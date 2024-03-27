ALA to Present Data at Prestigious Conference

Today, our cancer fighting preclinical biotech Arovella Therapeutics (ASX: ALA) announced that it will be presenting data at the prestigious American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting.

The data, which was generated by ALA’s clinical team in conjunction with Professor Anastasios Karadimitris shows “two distinct phenotypes of cells within the drug product, each of which plays a different role in responding to tumour cells.”

The poster that will be presented at the conference can be accessed here:

Click here to see ALA’s conference poster

Our key takeaways from this are that:

At a high level - academic validation of preclinical work is always valued The continued contribution of Professor Karadimitris is great - as he was crucial in the development of the iNKT cell therapy platform It shows that ALA is continuing to generate important research findings from its CD19 preclinical research program

Professor Karadimitris has been working on iNKT cell research since as early as 2005:

Professor Karadimitris subsequently published dozens of works in the field which, and some 13 years later that research lead to this article profiling the potential of iNKT technology:

You can watch ALA CEO and MD Dr Michael Baker introduce Professor Karadimitris in this video.

When ALA licensed the iNKT technology in June 2021 it marked a major achievement for Karadimitris and his team - and also marked the beginning of ALA’s new venture in cell therapy.

We see today’s news as an extension of that work - and the precursor to Phase 1 trials.

Reminder - CD19 expressing cancers are those cancers (blood cancers) that ALA will be conducting a Phase 1 trial on this year.

For our full note on the significance of ALA’s push into clinical trials read the following:

Click here to read our latest ALA note