TTM starts drilling 3.9m ounce gold, 26.1m ounce silver project with three rigs

Our gold and copper Investment Titan Minerals (ASX: TTM) just started another round of drilling at its Dynasty gold project in Ecuador.

TTM’s program is with three diamond rigs - looking to expand the project's current 3.9M ounce gold and 26.1M ounce silver resource.

TTM expects to have assays back from the drill program in the coming 4-6 weeks.

Ahead of a Scoping Study for the asset in late Q3-early Q4 2026.

TTM’s resource starts from surface, with ~76% of it sitting in the top 200m.

So far the resource has been defined across just ~2km x 1.7km of a ~9km long vein corridor - so big parts of TTM's ground remain completely untested (which we hope this current round of drilling can open up):

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TTM’s also identified a few new target areas…

TTM also released a batch of surface trench results from the Cerro Verde prospect today.

That’s the prospect that hosts ~70% of TTM’s project’s resource.

The trenching confirmed shallow mineralisation ~400m to the west and ~150m to the east of the current resources at Cerro Verde:

(source)

We are also looking forward to seeing TTM put a few holes into those targets to see if those trench samples line up with extensions to the Cerro Verde resource at depth.

TTM is also drilling its copper project (JV with Hancock Prospecting)

All of the above is related to TTM’s 100% owned Dynasty project in Ecuador.

TTM has 3 other projects in country - including one advanced copper Joint Venture (JV) WITH Gina Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting (via its subsidiary Hanrine).

(source)

Gina’s Hancock is actually earning in up to ~80% of TTM’s Linderos copper project by funding up to ~US$120M in exploration spend.

And drilling is ongoing on that project right now - with results expected “in the coming month”.

We also noticed TTM was doing target generation work on its other copper project’s (Copper Duke and Copper Field) - which is good to see with where the copper price is trading today…

(source)

With copper at all time highs, we think a batch of assay results from that Linderos JV PLUS any interesting big targets identified across the earlier stage assets could bring market interest into TTM.

We think the copper assets could become a big part of the TTM story over the next 12-18 months.

(source)

What’s next for TTM?