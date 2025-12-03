ONE - our key takeaways from the AGM address

Our health tech Investment Oneview (ASX: ONE) was trading up as much as ~10% yesterday and is currently up again today following positive comments from the CEO at the AGM on Monday.

ONE released the CEO’s address as an announcement, which you can view here.



(source)

Here are some of our key takeaways from the AGM address:

ONE retains a healthy cash position of €6.7m (A$11.9m) at September 30 - one thing we did notice in the address was the commentary about reducing operating cash outflows, James especially touched on how staff costs had come down ~5% year on year…

(Source)

On new contract wins - The address also covered the new US clients ONE has recently onboarded including - Willis-Knighton, White Plains Hospital, Kennedy Krieger Institute and most recently, Peterson Health.

Peterson Health was signed up last week with a 5-year contract for ONE’s core platform plus digital whiteboards, which is expected to be more than 300 endpoints.

Additionally, one of ONE’s largest long-term customers expanded and extended its contract by 3 years in Q2 - which ONE says will result in an uplift from them of over 20% in recurring revenues year on year.

The launch of ONE’s Ai patient care assistant “Ovie” - During the year, ONE launched its patient care AI assistant “Ovie”, so we look forward to seeing this develop, a key part of this was achieving ISO 42001 certification (relating to AI safety). We covered why that certificate is important for ONE here.

With the US remaining the main focus and “growth engine”, there was mention of the Middle East as presenting “some interesting opportunities” in the near future. We are definitely interested in seeing what happens on this front. ONE also said “Several of the late-stage opportunities we’ve been pursuing are expected to close in the coming months, adding further new customer logos to our roster”.

(Source)

A couple of months ago ONE announced the appointment of Michael Dowling as a director.

Michael remains CEO Emeritus of Northwell Health (where prior he was CEO for over 23 years) New York’s largest integrated healthcare provider with 21 hospitals, 945+ outpatient facilities, and $19.7 billion annual revenue.

Michael will officially join the ONE board this week - so we wait to see what impact this could have on ONE’s operations over the next few months…

Read our take on Michaels appointment here: ONE appoints healthcare veteran Michael Dowling as director

What’s next for ONE?

🔄More contracted beds and logos:

More contracted beds and a transition to the more smoothed out revenue streams of a true SaaS model with MyStay.

ONE is reporting these in terms of “Endpoints” now, so we will be looking out for that number going forward.

Hopefully some of those late stage discussions can convert into big new logo additions for ONE over the coming months.

🔄Launch of pilots for ONE’s AI virtual assistant tech:

After the recent release of Ovie, ONE can bring forward the market launch of its AI virtual assistant tech.

We want to see the product officially launched and being trialled by customers.