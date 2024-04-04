Arovella Adds Esteemed CAR-iNKT Cell Pioneer

Yesterday, our preclinical biotech Arovella Therapeutics (ASX: ALA) appointed Professor Gianpietro Dotti to its Scientific Advisory Board.

ALA noted that Dotti, “one of the first individuals to create CAR-iNKT cell strategies for cancer treatment”.

This is professor Dotti:

This appointment marks an expansion of ALA’s collaboration with Professor Dotti - we recently profiled the technology that ALA is licensing from University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center where Professor Dotti is based.

Click here to read our most recent note on ALA

It’s a “novel armouring technology” that allows ALA’s existing therapy to sustain itself in the bloodstream for a longer period of time.

The longer the therapy is in the bloodstream the better it works on at least one type of solid tumour.

ALA has already flagged that it intends to enter into a Sponsored Research Agreement with Dotti’s group:

This marks a continuation of ALA’s work on solid tumours after the end of the Imugene partnership.

What’s next?

ALA is funded to enter trials for their new cancer treatment in humans, after raising $12.5M last week.

We’re looking for ALA to complete all the preparatory work to start the trial this year - things like recruitment and ethics approval.