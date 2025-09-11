TTM Extends Porphyry Mineralisation at Linderos

Our gold-copper Investment Titan Minerals (ASX: TTM) just put out an update on its Joint Venture (JV) with Gina Rinehart’s Hancock backed Hanrine.

Back in September last year TTM signed a JV deal with Gina’s Hanrine.

This joint venture deal allows Hanrine to earn up to 80% into the project with an exploration spend of US$120M.

Today, the second stage of the JV (~10,000m of drilling) was completed extending the copper porphyry along strike and down to depths greater than 1km.

And phase 3 of the JV deal was now underway.

Phase 3 kicking off straight away is something we wanted to see because it shows Gina’s crew like what they are seeing enough to continue drilling the project.

So far, drilling results are showing the big porphyry is getting bigger at depth and along strike.

One of the hits from today was a 693.9m intercept with copper equivalent grades of ~0.25%...

We also noticed that drilling is currently underway to test the northwest and southeast extensions of Copper Ridge porphyry mineralisation.

To date there has been no drilling below 150m depth in the northwest (under Meseta Gold prospect), and no drilling has been completed to the southeast of Copper Ridge.

What else is TTM up to?

TTM’s core asset is the Dynasty gold project which has a 3.1M ounce gold, 22M ounce silver JORC resource.

TTM is drilling that project and is looking to upgrade the resource for the project this quarter.

We covered the latest round of drilling from Dynasty here: TTM uncovers new gold-silver zones at Dynasty

TTM also has two early stage projects - Copper Duke and Copper Field where TTM is looking to replicate a deal like the one signed on Linderos (with Gina).

TTM is now in a position where it could deliver material exploration results on four fronts:

Gold and silver drill results (Dynasty project) - 6,000m drill program underway. Copper Porphyry source target identification (Dynasty project) - geophysical survey results expected soon. Copper drilling results (Linderos JV with Gina Rinehart) - drilling right now. Copper drilling to start (Copper Duke project) - drilling planned for this quarter.

What’s next for TTM’s Dynasty Project?

More drilling results from the Dynasty gold project 🔄

With drilling now underway we are looking forward to results from the Cerro Verde and Iguana prospects.

Ideally we would like to see extensional hits at Iguana and more gold at depth at Cerro Verde.

Resource upgrade/update at Dynasty 🔲

TTM expects to upgrade its gold and silver resource estimate in Q3 2025.

In a presentation in May TTM said the target for a resource would be “+5Moz gold”, so hopefully this year's upgrade gets us closer to that target.

More drilling at the Linderos Copper project (Gina JV) 🔄

TTM’s JV partner Hanrine is currently drilling as part of stage 3 of its earn-in agreement.

We are looking forward to seeing some more results over the coming months as drilling continues at Linderos.

Here is where TTM and Hanrine are with the Linderos JV:

Drilling at Copper Duke (Q3-2025) 🔄

Finally, TTM has also mentioned in a June investor presentation that it would look to drill its earlier stage Copper Duke asset this quarter.

We are looking forward to more news on this front in the coming weeks/months.