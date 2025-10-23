TG1 adds two drilling targets to Mt Boggola

Our exploration Investment TechGen Metals (ASX: TG1) just added 2 targets to its Mt Boggola project following on from an IP survey.

TG1 has 2 projects that are currently seeing activity, with drilling expected to begin in the near term on both:

Blue Devil (Copper-gold-silver) - Here TG1 has 2 targets from an EM survey and plans to drill as soon as this quarter. Next is awaiting the final report of the heritage survey which once approved will allow drilling to commence. Mount Bogolla (Copper-gold-antimony) - Here TG1 has today increased the 2 targets to 4, and plans to drill following the pending heritage survey (results due soon) and drilling approvals, so could be drilling this year).

Recently TG1 Received funding from the state government that will be put toward drilling Blue Devil, we covered that here.

Today’s update has increased the number of targets from the results of geophysical surveys conducted in September and also increased the size of the known targets..

This was our interpretation BEFORE the survey results:

(Source)

And here is the AFTER, with the results of the survey:

(Source)

So we can see the addition of the MB3 target (right around where prior drill holes from $21BN Newcrest back in the 1990’s ended in mineralisation and the MB4 target that occurs over a high chargeability zone.

Also of note, the MB1 & MB2 targets have increased substantially in area.

There has also been some updates with MB1 and MB2 following today's results, form the image above we can see the size of them has increased, while updated 3D modelling for MB1 has shown:

Before:

(Source)

After:

(Source)

We can see that the target has become larger horizontally and closer to surface with the update from today, although now not extending as deep so overall volume may have reduced.

TG1 also confirmed that the heritage survey that was to commence this week is expected to begin in coming days, following this all that is required is the drilling approvals from the state government.

In today's announcement it was said that the company is still hopeful of drilling this year.

The two big drill programs we are looking out for are:

Blue Devil (WA Copper-gold-silver)

At Blue Devil (our favourite target), TG1 has kicked off an IP geophysical survey.

Here TG1 already has 2 targets and is looking to drill this project at some point between Q4 2025 and Q2 2026.

The IP geophysics underway will give us a better idea of where TG1 should put its first round of drillholes.

Prior, TG1 has completed a heritage clearance survey at the project and is waiting on the final report before moving forward to signing heritage agreements.

The heritage agreements are a precursor for TG1 being able to get on the ground here.

Here are the targets where TG1 has rock chips (grading up to 50.5% copper and 18g/t gold) lining up with big EM targets:

See our deep dive on the Blue Devil target here: TG1: Reveals new giant copper-gold drill targets at Blue Devil project

Mt Boggola (Copper-gold-antimony)

At Mt Boggola, TG1 has completed the stage 2 IP survey with results now received (green lines, prior survey in purple).

TG1 Wants to drill this project this quarter.

Here TG1 has previously identified two copper-gold drill targets (MB1 and MB2) and has now added targets MB3 and MB4:

(Source)