephens has previously mentioned how its project has the potential to host the source structure for all the ionic clay deposits in the area (like Meteoric's).

Here is what he said in an interview a few months back:

“At this stage it looks like what we’ve got is primary mineralisation and it may well be the pipe that’s actually feeding that entire Caldeira project with all the rare earths.

So you get minerals at the pipe, and as you get further and further away you get minerals and clay, and then further away again you get clay on the outskirts.”

(check out the full interview here)

One thing worth noting is - that “MP is looking at Viridis” news is not confirmed by anyone at either company.

Viridis haven’t commented on it and we didn’t see anything come out from MP Materials overnight either:

(source)(source)

Ultimately, there is still a chance MP OR Lynas do whatever they need to do in the area.

And eventually try to consolidate the region by taking a very close look at PNN.

Here are a few reasons why we think PNN’s asset could fit the sort of criteria that make it suitable for that type of strategy:

PNN's project sits on a "Manifesto de Mina" - a mining title with no expiry. Only environmental permitting is needed to get to production, and PNN owns the freehold land on top. PNN’s project is hosted in “bastnäsite” - we are not geos but according to PNN it’s the same mineral type that MP Materials is mining at its project in California - so it's a very well understood mineral type in the US.

It sits next door to Meteoric and Viridis’ projects - the one Lynas Rare Earths have offered ~$968M for and the one MP is rumored to be interested in.

The project also has “ionic clay” potential - PNN has said in the past that parts of its project could ALSO host a similar mineralisation style as Meteoric’s and Viridis’. The project has very high magnet rare earth grades - The four “magnet rare earths” used in EV motors, drones, humanoid robots, fighter jets and guided missiles. PNN’s project has a very high grade exploration target - 9.2 - 10.7Mt at 7.8% - 9.2% TREO (total rare earth oxides) (source)

PNN’s project has the highest grades of any project in the region too

For now, PNN's exploration target grades 7.8-9.2% TREO. (source)

~35x Meteoric's grades which sit at ~0.23% TREO. (source)

And ~33x Viridis’ grades which average ~0.25% TREO. (source)

In terms of grades, there are only really two listed projects we know of that come close:

~$9.5BN MP Materials' Mountain Pass mine in California - the USA's ONLY producing rare earths mine, and



Mountain Pass mine in California - the USA's ONLY producing rare earths mine, and The ~$490M Brazilian Rare Earths' Monte Alto deposit, and as the company name suggests, like PNN, it's also in Brazil.

And PNN is capped at just ~$54M.

MP's Mountain Pass is ~26Mt at ~6.0% TREO. (source)

Brazilian Rare Earths' deposit is much smaller, but has a higher grade - 3.4Mt at 11.26% TREO.

Right now, PNN's project has an exploration target of 9.2 - 10.7Mt at 7.8% - 9.2% TREO.

So, PNN doesn’t really need to define anything too big - as long as the grades are high - to draw market comparisons against projects like Brazilian Rare Earths’ and MP’s.

For context - Brazilian Rare Earths’ project which is only 3.4Mt (small) is high grade enough to deliver a scoping study with a Net Present Value of ~US$6BN. (source)

(source)

And we could argue, PNN’s project looks like it would be a lot easier to mine (PNN’s is all from surface, Brazilian Rare Earths is steep dipping high grade veins):

(source)(source)

We are not mining engineers, and PNN hasn't done any official mining or economic studies yet - but on face value, one of those looks a lot simpler and cheaper to dig than the other.

And yes, we are conflicted here - we are long term PNN Investors with a large position in the company... and we currently hold zero Brazilian Rare Earths shares, so perhaps some bias from us here.

When PNN's maiden JORC resource estimate arrives (expected 'by year-end'), the market can start to draw more direct comparisons with the peers we mentioned above.

We think the macro interest is only going to get stronger - the western rare earths problem hasn’t been resolved YET.

From 1 January 2027, the Pentagon is banning the US defense industrial base from buying rare earth magnets containing material mined or processed in China, Russia, Iran or North Korea. (source)



(source)

Those rules cover off mining, refining, separation, metal making, magnet making.

The big rare earth elephant (panda?) in the room is still there for western supply chains.

China still controls ~90% of the world's rare earth magnet supply chain. (source)

For the heaviest, most valuable rare earths like dysprosium and terbium, China controls ~98-99% of refined supply. (source)

So the US has a self imposed ban coming into play on the 1st of January 2027, AND China’s export restrictions return on the 10th of January 2027 (unless they are delayed again). (source)

Right now dysprosium and terbium (two of PNN's four magnet metals) still need case-by-case export licences out of China.

And a few months ago, China banned exports of “dual-use items” to US defence contractors including two US rare earths companies:

(source)

Rare earths are considered “dual-use” items:

(source - we google’d dual-use item China ban)

So while the official export ban hasn’t really kicked into place, China has maintained its right to stop any export at any time whenever it sees fit.

Which probably explains why the US put that explicit ban in place so soon - 1st of January 2027.

And why we are seeing a lot more activity in the rare earths space over the last few months.

In September, USA Rare Earth finalised its US$2.8BN takeover of Brazil's Serra Verde (with a 15 year US government backed offtake). (source)

On 1st October, Lynas offered ~$968M for PNN's neighbour Meteoric. (source)

Early November, NASDAQ listed Critical Metals Corp put $5M into our Investment PNN. (source)

And now, MP Materials is reportedly eyeing off PNN's other neighbour, Viridis. (source)

Why we are bullish rare earths - it's the future - flying cars, humanoid robots and robot soldiers

Rare earths are a group of 17 metals.

Four of them, the magnet rare earths: neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium - are used to make high performance magnets used in robots, drones, fighter jets, guided missiles, smartphones and the cooling systems of AI data centres.

These have no commercial substitutes.

An F-35 reportedly contains ~400kg of rare earth materials. (source)

A single Electric Vehicle uses 1-2kg of rare earth magnets and a humanoid robot is expected to use more. (source)



(source)

So every robot, every drone and every data centre that gets built from here needs more rare earths.

With everything happening around the world right now we think the fragility in military supply chains is what has created a big sense of urgency in the rare earths market.

US think-tank CSIS (Center for Strategic and International Studies) has previously said:

"The availability of rare earth elements for defense production will be as decisive as soldiers on the battlefield."

(source - CSIS, Deterrence Runs on Rare Earths, July 2025)

Then, a few weeks ago we listened to a podcast with popular energy analyst Doomberg.

~1 hour in, he makes a big call saying "that World War III is a war of attrition around rare earths."



(source - from ~1:07:10)

Both the CSIS and Doomberg are underlining the fact that modern conflicts chew through weapons inventories - missiles, interceptors, drones - faster than anyone can rebuild.

He also says "You can't go to war with your own factories." (source at ~1:07:44)

Meaning: if your adversary controls the input to your weapons factories, you're not really independent.

Taking a dig at Western dependence on the raw materials that go into the military supply chain...

We think he is right and that the current rush of capital and government support into rare earths is primarily because of the military conflicts that seem to be constantly escalating around the world.

Whatever happens from here - we think there is a 3-5 year window for assets like PNN's to capture market, corporate and government attention and get enough funding to be developed.

We are Invested in PNN to see it achieve our Big Bet as follows:

Our PNN Big Bet:

"PNN proves up a major high-grade rare earths resource in Brazil and re-rates 1,000% from our Initial Entry Price - via development, strategic investment or acquisition"

NOTE: our "Big Bet" is what we HOPE the ultimate success scenario looks like for this particular Investment over the long term (3+ years). The scenario is speculative and does not represent a valuation or forecast. There is no guarantee that our Big Bet will ever come true. There is a lot of work to be done, many risks involved, including development risk, country risk and commodity price risk - just some of which we list in our PNN Investment Memo.

Success will require a significant amount of luck. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.

What's next for PNN?

🔄 Drill results & maiden JORC resource estimate

PNN is drilling its project right now with two rigs, ~20 holes into the current 25 hole program.

So far we have seen some pretty incredible hits - results like 51m at 15.4% TREO and 2.4% MREO:

(source: PNN announcement)

No guarantees those kinds of hits continue of course, PNN is still in the early stages of resource definition.

Next we want to see PNN really go after the potential extensions at depth to the deposit:



(source)

Here are the milestones we are tracking:

✅ Maiden exploration target

🔄 More drilling (currently drilling with two rigs)

🔄 Assay results

🔄 Metallurgical and mineralogy test work (underway). (source)

🔲 Maiden JORC resource estimate (expected by year end)

What could go wrong?

The single biggest risk right now is “Exploration Risk".

Hole 57 (released last month) is the best we have seen so far.

BUT, most of the drilling PNN’s done is in and around parts of the project that have been drilled before.

(source)(source)

There is always a risk that as PNN starts to step out OR drill a lot deeper, the assays fail to match the expectations that hits like that may set.

IF results were to weaken as PNN steps out from areas where it knows there is mineralisation, the market may interpret these as exploration failures.

Exploration risk



All of Morro do Ferro's headline grades were drilled by previous owners, mostly in shallow holes. The project has no JORC resource yet. IF PNN's drilling fails to confirm the historic grades, or the deposit doesn't extend, the investment thesis takes a direct hit and we would expect the share price to re-rate lower.



Source: "What could go wrong" - PNN Investment Memo 15 June 2026

Other Risks

Like any early-stage exploration company, PNN carries significant risk, here we aim to identify a few more risks.

While reports suggest MP Materials is looking at Viridis, nothing has been confirmed by either company. Any interest so far is in PNN's neighbours, not PNN, and there is no guarantee a major will ever make an approach for PNN's project.

Although Lynas has offered ~$968M for Meteoric and proposed a separation plant in the region, both are still subject to approvals and execution. If either deal stalls, the corporate interest in this part of Brazil could cool.

Given PNN only has an exploration target, comparisons with MP Materials’ Mountain Pass and Brazilian Rare Earths’ Monte Alto rely on grades that are not yet a JORC resource. If the maiden resource due by the end of 2026 comes in smaller or lower grade, the comparisons may not hold up.

Although Critical Metals Corp’s $5M investment strengthens the balance sheet, PNN is running two rigs, wide-diameter metallurgical drilling and staged acquisition payments of up to $12M. It may need to raise more capital, which could dilute shareholders.

Investors should consider these risks carefully and seek professional advice tailored to their personal circumstances before investing.

Our PNN Investment Memo

You can read our PNN Investment Memo in the link below.

We use this memo to track the progress of all our Investments over time.

Our PNN Investment Memo covers: