GAL - defines 6km of prospective strike at Norseman project in WA

Our Investment Galileo Mining (ASX: GAL), just put out a batch of assay results from it’s Norseman project in WA.

The latest assays are from GAL’s most recent round of aircore drilling, completed in March.

After today’s announcement GAL has covered ~6km of the ~12km of prospective area at it’s Mission Sill prospect.

The next round of drilling will be focussed on the remaining strike to the south of today’s drill results:

With the aircore drilling, GAL isn't looking to make a new discovery, instead it is trying to workout the best spots to come back and drill with a deeper RC drill program.

It’s the same approach that led to GAL’s first discovery at Calisto.

Back in 2022 GAL ran an aircore drill program, then followed it up with deeper RC drillholes and made its Calisto discovery.

Off the back of the discovery GAL’s share price went from ~$0.20 to ~$2 per share.

GAL has managed to define a resource for its Calisto discovery but the share price has come off a fair bit from the highs partially because of drilling results but mostly because of the negative macro sentiment for nickel/PGE projects.

What’s next for GAL?

Norseman Project (100% owned by GAL)

🔄 Remaining assay results from aircore drilling

🔲 Follow up RC drill program

Fraser Range project (67% owned by GAL, 33% owned by Creasy Group: