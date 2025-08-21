TTM uncovers new gold-silver zones at Dynasty

Our gold Investment Titan Minerals (ASX:TTM) has uncovered two new mineralised zones at its flagship Dynasty Gold Project in Ecuador.

The Dynasty project currently has a JORC resource including 3.1Moz gold and 22Moz silver.

The trenching and channel sampling results today are now showing the market that the areas southwest of the Kaliman porphyry and west of the Brecha-Comanche prospect could actually be where TTM’s current resource extends down into.

At Kaliman Southwest, TTM returned 10.2m @ 3.8g/t gold and 8.3g/t silver (in trench samples).

Above those results, TTM also had historical drillholes that returned 22.5m @ 1.0g/t gold and 2.4g/t silver, but none of the drilling went deeper than 82m…

At Brecha-Comanche West the best trenching results were ~8.6m @ 5.8g/t gold and 115.9g/t silver.

Here are the results sitting just outside of TTM’s current resource estimates outline:

TTM is currently running an infill drilling program with three diamond rigs across its Cerro Verde prospect.

In the short term we are expecting to see results from around those targets:

Just last week, we saw TTM hit 31.6m @ 2.2g/t gold from drilling at Cerro Verde, filling gaps between the Brecha-Comanche epithermal system and the Kaliman porphyry system.



Now with today’s trenching success, it looks like TTM is starting to expand on a much larger mineralised footprint than what’s currently captured in the JORC resource.

What else is TTM up to?

TTM also has an interest in a joint venture (JV) with Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting - it’s Linderos project.

Drilling is ongoing on that project - and TTM’s 20% interest in that project is free carried for up to US$120M in exploration and development funding.

TTM’s strategy with Linderos was to work up the asset and drill just enough holes to attract a partner like Gina’s Hancock to the project.

TTM also has an earlier stage project - Copper Duke - where it is looking to repeat that same strategy again.

Drilling at Copper Duke is also planned this quarter...

TTM is now in a position where it could deliver material exploration results on four fronts:

Gold and silver drill results (Dynasty project) - 6,000m drill program underway. Copper Porphyry source target identification (Dynasty project) - geophysical survey results expected soon. Copper drilling results (Linderos JV with Gina Rinehart) - drilling right now. Copper drilling to start (Copper Duke project) - drilling planned for this quarter.

What’s next for TTM’s Dynasty Project?

More drilling results from the Dynasty gold project 🔄

With drilling now underway we are looking forward to results from the Cerro Verde and Iguana prospects.

Ideally we would like to see extensional hits at Iguana and more gold at depth at Cerro Verde.

Resource upgrade/update at Dynasty 🔲

TTM expects to upgrade its gold and silver resource estimate in Q3 2025.

In a presentation in May TTM said the target for a resource would be “+5Moz gold”, so hopefully this year's upgrade gets us closer to that target.

(Source)

More drilling at the Linderos Copper project (Gina JV) 🔄

TTM’s JV partner Hanrine is currently drilling as part of stage 2 of its earn-in agreement.

We are looking forward to seeing some more results over the coming months as the JV is expected to move into stage 3 this quarter.

Here is our mockup of where TTM and Hanrine are with the Linderos JV:

Drilling at Copper Duke (Q3-2025) 🔄

Finally, TTM has also mentioned in a June investor presentation that it would look to drill its earlier stage Copper Duke asset this quarter.

We are looking forward to more news on this front in the coming weeks/months.