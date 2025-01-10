IVZ share price ticks up

Our energy Investment, Invictus Energy (ASX: IVZ) was one of the strongest movers during the holiday period…

IVZ’s share price was up ~45% in under two weeks.

The only news we got over that period was the final tranche of the US$10M cap raise from earlier in the year at 10c hit the bank account.

IVZ is well funded from that raise and the share price is now looking like it wants to move after a long dormant period.

2024 was a bit of a quiet year by IVZ standards.

Again, we are no charting experts but it looks like IVZ has been in consolidation for the last 12-16 months.

Could the register be resetting for a big 2025?

