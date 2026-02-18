TG1 commences drilling at Mt Boggola

Our exploration Investment TechGen Metals (ASX: TG1) has started drilling at its Mt Boggola copper-gold-silver project.

By mid year, TG1 plans to drill two of its WA copper/gold assets:

Mount Boggola (Copper-gold-antimony) - Here, TG1 has 4 targets and plans to drill the project in Q1. See our deep dive on this project here. Blue Devil (Copper-gold-silver) - Here, TG1 has 2 main targets now with drilling planned in Q2. See our deep dive on this project here, from when there was just the 1 main target.

TG1 is now drilling at Mount Boggola with earthworks having been completed 2 weeks ago, they included a picture of the drill rig on site and in action:

Drilling has begun at the MB1 target, which interestingly has had some prior drilling, but not directly where and to the depths TG1 is planning (at roughly 200m).

TG1 will be following up 4 old holes drilled by Newcrest back in 1991 and another 2 drilled by Sandfire in 2007.

TG1 has since run some 3D modelling of IP targets and it turns out, all of that old drilling missed the big chargeability anomalies by a “matter of ten to twenty metres”. (source)

Today’s announcement elaborated on this claiming that the prior holes were close to the MB1 and MB2 targets, although a number of these fell around 50m short. (source)

So now TG1 will be drilling single holes into three of the targets on the project and three holes on the main MB1 target:

TG1 is drilling with an RC and diamond rig, targeting the high chargeability IP geophysical targets. (fingers crossed the results deliver)

TG1’s plan for 2026

TG1 recently put out a presentation, which goes into some detail on each of their projects.

Check out the full presentation here: Advancing Six Tier-One Copper-Gold Opportunities

Here is a brief overview of the projects TG1 wants to drill this year:

Blue Devil (and Red Devil) - Copper-gold-silver in WA

In the 2nd half of last year TG1 did further works to refine the target and found a new one that they called “Red Devil”, which we covered here.

Here are images showing the two targets TG1 is planning to drill at Blue Devil in Q2, also with RC and diamond drilling planned here:

The drill program on this project is being partially funded by a grant received from the WA state government through an exploration grant program.

TG1 was successful with its application and has received up to $170k that can be used on this project which we covered here

Dalgaranga project - Gold in WA

TG1 picked up the project late last year, which we covered here.

TG1’s blocks sit across ~3 tenements, 2 of which immediately surround $9BN Ramelius Resources’ Dalgaranga processing plant and are as close as 8km to it.

Recently TG1 put out an announcement where it was on site at this project and had located unmapped workings that were not present on modern geological maps, we covered that here.

This project had historical production of 107 tonnes @ 2.5g/t gold in 1986 from an old open pit…

Yet, the project has never been drilled systematically.

TG1 then put out sampling results which returned grades up to 39.3g/t gold from old waste dumps (where the old miners had leftover material from those old workings), we covered these here.

TG1’s project is currently in the application stage, so before we can see any drilling here we will need to see the licenses granted.

While we wait we are looking forward to seeing the results from the other 46 rock chips TG1 said were in the lab right now…

Exploration here in 2026 includes the ongoing soil sampling program, with follow-up aircore and RC drilling planned for the 2nd half of the year

What we want to see next from TG1

Heritage surveys on Blue Devil (Copper-gold-silver) 🔄

TG1 is awaiting the final report from a heritage survey, which it expects to receive soon.

This survey was completed last quarter, once received this will allow for the drilling permit with drilling here planned for Q2.

Drilling at Mount Boggola (Copper-gold-antimony) 🔄

Today TG1 confirmed that drilling is now underway (source)

Dalgaranga sampling results and project application approval 🔄

TG1 recently released high grade results from waste dumps at this project, and today confirmed that further sampling is currently underway.

This project is still in the application stage, so it would need to be approved to give TG1 ownership before it can conduct activities such as drilling.