TG1 samples 39.3g/t gold next to $7BN Ramelius Resources

Our $10M capped exploration Investment TechGen Metals (ASX: TG1) just released sampling results from old workings at its Gold Project in WA.

TG1 recently picked up the project 4 weeks ago which we covered here.

TG1’s blocks sit across ~3 tenements, 2 of which immediately surround $7BN Ramelius Resources’ Dalgaranga processing plant and are as close as 8km to it.

For those that don’t know, this is the old Gascoyne Resources ground (which became Spartan Resources).

Dalgaranga had taken Gascoyne to the point of bankruptcy twice until a new discovery was made ~50m away from the existing processing plant back in mid 2024.

Then Spartan rallied to a ~$2.5BN market cap to the point where Ramelius took over the company.

There is no guarantee that TG1 will achieve the same success as Spartan.

We think there is still a lot of exploration that can happen in this part of WA and so we are looking forward to seeing what comes from TG1’s new ground (once the applications are granted and they can do further works).

Sampling results from today

Last week TG1 put out an announcement where it was on site at this project and had located unmapped workings that were not present on modern geological maps, we covered that here.

This project had historical production of 107 tonnes @ 2.5g/t gold in 1986 from an old open pit…

Yet, the project has never been drilled systematically.

Today, TG1 put out sampling results which returned grades up to 39.3g/t gold from old waste dumps (where the old miners had leftover material from those old workings).

Here is where the samples were taken relative to those old pits:

Here is another picture from today's announcement showing some of the stockpiles which sampled up to 39.3g/t gold:

TG1’s project is currently in the application stage, so before we can see any drilling here we will need to see the licenses granted.

While we wait we are looking forward to seeing the results from the other 46 rock chips TG1 said were in the lab right now…

What else is TG1 up to?

TG1 recently put out a presentation which you can see what else it is up to: Advancing Six Tier-One Copper-Gold Opportunities

The main takeaway for us from the presentation was TG1 locking in timeframes for drilling on its two WA copper-gold-silver-antimony projects:

Blue Devil (Copper-gold-silver) - Here, TG1 has 3 main targets now. See our deep dive on this project here. (TG1 expects to drill this in Q2-2026)

Here, TG1 has 3 main targets now. See our deep dive on this project here. (TG1 expects to drill this in Q2-2026) Mount Boggola (Copper-gold-antimony) - Here, TG1 has 4 targets. See our deep dive on this project here. (TG1 expects to drill this first in Q4-2025/Q1-2026)

Across both projects, the next catalysts we want to see get finalised are the heritage surveys.

Here is another image we liked in the presentation which outlines the four targets at Mount Boggola:

And here are images from today’s presentation showing the two targets TG1 wants to drill at Blue Devil (in Q2 next year):

What we want to see next from TG1

Heritage surveys on Blue Devil (Copper-gold-silver) 🔄

TG1 is awaiting the final report from a heritage survey, which it expects to receive soon.

This survey was completed last quarter.

Heritage surveys on Mount Boggola (Copper-gold-antimony) 🔄

TG1 is expecting to receive the heritage survey soon.

Once completed and approved, this will allow drilling permits to be approved and then drilling can commence.

TG1 expects to be drilling here this quarter or early next year.