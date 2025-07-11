TTM to upgrade 3.1Moz gold, 22Moz silver resource in “late Q3-2025”

Our Investment Titan Minerals (ASX: TTM) just put out an exploration update for its Dynasty project in Ecuador.

TTM is currently drilling Dynasty with two diamond drill rigs with the aim of upgrading the project's existing 3.1M ounce gold, 22M ounce silver JORC resource.

TTM confirmed today that the resource upgrade would come in “late Q3 2025”.

TTM also put out a batch of soil sampling and trenching results from in and around its existing resource (at Cerro Verde), with gold grades as high as 20.2m over 6.2m trenches.

Here is where those trenching results came from relative to TTM’s existing JORC resource.

The red is the JORC resource and the yellow the trenching results (the bigger circles means higher grades):

(Source)

TTM is currently drilling a mix of resource infill and extensional drilling - focused around Cerro Verde and Iguana.

At Iguana TTM will likely be following up the trenching results released today, which confirmed mineralisation over another ~800m away from TTM’s existing resource.

Here are those two target areas relative to TTM’s current JORC resource:

TTM also confirmed today that a ~920-line km geophysical survey across Dynasty had been completed.

Here TTM is looking to work up a theory that there could be a large porphyry source to its high grade JORC resource at depth.

Results from the geophysics are expected in 3-4 weeks.

We covered the porphyry potential in detail in our last TTM note here: What’s lurking below the 3.1M oz. gold and 22M oz. silver? TTM going copper porphyry hunting to find the source

What’s next for TTM’s Dynasty Project?

More drilling results from the Dynasty gold project 🔄

With drilling now underway we are looking forward to results from the Cerro Verde and Iguana prospects.

Ideally we would like to see extensional hits at Iguana and more gold at depth at Cerro Verde.

In the long run we want to see TTM show that mineralisation extends well beyond its current resource footprint:

Resource upgrade/update at Dynasty 🔲

TTM expects to upgrade its gold and silver resource estimate in Q3 2025.

In a presentation in May TTM said the target for a resource would be “+5Moz gold”, so hopefully this year's upgrade gets us closer to that target.

(Source)