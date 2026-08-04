Trump to meet Mining Execs to “expand domestic and allied supplies of critical minerals”

BREAKING NEWS:

US President Donald Trump is meeting “mining execs” this Friday as part of:

“The Trump administration's broader efforts to expand domestic and allied supplies of critical minerals needed for energy, defense and advanced technologies”.

(source)

On the same day, the US Department of Energy is expected to host an event on building out the country's mining workforce.

It's becoming more and more clear that securing critical minerals supply chains is a big priority for the US administration…

From mines to processing all the way down to building up the workforce capability to power the industry.

We have been writing about how the US is using targeted policy (some sort of US mega push) + capital (funding/investments) to incentivise domestic critical mineral production.

The roundtable is just another example for us of the US government trying to mobilise private capital…

See our deep dive on the policy + investment concept here: A quick update on critical minerals - the IEA released its 2026 analysis doc two days ago

We think the news overnight is bullish for our US critical mineral Investments as follows: