Psychedelic therapy in the media, EMD is scaling up

Today we saw not one, but two prominent mainstream media headlines emerge that could be highly pertinent to our Investment in Emyria (ASX: EMD).

EMD delivers and develops new treatments to improve mental health.

EMD is currently delivering psychedelic assisted therapies, in particular MDMA-assisted therapy for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

We think today’s Australian news media paints a bright picture for EMD’s long-term trajectory as a world leading provider of mental health services.

First up, we saw the ABC running a story on Australian veterans using psychedelics as a method of dealing with chronic, debilitating psychiatric conditions associated with their service:

(Source)

Here are our key takeaways from the ABC’s coverage today:

Some veterans are turning to psychedelics like psilocybin to help manage PTSD and depression, reporting significant improvements.

Psychedelic-assisted therapy, when combined with psychotherapy, has shown promising results in helping patients process trauma.

Many who undergo these treatments experience long-term relief from symptoms, leading to better mental health and overall well-being.

This narrative from the ABC matches up very nicely with what we are seeing EMD continue to produce so far with its ongoing clinical trial.

We’ve covered the success of EMD’s PTSD program previously - the results are quite remarkable.

Read the note below for a full rundown on what EMD has been doing recently:

Data shows EMD’s PTSD program is working, Australia leading the US

Secondly, today we also saw this headline from the Herald Sun:

(Source)

Here are our key takeaways from this Herald Sun article:

Medibank is investing $50M in mental health initiatives, including a psychotherapy trial using psychedelics for PTSD and depression ($10M has been specifically allocated towards this trial): “ Medibank has allocated $10m to a psychotherapy program for eligible customers with acute mental health conditions such as PTSD , collaborating with the Australian National University to look at clinical outcomes as well as broader economic impacts. ”

” Medibank is putting a focus on the need for preventive care and better communication to address the growing mental health crisis. (Nip it in the bud is the name of the game we think).

This funding is part of a broader initiative by Medibank to become a leader in preventative mental health initiatives.

Taking in this recent media coverage, we are now looking forward to the future, as long-term EMD Investors.

There’s plenty for EMD to accomplish in the weeks and months ahead.

We’re particularly interested in the fact that EMD has signalled its intent to scale up its business.

We hope this scale up can deliver sustained benefits to patients that are in pressing need of innovative therapies to provide long-term relief of their symptoms.

Here are the specifics on EMD’s current initiatives.

What’s next for EMD?

🔄Payer Agreement

EMD signalled that it is seeking a “payer pilot program”.

We are very interested to see what this program would look like and if it is with one of the big health care system stakeholders (ideally with a big balance sheet).

This could be a big catalyst for EMD if it can secure a favourable deal.

🔄More patients, more results, more revenue

We also want to see EMD continue to recruit more patients into its ongoing MDMA-AT trial. The goal is to get 70 patients and we want to see if the promising results published in September of last year continue in a larger sample size.

Along the way, EMD will be generating revenue as it conducts its trial.

Read more about EMD in our EMD Investment Memo:

In our EMD Investment Memo, you can find: