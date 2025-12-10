TG1 receives approvals for WA copper-gold project - drilling to begin early next year

Our $11M capped exploration Investment TechGen Metals (ASX: TG1) has just received both remaining approvals for drilling at its copper-gold project in WA (Mount Boggola).

Today, TG1 has received both the Programme of Work (POW) from the state government and heritage clearances from the native title holders.

Both were required before drilling could commence, so now TG1 has been able to lock in drilling contractors.

Drilling is expected to begin in early February, with drilling preparation works to begin in late January.

From February into mid next year, TG1 plans to drill two of its WA copper assets:

Blue Devil (Copper-gold-silver) - this is the project that today's announcement relates to. Here, TG1 has 3 main targets now. Mount Boggola (Copper-gold-antimony) - Here, TG1 has 4 targets and plans to drill the project as soon as this year.

While we are keeping a close eye on the recently acquired Dalgaranga Gold Project which we covered the latest update on here, more on this further below.

So TG1 has a busy start to 2026 with drill activity set to get underway at Mt Boggola, before moving onto our favourite TG1 project at Blue Devil, while we await further activity at Dalgangara once licenses are granted.

What else is TG1 up to?

TG1 also put out a presentation recently, which goes into some detail on each of their projects and the activity expected on them in 2026.

Check out the full presentation here: Advancing Six Tier-One Copper-Gold Opportunities

The main takeaway for us from the presentation was TG1 locking in timeframes for drilling on its two WA copper-gold-silver-antimony projects:

Blue Devil (Copper-gold-silver) - TG1 expects to drill this in Q2-2026

Mount Boggola (Copper-gold-antimony) - Updated today - TG1 expects to drill this in early February

Across both projects, the next catalysts we want to see get finalised are the heritage surveys for Blue Devil and with approvals received for Mt Boggola, drilling to get underway:

Here is another image we liked in the presentation which outlines the four targets at Mount Boggola:

And here are images from today’s presentation showing the two targets TG1 wants to drill at Blue Devil (in Q2 next year):

Recently acquired Dalgaranga project

TG1 picked up the project 4 weeks ago which we covered here.

TG1’s blocks sit across ~3 tenements, 2 of which immediately surround $7BN Ramelius Resources’ Dalgaranga processing plant and are as close as 8km to it.

Recently TG1 put out an announcement where it was on site at this project and had located unmapped workings that were not present on modern geological maps, we covered that here.

This project had historical production of 107 tonnes @ 2.5g/t gold in 1986 from an old open pit…

Yet, the project has never been drilled systematically.

TG1 then put out sampling results which returned grades up to 39.3g/t gold from old waste dumps (where the old miners had leftover material from those old workings), we covered these here.

Here is where the samples were taken relative to those old pits:

Here is another picture from today's announcement showing some of the stockpiles which sampled up to 39.3g/t gold:

TG1’s project is currently in the application stage, so before we can see any drilling here we will need to see the licenses granted.

While we wait we are looking forward to seeing the results from the other 46 rock chips TG1 said were in the lab right now…

What we want to see next from TG1

Heritage surveys on Blue Devil (Copper-gold-silver) 🔄

TG1 is awaiting the final report from a heritage survey, which it expects to receive soon.

This survey was completed last quarter.

Heritage surveys on Mount Boggola (Copper-gold-antimony) ✅

TG1 is expecting to receive the heritage survey soon.

Once completed and approved, this will allow drilling permits to be approved and then drilling can commence.

TG1 expects to be drilling here this quarter or early next year.

Drilling at Mount Boggola (Copper-gold-antimony) 🔲

With all approvals now received, TG! Is able to drill and has today confirmed that drilling contractors have been selected.

Pre drill site preparation works are set to get underway in late January with drilling expected to begin in early February

Dalgaranga sampling results and project application approval 🔄

TG1 recently released high grade results from waste dumps at this project, with further samples in the lab still yet to be received.

This project is still in the application stage, so it would need to be approved to give TG1 ownership before it can conduct activities such as drilling.