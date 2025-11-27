TG1 finds unmapped historic workings on recently acquired project

Our $10M capped exploration Investment TechGen Metals (ASX: TG1) has just identified unmapped historical workings at its Dalgaranga Gold Project in WA.

TG1 recently picked up the project 4 weeks ago which we covered here.

TG1’s blocks sit across ~3 tenements, 2 of which immediately surround $7BN Ramelius Resources’ Dalgaranga processing plant and are as close as 8km to it.

(Source)

For those that don’t know, this is the old Gascoyne Resources ground (which became Spartan Resources).

Dalgaranga had taken Gascoyne to the point of bankruptcy twice until a new discovery was made ~50m away from the existing processing plant back in mid 2024.

Then Spartan rallied to a ~$2.5BN market cap to the point where Ramelius took over the company.

Past performance is not and should not be taken as an indication of future performance. Caution should be exercised in assessing past performance. This product, like all other financial products, is subject to market forces and unpredictable events that may adversely affect future performance.

There is no guarantee that TG1 will achieve the same success as Spartan.

We think there is still a lot of exploration that can happen in this part of WA and so we are looking forward to seeing what comes from TG1’s new ground (once the applications are granted and they can do further works).

Today’s update from the Dalgaranga Gold Project

From a recent field trip to the project TG1 identified:

Historic gold workings not shown on modern geological maps

A 60m x 4m x 5m open pit at the Armstrong Prospect, with historic production of 107 tonnes @ 2.5g/t gold in 1986

Two additional shallow workings along strike to the south

Zero drilling ever completed at Armstrong

A second quartz vein, running parallel to the main system - 70m long and up to 5m wide, located 1.4km north east of the historic pit

46 rock chip samples taken are now at the lab in Perth

Here are some pictures from today’s announcement showing the vein located, a sample now at the lab and some views of old workings from the project area:

(Source)

So we are looking forward to the licence being granted so TG1 can get more exploration activities underway.

What else is TG1 up to?

TG1 recently put out a presentation which you can see what else it is up to: Advancing Six Tier-One Copper-Gold Opportunities

The main takeaway for us from the presentation was TG1 locking in timeframes for drilling on its two WA copper-gold-silver-antimony projects:

Blue Devil (Copper-gold-silver) - Here, TG1 has 3 main targets now. See our deep dive on this project here. (TG1 expects to drill this in Q2-2026)

Here, TG1 has 3 main targets now. See our deep dive on this project here. (TG1 expects to drill this in Q2-2026) Mount Boggola (Copper-gold-antimony) - Here, TG1 has 4 targets. See our deep dive on this project here. (TG1 expects to drill this first in Q4-2025/Q1-2026)

Across both projects, the next catalysts we want to see get finalised are the heritage surveys.

(Source)

Here is another image we liked in the presentation which outlines the four targets at Mount Boggola:

(Source)

And here are images from today’s presentation showing the two targets TG1 wants to drill at Blue Devil (in Q2 next year):

(Source)

What we want to see next from TG1

Heritage surveys on Blue Devil (Copper-gold-silver) 🔄

TG1 is awaiting the final report from a heritage survey, which it expects to receive soon.

This survey was completed last quarter.

Heritage surveys on Mount Boggola (Copper-gold-antimony) 🔄

TG1 is expecting to receive the heritage survey soon.

Once completed and approved, this will allow drilling permits to be approved and then drilling can commence.

TG1 expects to be drilling here this quarter or early next year.

Licence application for Dalgaranga Gold Project 🔄

TG1 recently acquired the Dalgaranga Gold Project which contains 3 blocks of land near 3.6BN capped Rameilius Resources which acquired Spartan Resources land and runs the mine which has 2.87M ounces @ 5.61g/t gold.

There are currently 46 rock chip samples at a lab in Perth undergoing assays, with a site visit locating unmapped gold workings and extensions to quartz veins.

Once the licence applications are approved, this will allow TG1 to undertake more detailed exploration.