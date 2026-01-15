TG1 to kick off drilling at Mt Boggola next month, busy year ahead

Our $17M capped exploration Investment TechGen Metals (ASX: TG1) has just provided an update on its exploration plan for the year.

Today TG1 has outlined its work program for the year which confirmed there would be drilling across four projects this year (with three to happen before mid-year).

By mid year, TG1 plans to drill two of its WA copper assets - just as copper prices hit new all time highs:

Mount Boggola (Copper-gold-antimony) - Here, TG1 has 4 targets and plans to drill the project in Q1. See our deep dive on this project here. Blue Devil (Copper-gold-silver) - Here, TG1 has 2 main targets now with drilling planned in Q2. See our deep dive on this project here, from when there was just the 1 main target.

(source)

At the same time, TG1 is kicking off soil sampling (and wants to do some shallow aircore drilling) on its recently acquired gold project.

So TG1 should be a fairly busy year for TG1, going drilling the right commodities at the right time…

TG1’s plan for 2026

TG1 put out a presentation recently, which goes into some detail on each of their projects.

Check out the full presentation here: Advancing Six Tier-One Copper-Gold Opportunities

Here are the updated plans for each of these projects from today’s announcement.

Mt Boggola - Copper-gold-antimony

This is the project TG1 wants to drill first this year.

TG1’s plan is to drill with an RC and diamond rig starting in February, targeting high chargeability IP geophysical targets.

Targets MB1-MB4 will all be drilled, with the results to then form the basis for further exploration activity.

These images outline the four targets at Mount Boggola and the drilling planned here, with an RC and diamond drill program planned:

(Source)

Blue Devil (and Red Devil) - Copper-gold-silver

In the 2nd half of last year TG1 did further works to refine the target and found a new one that they called “Red Devil”, which we covered here.

Here are images showing the two targets TG1 is planning to drill at Blue Devil in Q2, also with RC and diamond drilling planned here:

(Source)

The drill program on this project is being partially funded by a grant received from the WA state government through an exploration grant program.

TG1 was successful with its application and has received up to $170k that can be used on this project which we covered here

Dalgaranga project - Gold

TG1 picked up the project late last year, which we covered here.

TG1’s blocks sit across ~3 tenements, 2 of which immediately surround $9BN Ramelius Resources’ Dalgaranga processing plant and are as close as 8km to it.

(Source)

Recently TG1 put out an announcement where it was on site at this project and had located unmapped workings that were not present on modern geological maps, we covered that here.

This project had historical production of 107 tonnes @ 2.5g/t gold in 1986 from an old open pit…

Yet, the project has never been drilled systematically.

TG1 then put out sampling results which returned grades up to 39.3g/t gold from old waste dumps (where the old miners had leftover material from those old workings), we covered these here.

TG1’s project is currently in the application stage, so before we can see any drilling here we will need to see the licenses granted.

While we wait we are looking forward to seeing the results from the other 46 rock chips TG1 said were in the lab right now…

Exploration here in 2026 includes the ongoing soil sampling program, with follow-up aircore and RC drilling planned for the 2nd half of the year

What we want to see next from TG1

Heritage surveys on Blue Devil (Copper-gold-silver) 🔄

TG1 is awaiting the final report from a heritage survey, which it expects to receive soon.

This survey was completed last quarter, once received this will allow for the drilling permit with drilling here planned for Q2.

Drilling at Mount Boggola (Copper-gold-antimony) 🔲

With all approvals now received, TG1 is able to drill and has today confirmed that drilling is confirmed for February. (source)

Pre drill site preparation works are set to get underway in late January. (source)

Dalgaranga sampling results and project application approval 🔄

TG1 recently released high grade results from waste dumps at this project, and today confirmed that further sampling is currently underway.

This project is still in the application stage, so it would need to be approved to give TG1 ownership before it can conduct activities such as drilling.