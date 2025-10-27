TG1 adds additional target to WA copper-gold project ahead of drilling

Our exploration Investment TechGen Metals (ASX: TG1) just added another priority drill target at its WA copper-gold project.

TG1 completed IP (geophysical) surveys and ranked another target to the east of its two main targets at its Blue Devil project.

TG1 is currently doing heritage surveys at Blue Devil and is expecting to drill the project as early as late this year.

TG1’s news target is showing thickness of around ~300m (vertically), ~200m below the surface right on top of rock chips where grades have come back ~33.6% copper:

TG1 has two projects that it wants to drill this quarter:

Blue Devil (Copper-gold-silver) - this is the project that today’s announcement relates to. Here, TG1 has 3 main targets now. See our deep dive on this project here. Mount Boggola (Copper-gold-antimony) - Here, TG1 has 4 targets and plans to drill the project as soon as this year. See our deep dive on this project here.

What’s next for TG1?

Heritage surveys on Blue Devil (Copper-gold-silver) 🔄

TG1 is awaiting the final report from a heritage survey which it expects to receive soon, this survey was completed last quarter.

Heritage surveys on Mount Boggola (Copper-gold-antimony) 🔄

TG1 was expected to begin a heritage survey last week, once completed and approved this will allow drilling permits to be approved and the drilling to commence.